Derry death notices - Saturday, March 28, 2020

CUNNINGHAM, 27th March 2020, peacefully at her home, 11 Hawthorn Terrace, Bridie, beloved mother of Annamarie, loving sister of Rosaleen (Canada), Billy (Canada), Phonsie and the late Joe and Mickey, a dear and loving aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and her friends. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks Fold, Sevenoaks, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

NORBY, 27th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Michael (Raymond), beloved husband of Marian, loving father of John, Michael, Brian, Christopher, Veronica and the late babies Kathleen and Thomas, darling grandfather of Alex, Aodhan, Sean, Clodagh and the late baby Ronan, a dear and loving brother. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. At Rest.

TOYER, 24th March 2020, suddenly at his home, 9 Ramore Gardens, Derek, beloved son of the late Mary Theresa (Maise) and Denis, loving brother of David, Martin, Peter and the late Hugh, Anthony, Denis and Lilian. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

OLPHERT, Lavinia Elizabeth (Vennie) (nee Blair) March 27, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 73rd year) much loved wife of the late William, devoted mother of Stephen and Denise, adored grandmother of Sam and Charlie, a dear sister of Winston. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Longfield Care Home, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord’s my Shepherd

PHILPOTT, 26th March 2020 (peacefully) at Brookmount Nursing Home, Coleraine, Margaret, formerly Long Commons, Coleraine, dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel, much loved mother of Margaret, Samuel, David and the late Gina, a dear mother-in-law, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for the Diabetes UK (N.I.) c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

SHIELDS, (Kilrea) 26th March 2020 Kevin E. J., R.I.P. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) and devoted father of Damian, Maria, Donna, Hannah, Gabrielle, Conor and Kevin Óg. Loving brother of Mary O'Hagan and the late Fr Seamus, Tommy and Matt. 30 Moneygran Rd, Kilrea. BT51 5SJ. His will be removed to St Mary's Church Drumagarner on Friday evening. Requiem Mass on Saturday 28th at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wake, removal and funeral will be restricted to family only. House strictly private. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sister, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle.

DOYLE, (nee McCormack), (Magherafelt) Ethna R.I.P. beloved wife of Brendan and loving mother of Michael, Sheelagh, Damian, Gregory, Bronagh, Eamon, Brian and Martin, sister of Madeline (Heaney) and the late Gerard. Funeral from her home 12 Meadowbank Drive, on Saturday 28th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation house and funeral strictly private.

O'KANE, Park, Co.Derry. (17th March 2020), Suddenly in London, Patsy, dearly beloved son of Kathleen and the late Benny (R.I.P.), No 17 Glengrainne Gardens, Park, Co. Derry. Loving brother of Eamon, Benny, Catherine, Desmond, Ann Marie and Raymond. Funeral from his parent's residence to St Mary's Cemetery, Altinure, Park on Saturday 28th March at 11.25am for 12.00noon committal. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. Owing to restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the house and funeral are strictly private, please. Family only. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation c/o McElhinney Funeral Directors, Park.