Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 24, 2020

O'HARA (nee McCool), Jacqueline, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jacqueline O’Hara Née McCool at Altnagelvin Hospital on 23rd of March 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 18 Glenroe Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Loving daughter of Rita and the late Liam R.I.P. Beloved wife of Christopher and loving mother of Stephen and Cathy.

Dear sister of Ann, Maire, Gerard, Seamus and Damien. Reposing at her late residence, wake private due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic recommendations and restrictions, close friends welcome. Funeral from her late residence on Wednesday 25th of March leaving at 10.40am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link .https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-st-patrick-dungiven Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving mother, husband, son, daughter, son in law Scott, sisters, brothers and the entire family circle. Enquiries to McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven 07747046084.

DOHERTY – 23rd March 2020, peacefully at hospital, Gerald (Gerry), 113 Avonbrook Gardens, Coleraine. Dearly loved husband of Marian, loving father of David and Alison, father-in-law of Kay and the late Gary, much loved grandfather of Ross, Ryan and Jack and dear brother of Mae, Eileen and the late Stella. Private family service of committal in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

SMITH, Derek (DD) 18th March 2020 suddenly at his home:8 Alexander Road Limavady. Loving father of Danielle Rielly, a much loved grandfather of Kelis and Olivia-Mae. Dear brother of Sandy, David, Linda, Margaret, Karen, Ian and twin brother of Ellaine. Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Diabetes UK NI 1st Floor, LISBURN SQUARE HOUSE, 10 Haslems Ln, Lisburn BT28 1TW. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 028 77764732 At Peace.

STRAWBRIDGE, (née Pollock) 23rd March 2020, peacefully at home, 9 Wheatfield Crescent, Coleraine, Hazel Elizabeth, much loved and devoted wife of Martin, cherished mother of Luke and Laura, daughter of the late William and Annie and a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunt and daughter-in-law. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired by making cheques payable to Belfast Health and SCT (for Ward 10N Belfast City Hospital) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. No more pain, No more suffering. “At Rest”

HANNA (nee Guy), Sheena, 21st March 2020 beloved wife of Stephen, Rose Park, Limavady, loving mother of Eva, daughter of the late Martha and Paddy Guy, dear sister of Noreen and Patricia, devoted aunt of Christopher, Daniel and Katie and godmother of Hayden. Requiem mass will be celebrated in Christ The King Church, Limavady on Tuesday at 12 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House and funeral private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

NEWMAN, RHONA (Née McBRIDE) - Died March 5, 2020. Dear wife of Julian, beloved mother of Simon and Sigrid, proud grand-mother of William. Rhona Newman PhD, MSc (Econ), BSc (Soc), Teaching Cert (NI), born Londonderry 06/08/1935, died peacefully at home in Edinburgh; educated Londonderry High School, Stranmillis College and London School of Economics; Campus Warden and Lecturer in Sociology, University of Ulster at Jordanstown, 1975-2000. Text 079 44733942 for memorial arrangements. Forever in her Great Taskmaster's eye.

WATSON, William, 23rd March 2020 beloved husband of the late Kathleen, 12 Anderson Crescent, loving father of John, Andrew, Suzanne, Martin and Donna and a much loved grandfather and brother. William’s remains are reposing at W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton and will be removed from there on Tuesday evening to St Mary’s Church, Ardmore for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 10 am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.Wake and funeral restricted to family only please due to the Coronavirus. William’s funeral mass will be streamed through the following link so that family and friends can watch live:- https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-ardmore. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MOYNE, Michael (Mickey), 21st March 2020, Peacefully at home. Mickey, Beloved Husband of Anne and Loving Father of Emmett. Dear Grandfather of Lily & Daniel and Father-in-law of Alice. Dear Brother of Pat, Margaret and the late Martin and Jim. Funeral from his home, 6 Killala park, Foyle Springs on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 9:30am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Due to current circumstances the family have requested that the wake and Mass are strictly for family and close friends. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

STEWART (née Crawford) – March 22, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Hospital, Isabella, dearly loved wife of the late William James (Billy), formerly of Greenvale Park, Magherafelt. Much loved mother of Clifford, Lorraine and the late Nigel and Heather, also a dear grandmother and sister. Funeral service strictly private due to current health guidelines. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Isabella will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. “At home with the Lord”.

MULLAN (Mickey), 22nd March 2020 beloved husband of the late Sheila, 7 Ballymore Avenue, Limavady, loving father of Colin, Shane, Jason, Leigh, Ryan and Martin and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and brother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Limavady on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House and funeral private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DEERY, Francis, (Moneyneena), 3 Gortnari, Moneyneena. Sunday 22nd March 2020 R.I.P Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Loving husband of the late Kathleen. Beloved father of Patrick, Margaret (Kelly), Siobhan (Scullion), Madeline and Michelle (Toner). Brother of Brendan, Patricia, Pat, Tony, Bernie, Roisin, Alec (R.I.P) and Raymond. Deeply regretted by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle. Sadly due to the Coronavirus pandemic the family believe that it is for the best the wake and funeral to remain private for family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Tuesday 24th March at 11am in the Holy Rosary Chapel in Draperstown followed by burial in Moneyneena. Webcam coverage available for anyone unable to attend. (https://www.mcnmedia.tv)

FAULKNER, Mary (Née Young) 20 March 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Robert, late of 197 The Fountain, and a loving aunt of Kathleen, Patricia, Mary and Fred. A private Family Service will take place on Tuesday 24th March followed by burial in The City Cemetery. House and funeral strictly private. Donations in lieu of flowers to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.