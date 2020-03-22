Derry death notices - Sunday, March 22, 2020

HYNDMAN, William John 21st March 2020 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice. Husband of Thea and loving Father of Anna, Laura, and David. Devoted Grand Father of Katie and brother of David, Lorraine and the late Anne. Sadly, due to the current circumstances the Wake and Funeral will be strictly Family only. Family Flowers only please, Donations if wished in lieu of Flowers to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road Londonderry BT48 8JE. Deeply Regretted by his Loving Family Circle and Friends. The Lord's my Shepherd.

FAULKNER, Mary (Née Young) 20 March 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, beloved wife of the late Robert, late of 197 The Fountain, and a loving aunt of Kathleen, Patricia, Mary and Fred.A private Family Service will take place on Tuesday 24th March followed by burial in The City Cemetery. House and funeral strictly private. Donations in lieu of flowers to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry BT47 6DQ. The Lord is my Shepherd.

MURRAY, Desertmartin 21st March 2020 Mary R.I.P. peacefully at Moneymore Care Home. Beloved daughter of the late John and Bella and loving sister of Ann O'Hagan, Veronica Mitchell, Hugh and Paddy. Funeral from her home 3 Moorside Villas, Longfield BT45 5PA on Monday 23rd March at 10.30am for 11 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Keenaught. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral will be restricted to family and close friends only. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sisters, brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and family circle.

KING, Evelyn (nee Williamson) March 20, 2020 Peacefully at Melmount Manor Care Home, Strabane (in the tender loving care of her husband) much loved wife of Scott, loving mother of Jacqueline and Kenneth, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A private Funeral Service will be held in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Sunday 22nd March at 2.00pm followed by burial in Glendermott Parish Church Burial Ground.

Memorial Service for Evelyn will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o “ The Rectory Office “ Church Brae, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 2LS. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.