Derry death notices - Monday, March 23, 2020

MOYNE, Michael (Mickey), 21st March 2020, Peacefully at home. Mickey, Beloved Husband of Anne and Loving Father of Emmett. Dear Grandfather of Lily & Daniel and Father-in-law of Alice. Dear Brother of Pat, Margaret and the late Martin and Jim. Funeral from his home, 6 Killala park, Foyle Springs on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 9:30am to Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Due to current circumstances the family have requested that the wake and Mass are strictly for family and close friends. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

STEWART (née Crawford) – March 22, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Hospital, Isabella, dearly loved wife of the late William James (Billy), formerly of Greenvale Park, Magherafelt. Much loved mother of Clifford, Lorraine and the late Nigel and Heather, also a dear grandmother and sister. Funeral service strictly private due to current health guidelines. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Isabella will be held at a later date. Family flowers only please. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle. “At home with the Lord”.

MULLAN (Mickey), 22nd March 2020 beloved husband of the late Sheila, 7 Ballymore Avenue, Limavady, loving father of Colin, Shane, Jason, Leigh, Ryan and Martin and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and brother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Limavady on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House and funeral private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DEERY, Francis, (Moneyneena), 3 Gortnari, Moneyneena. Sunday 22nd March 2020 R.I.P Peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Loving husband of the late Kathleen. Beloved father of Patrick, Margaret (Kelly), Siobhan (Scullion), Madeline and Michelle (Toner). Brother of Brendan, Patricia, Pat, Tony, Bernie, Roisin, Alec (R.I.P) and Raymond. Deeply regretted by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and entire family circle. Sadly due to the Coronavirus pandemic the family believe that it is for the best the wake and funeral to remain private for family, close friends and neighbours. Funeral Tuesday 24th March at 11am in the Holy Rosary Chapel in Draperstown followed by burial in Moneyneena. Webcam coverage available for anyone unable to attend. (https://www.mcnmedia.tv)

HYNDMAN, William John 21st March 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice. Husband of Thea and loving Father of Anna, Laura, and David. Devoted Grand Father of Katie and brother of David, Lorraine and the late Anne. Sadly, due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be strictly Family only. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Londonderry BT48 8JE. Deeply Regretted by his Loving Family Circle and Friends. The Lord's my Shepherd.

FAULKNER, Mary (Née Young) 20 March 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Robert, late of 197 The Fountain, and a loving aunt of Kathleen, Patricia, Mary and Fred.A private Family Service will take place on Tuesday 24th March followed by burial in The City Cemetery. House and funeral strictly private. Donations in lieu of flowers to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MURRAY, Desertmartin 21st March 2020 Mary R.I.P. peacefully at Moneymore Care Home. Beloved daughter of the late John and Bella and loving sister of Ann O'Hagan, Veronica Mitchell, Hugh and Paddy. Funeral from her home 3 Moorside Villas, Longfield BT45 5PA on Monday 23rd March at 10.30am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Keenaught. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral will be restricted to family and close friends only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and family circle.