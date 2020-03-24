Derry death notices - Wednesday, March 25, 2020

TAYLOR, Celine (nee O’Donnell) R.I.P.: 24th March 2020 peacefully at home, 16 Belmont Crescent, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Blanaid, Orlaith, Conleth and Noel, dear mother-in-law of Elaine and Aíne, much loved granny of Eoín, Ruairí, Niamh and Ciara and sister of the late Charlie, Aggie, Brendan, Danny, Eugene and baby Margaret. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene’s Cathedral on Thursday at 11.30 am. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Wake and funeral strictly private due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online by clicking the link below. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCLENAGHAN – March 24, 2020 called home (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family. William James (Billy), dearly loved husband of Winnie, 45 Glenburn Park, Magherafelt, much loved father of Maureen, Tilly, Billy, Eleanor, Jonathan, Jill and the late Fred, also a loving grandfather and great-grandfather and dearest brother of Stella, Gordon, Derek, Desmond, Ronnie, Anne, Denise, Jacqueline and the late Isobel, Bertie and Margaret. House and funeral strictly private due to current health guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Magherafelt Independent Methodist Church, payable by post or online payment to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by his Wife, Children and the entire Family Circle. “Redeemed with the precious blood of Christ” 1 Peter 1 v 18 & 19.

TRUSSLER – 23rd March 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, John Dennis, 3 Clifton Park Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of the late Isobel (Bell) dear father of Willis, Irene, Sammy, Helen and Belinda and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for the UDR Benevolent Fund c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

CARTER, Arthur, 24th March 2020 beloved husband of the late Colette, 113 Elm Grove, loving father of Eugene, Nicholas, Dermot and the late Shauna, son of Artie and Annie Carter, dear brother of Isa, Agnes, Anna, Rita, Lily, Noeleen and the late Ignatius and Marion and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Eugene's Cathedral on Thursday at 10 o'clock . Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Wake and funeral strictly private due to Coronavirus pandemic. Extended family and friends are welcome to view the funeral mass online by clicking the link below. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

HUNTER - 23rd March 2020 (peacefully) at hospital Annabell, late of 39 New Mills Road, Coleraine. Dearly beloved wife of the late Archie, dear mother of Hazel, mother-in-law of Hugh, loving grandmother of Paul and his wife Mihaela, great-grandmother of Merida and a much loved sister and aunt. House and funeral strictly private in accordance with government guidelines. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for the N.I. Air Ambulance Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road Coleraine.

KAVANAGH (née Jordan), 24th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Irene, beloved wife of the late Henry Francis (Harry Bo), loving mother of Brian, Jayne, Desmond, Deborah, John, Shauna and step-family, a darling grandmother and great-grandmother and a dear and loving sister and mother-in-law. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, a private cremation is to take place with a Requiem Mass to be held later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.

KELLY – 17th March 2020, died peacefully in Eastbourne, Gertrude R.I.P., formerly of Omagh. Dearly loved wife of the late Bernard James (Seamus) and dear mother of Ronan, Ciaran and Ruth. Private family service of committal in Agherton Cemetery, Portstewart. Enquiries to Hugh Wade & Son, Funeral Directors 02870343438. Lovingly remembered by all her family.

O'HARA (nee McCool), Jacqueline, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jacqueline O’Hara Née McCool at Altnagelvin Hospital on 23rd of March 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 18 Glenroe Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of Rita and the late Liam R.I.P. Beloved wife of Christopher and loving mother of Stephen and Cathy.

Dear sister of Ann, Maire, Gerard, Seamus and Damien. Reposing at her late residence, wake private due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic recommendations and restrictions, close friends welcome. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday 25th of March leaving at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link .https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-patrick-dungiven Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving mother, husband, son, daughter, son in law Scott, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

NEWMAN, RHONA (Née McBRIDE) - Died March 5, 2020. Dear wife of Julian, beloved mother of Simon and Sigrid, proud grand-mother of William. Rhona Newman PhD, MSc (Econ), BSc (Soc), Teaching Cert (NI), born Londonderry 06/08/1935, died peacefully at home in Edinburgh; educated Londonderry High School, Stranmillis College and London School of Economics; Campus Warden and Lecturer in Sociology, University of Ulster at Jordanstown, 1975-2000. Text 079 44733942 for memorial arrangements. Forever in her Great Taskmaster's eye.