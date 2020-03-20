Derry death notices - Saturday, March 21, 2020

BRYCE, 19th March 2020, peacefully at Culmore Manor Care Home, Séamus (formerly of West End Park, Derry), survived by his daughters Sheila, Kathleen, Anne, Una, Roisin, Patricia, Colette, his son Daniel and predeceased by his daughter Maeve, beloved brother of Colm, Margaret and the late Thomas and Donal. Séamus will be reposing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home until removal from there on Friday the 20th March at 6:10pm to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am on Saturday. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Due to public health concerns, the wake and the Requiem Mass will be for family only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

KING, Evelyn (nee Williamson) March 20, 2020 Peacefully at Melmount Manor Care Home, Strabane (in the tender loving care of her husband) much loved wife of Scott, loving mother of Jacqueline and Kenneth, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. A private Funeral Service will be held in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Sunday 22nd March at 2.00pm followed by burial in Glendermott Parish Church Burial Ground.

Memorial Service for Evelyn will take place at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Parish Church c/o “ The Rectory Office “ Church Brae, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 2LS. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

DINGHY, (Kilrea) 20th March 2020. Baby Michael born 18th March 2020 beloved Angel of James and Louise and precious brother of Sean. Private family Mass of the Angels will be celebrated for Baby Michael. St. Michael the Archangel Pray for him.

BROLLY, John, 19th March 2020, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Martina, father-in-law of Martin and much loved grandfather of Sean, Mairead, Patrick and Ciara. Funeral from his home, 47 Gortnaghey Road, Dungiven on Saturday at 10.40 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Wake and funeral private (family only) due to the coronavirus restrictions. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

McELHINNEY, (nee O'Neill), Park, Co. Derry (18th March 2020), Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Margaret (Gustie), late of 125 Umrycam Road, Park, Co. Derry, dearly beloved wife of the late Barney McElhinney (R.I.P.), and loving mother of Eddie, Thomas, Brian, Anne, Gerard, Pat, Briege, Kathleen, Shaun, Martin, Eugene and the late Baby Mary Bridget (R.I.P.). Funeral from her late residence at 10.20am on Saturday 21st March to St Mary's Church, Altinure for 11.00am requiem mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and all the family circle. Our lady of knock intercede for her. St John Paul II pray for her. Owing to Government Guidelines funeral and requiem mass open to family and close friends only, please.