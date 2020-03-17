Derry death notices - Wednesday, March 18, 2020

DEERY, 17th March 2020, peacefully at his home, 21 Dunseverick Park, Patrick, beloved husband of Ann, loving father of Manus, Kieran, Irene and Aíne, dear father-in-law of Kate Deery, Cathy Deery, Shea Nolan and Bobby Smyth, devoted grandfather to Daniel, Rose, Thomas, Patrick, Ciara and Matthew and brother-in-law to Eddie Logue. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday the 19th March at 10:20am to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road for Requiem Mass at 11:00am. Interment afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Due to the Coronavirus, non-attendance at the wake and mass will not cause offence.

FOSTER, 16th March 2020, peacefully at Culmore Manor Nursing Home, Richard (Dickie, formerly of Creggan Heights and late of Glenbrook House), beloved husband of the late Susie, loving father of Kevin, Joan, Brian and Sylvia, a dear and loving grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather and a dear father-in-law. Funeral leaving his daughter Sylvia’s home, 16 Rafferty Close, Ballymagroarty on Thursday the 19th March at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. In accordance with Health & Safety guidelines the funeral mass will be restricted to family and close friends only. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

DEVENNEY, March 17th 2020, William (Willie) Passed away peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre., Late of 109 Terrydoo Road, Limavady. Much loved Uncle of James, Hazel, Harold and Claire also a dear Great Uncle. Funeral Service in his late home on Thursday at 1pm followed by interment in Balteagh Presbyterian Church burying ground. Due to the current social situation, the family request close friends and family only at the wake, however all welcome to the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cornfield Care Centre cheques payable to Browns Funeral Directors and forwarded to 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Peace perfect peace.

McGOWAN – 17th March 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Evelyn, 3 Larkhill Road, Portstewart, dearly loved wife of Samuel (Bud), devoted mother of Marion, dear mother-in-law of Guy and much loved grandma of Cara and Ellie. Service in Agherton Parish Church, Portstewart on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for N. I. Children’s Hospice c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

MORAN (née Campbell), 15th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Rose, beloved wife of Johnny, loving mother of Carolyn, Jacqueline, Johnny, Paul and Julie, devoted grandmother of Claire, Jason, Sinead, James, Joshua and Emma, a dear and loving sister and mother-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, Apt. 9 Sherman Court, Maureen Avenue on Wednesday the 18th March at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10:00pm to 12:00noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Martin pray for her.

McGiILLIGAN, (Ballerin) 15th March 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Ryan R.I.P. precious son of Anthony and Bernadette, loving brother of Damian, Louise (Doherty) and Amanda (Ferris), brother-in-law of Noleen, Alistair and Brendan and beloved uncle of Connor, Bronagh, Ciara, Kelsie, Anton, Lewis, Daniel, Anthony and Ciaran. Funeral from his late residence, 348 Mayboy Terrace, on Wednesday at 11.20am for 12 Noon Mass of the Angels in St. Mary's Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with the Derry Diocese regulations and the ongoing health situation Mass will be limited to immediate family only. St. Patrick & St. Theresa pray for him. Deeply regretted by the entire McGilligan & O'Kane large family circles.

DEMPSEY, (née McAuley) Kilrea 16th March 2020. Peacefully at hospital Bernie R.I.P. beloved wife of Gerald and loving mother of Annemarie, Geraldine, Bernie and James and cherished sister of Harry, Sean, Claire (O’Kane), Josie (Delaney) and the late Mary (Mulvenna) and Tessie (Dempsey). Funeral from her late residence, 2 Drumard Road, on Thursday at 10:30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Dementia NI c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL.