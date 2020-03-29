Derry death notices - Monday, March 30, 2020

MULLAN, John Thomas, 28th March 2020, suddenly at home, beloved husband of the late Ann, loving son of the late John and Bridget, much loved father of Ursula (Hamill), Christine (Mullan-Jensen), Ciaran, Annette (Bjerregaard), Christopher and Martin and dear father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral details will follow later. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons and daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, his partner Maria, his 10 devoted grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and their families, his cousins and wider family circle. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

CLYDE, Robert (Roy), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Robert (Roy) Clyde peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 28th of March 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 13 Drumavally , Magilligan, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Dorothy and loving father of Natasha and Daryl and a dear father in law to Darren and Beth. A Much loved grandfather to Matthew and Dylan. Loving brother of Michael. Reposing in McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road Dungiven BT47 4NQ) from 6pm to 8pm this evening for family and close friends. Interment will take place tomorrow Monday 30th March in St Aidan’s Church cemetery. Due to the current situation a Requiem Mass will take place at a later date. flowers only and donations if desired in lieu to The British Heart Foundation c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, son , son in law , daughter in law , grandchildren, brother and the entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of heaven pray for him. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

DOHERTY, Francis, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Francis Doherty peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 29th of March 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of Steven and the late Ann. Loving brother of Liam, Paul, Brian, Catherine, David and Richard. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest. Francis remains will leave the McClafferty funeral home at 6:30pm this evening to repose overnight in St Mary's Church "Devine Mercy Chapel", Creggan for requiem mass on Monday 30th March at 10am, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Wake and funeral strictly private for immediate family and close friends due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. Francis funeral mass can be streamed live on the St Marys Church, Creggan live webcam via the below link; http://www.cregganchapel.com/webcam.html Peace Perfect Peace. Enquiries to Mr Kieran Connor @ McClafferty Funeral Directors 02871 262823

LYTTLE, (Nee Irwin), Mandy, 28th March 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, devoted wife of Michael, 11 Daly’s Park, Altnagelvin, much loved mother of Michael and Shane and beloved grandmother of Hannah, Jake and Rebecca. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road on Monday at 11 am with interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The funeral mass can be watched live online on the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

COLHOUN, John; 28th March 2020 Peacefully at Owen Mor care centre Culmore, late of Rockport Park, Londonderry. Beloved husband of Marion. Devoted Father of David and Linda. Loving Grand Father and Great-Grand Father. A Private Funeral service and Burial will take place on Tuesday due to the Current circumstances. Family flowers only, donations if desired made payable to Alzheimer’s Society NI, Scott Road, Scott Lodge, Plymouth PL2 3DU. All enquires to Adair And Neely funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

McCLELLAND (nee Logue), 28th March 2020, peacefully at Cottage Care Home, Coleraine, Bernadette (Bernie), 13 Fort Crescent, Coleraine. Beloved wife of David, dear mother of the late Sara, mother-in-law of Andrew and grandmother of Sofia and Joseph. House and Funeral Private in accordance with government guidelines. Donations, if wished by making cheques payable to Alzheimers Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

WATSON, Jeannie March 28, 2020 Peacefully at Greerville Manor, Belfast (in her 103rd year), will be lovingly remembered by all her nieces, nephews and friends. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McCRYSTAL, nee McGlone (Lavey) 28th March 2020 peacefully at home, Rose R.I.P. beloved wife of Sean and loving mother of Shauna (Kehoe) and Cora, mother in law of Ronan and cherished granny to Rosa and Ronan Og, dear sister of Martin, Daniel, Ellen (Devlin), Sarah (McAnulty), Sr. Philomena and the late Patrick, Margaret and Sr. Brigid. Funeral from her home 124 Mayogall Road on Monday 30th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May her generous and gentle soul rest in peace. St. Martin and St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by husband, daughters, grandchildren, son in law, brother, sisters and extended family circle. Due to the current public health regulations, Rose’s Wake and Funeral are Strictly Private.