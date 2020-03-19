Derry death notices - Friday, March 20, 2020

BROLLY, John, 19th March 2020, beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving father of Martina, father-in-law of Martin and much loved grandfather of Sean, Mairead, Patrick and Ciara. Funeral from his home, 47 Gortnaghey Road, Dungiven on Saturday at 10.40 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Gortnaghey. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Wake and funeral private (family only) due to the coronavirus restrictions. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

STURGEON (née Duncan) – March 19, 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Care Home, Magherafelt, Margaret, dearly loved wife of Eric, 87 Clooney Road, Curran, dearest sister of Emily and the late Bobbie and May and also a loving aunt and great-aunt. House and funeral strictly private due to recent health concerns. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Termoneeny Parish Church, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by her Husband and the entire Family Circle. “Thou shalt be missed because thy seat will be empty” 1 Samuel 20 v 18

McELHINNEY, (nee O'Neill), Park, Co. Derry (18th March 2020), Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Margaret (Gustie), late of 125 Umrycam Road, Park, Co. Derry, dearly beloved wife of the late Barney McElhinney (R.I.P.), and loving mother of Eddie, Thomas, Brian, Anne, Gerard, Pat, Briege, Kathleen, Shaun, Martin, Eugene and the late Baby Mary Bridget (R.I.P.). Funeral from her late residence at 10.20am on Saturday 21st March to St Mary's Church, Altinure for 11.00am requiem mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by all her loving family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, and all the family circle. Our lady of knock intercede for her. St John Paul II pray for her. Owing to Government Guidelines funeral and requiem mass open to family and close friends only, please.

O'DONNEL, Maire-Louise, 17th March 2020 loving mother of Elle, Hannah and Cathal, beloved daughter of the late John and Mary-Rose, loving sister of Paul, Karen, Gareth, Sean and Catherine and a devoted sister-in-law and aunt. Marie-Louise’s wake will take place in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton and then in the family home, 45 Brookview Glen, Eglinton. Funeral from there on Friday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral will be restricted to family and close friends only.