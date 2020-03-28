Derry death notices - Sunday, March 29, 2020

WATSON, Jeannie March 28, 2020 Peacefully at Greerville Manor, Belfast (in her 103rd year), will be lovingly remembered by all her nieces, nephews and friends. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

FRIEL (Dungiven) James (Jim), died March 27 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Devoted husband of Rose and loving father of Micéal, Edward, Stephen, Sarah, Catherine, Margaret and the late Stephen. Cherished grandfather of James, Meadbh, Mary, Niall, Dan, Elsie, Canice, Cara, Emer, Conor, Luke, Rose and Liam, and dear father-in-law of Hilary, Stephani, David (Gallagher), Seamus (Glynn) and Michael (Conneely). Funeral Sunday March 29 at 11.30am in St Patrick's Church Dungiven with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Wake and funeral strictly private please due to current circumstances.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

McCRYSTAL, nee McGlone (Lavey) 28th March 2020 peacefully at home, Rose R.I.P. beloved wife of Sean and loving mother of Shauna (Kehoe) and Cora, mother in law of Ronan and cherished granny to Rosa and Ronan Og, dear sister of Martin, Daniel, Ellen (Devlin), Sarah (McAnulty), Sr. Philomena and the late Patrick, Margaret and Sr. Brigid. Funeral from her home 124 Mayogall Road on Monday 30th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Mary Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. May her generous and gentle soul rest in peace. St. Martin and St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by husband, daughters, grandchildren, son in law, brother, sisters and extended family circle. Due to the current public health regulations, Rose’s Wake and Funeral are Strictly Private.