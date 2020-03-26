Derry death notices - Friday, March 27, 2020

DOYLE, (nee McCormack), (Magherafelt) Ethna R.I.P. beloved wife of Brendan and loving mother of Michael, Sheelagh, Damian, Gregory, Bronagh, Eamon, Brian and Martin, sister of Madeline (Heaney) and the late Gerard. Funeral from her home 12 Meadowbank Drive, on Saturday 28th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown. Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchild, sister, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation house and funeral strictly private.

O'KANE, Park, Co.Derry. (17th March 2020), Suddenly in London, Patsy, dearly beloved son of Kathleen and the late Benny (R.I.P.), No 17 Glengrainne Gardens, Park, Co. Derry. Loving brother of Eamon, Benny, Catherine, Desmond, Ann Marie and Raymond. Funeral from his parent's residence to St Mary's Cemetery, Altinure, Park on Saturday 28th March at 11.25am for 12.00noon committal. Very deeply regretted by his loving mother Kathleen, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. Owing to restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the house and funeral are strictly private, please. Family only. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to the British Heart Foundation c/o McElhinney Funeral Directors, Park.

QUINN (née Zammitt), 23rd March 2020, peacefully at her home, 114 Ballyarnett Village, Maureen, husband of Paddy, loving mother of Matthew, dear sister of Jim, Charlie, Tony and Shaun. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online by clicking the link below. Family flowers only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

IRWIN, (nee Reilly), Sylvia Matilda, March 26, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of Thomas, beloved mum of Denise, Gail, the late Rebecca and Vanessa, loving mother-in-law of Alan and Brian, adored nanny of Megan, Alanna, Harvey, Jack, Jay and Sophie, a dear sister of Lexie and Iris. In accordance with government guidelines funeral arrangements are private and funeral service is restricted to immediate family. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church (Building Fund), c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28 Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. God Bless.

MAXWELL – 25th March 2020, suddenly at home, 69 Mill Road, Portstewart, Derek, dearly loved husband of Jackie, loving father of Chris and Jonny, step-father of Darren, Tanya and Janeen, father-in-law of Joanne and much loved grampa of Rebecca, Cerys, Mia, Harvey, Sophia and Austin and dear brother of Robin and Alan. Private family funeral in Wades Funeral Home, Coleraine followed by a private cremation. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Hugh Wade & Son (for Masonic Charities) c/o 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

MARTIN, (née Ross) – 26 March 2020, peacefully at home in her sleep, in her 95th year, Matilda Jane (Tilly), 1 Main Street, Dungiven, beloved wife of the late Noel, mother of Griete, Alice, Moira and David, grandmother of Glenn, Grant, Graham, Megan and Jenny and sister of Ethel and the late May, Jack and Kathleen. Due to the current pandemic and government restrictions, home and burial will be strictly private. Donations in memory and cheques payable to Dungiven Parish Church c/o Mrs S Smyth, 54 Teeavan Road, Dungiven BT47 4SL. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

McNICHOLL, Brendan. R.I.P. 24th March 2020 Peacefully at his home: 11 Brickfield Court Derry BT48 9PW. Beloved husband of Patricia, loving father of Orfhaith, Faolan, Rionach, and Donnchadh, a much loved grandfather of Pearse, and Aine. Dear brother of Ann, Bernadette, Marie, Hugh, and Martin. Sadly, due to the current circumstances Brendan’s funeral has taken place in private this morning (Thursday) in St Mary’s Church Creggan. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Marie curie. City Friends of Marie Curie, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry. BT47 2NL. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 028 77764732 Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

FERRY, (nee Crossan), Lena Kathleen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Lena (Kathleen) Ferry née Crossan peacefully at the Ardlough Care Home on the 26th of March 2020. Formally of 4 Iveagh Pk, Prehen and a former nurse of Ward 20 Altnagelvin. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late Pat. Loving mother of Ursula, Martin, Colm, Clare, Anne-Marie, Una, Teresa and the late Brian. A much loved grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. Deeply regretted and missed by all her wider family circle and friends. Reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest. Lena's remains will leave the McClafferty funeral home at 5:40pm today to repose overnight in St Columb's Church, Waterside for requiem mass on Friday 27th March at 10am, burial immediately afterwards in the Ardmore Cemetery. Wake and funeral strictly private for family and close friends due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Ardlough Care Home c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Her.

DEEHAN, (25 March 2020), At his residence, Paddy, No 32 Gransha Park, Clooney Road, Derry. Dearly beloved husband of the late Annie (R.I.P.), and loving father of Marie, Pauline, James, John and Eamon. Brother of Annie (Devine). Funeral and Requiem mass in St Joseph's Church, Craigbane at 11.00am on Friday 27th March. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sister and all the family circle. Our Lady of Knock Pray for him. Owing to restrictions in relation to the Coronavirus Pandemic, the house and funeral are strictly private, please.

EAKIN, Hester, In her 91st year, died peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart on Wednesday 25th March 2020. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Rev Jack and Mrs Jean Eakin and sister of Barbara (deceased). Lovingly remembered by her cousins Eileen, Stanley and his wife Jean, William and his wife Maureen, Terry and Deirdre. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with Government Guidelines and Covid-19. “The Lord Is My Shepherd.”

GORMAN, 25th March 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, William (Billy, formerly of Colby Avenue), beloved husband of the late Maire, loving father of Mary, Paul, Caroline and Fiona, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online by clicking the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Pio pray for him.

VILLA, John, R.I.P. 25th march 2020 Peacefully at his home: 81 Victoria Road, Newbuildings BT47 2RL. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen R.I.P. loving father of Colm, Peter, Damien, Ronnie and Terance, and a much loved grandfather. Dear brother of the late Tom, James, Margaret, and Anna. R.I.P. Funeral from his home on Friday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in St Mary's Oratory Newbuildings, followed by interment in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Sadly, due to the current circumstances the wake and funeral will be family only. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Society of St Vincent de Paul, Foyleside Shopping Centre, 22 Bridge Street, Derry BT48 6JZ. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Brien’s of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 028 77764732. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

GLENN, Rachael, 25th March 2020, beloved daughter of Teresa and Pól, loving sister of Denise, Steven, Paul, Edelle, Daniel and Conal and a much loved aunt and cousin. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh on Friday at 11 am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Wake and funeral strictly private please due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GRANT, 24th March 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, Philip, beloved Husband of Philomena, loving Father of Caoimhe, Finola and Etain, devoted Grandfather of Aodhan, Neala, Fionn, Bowen and Caoilte, a dear and loving Brother of Maeve, Brendan and Oliver and Father-In-Law of Sean and Alan and the best Brother-In-Law to Tony, Moira, Ursula and Angela. Dearly loved and sadly missed by the entire family circle. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated later. Blessed Virgin Mary pray for him. St. Teresa intercede for him.