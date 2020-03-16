Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 16, 2020

MORAN (née Campbell), 15th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Rose, beloved wife of Johnny, loving mother of Carolyn, Jacqueline, Johnny, Paul and Julie, devoted grandmother of Claire, Jason, Sinead, James, Joshua and Emma, a dear and loving sister and mother-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, Apt. 9 Sherman Court, Maureen Avenue on Wednesday the 18th March at 9:20am to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 10:00pm to 12:00noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Martin pray for her.

MCCANN, Bridget, 15th March 2020 (formerly of Willow Crescent, Ballykelly) beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Doreen McCann, loving sister of Mary, Doreen, Elizabeth, Margaret, Colm, Josie, Michael, Eamon, John, Peter, Philip, Brendan, Gerard, Cathel, Gabriel and the late Edwina and Ann and devoted housekeeper of Fr Liam Donnelly. Her remains are reposing at 15 Drumlamph Lane, Castledawson and will be removed from there on Tuesday at 6 pm to St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly (arriving at approximately 7.30 pm) for Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral will be restricted to family and close friends only. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McGiILLIGAN, (Ballerin) 15th March 2020. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family Ryan R.I.P. precious son of Anthony and Bernadette, loving brother of Damian, Louise (Doherty) and Amanda (Ferris), brother-in-law of Noleen, Alistair and Brendan and beloved uncle of Connor, Bronagh, Ciara, Kelsie, Anton, Lewis, Daniel, Anthony and Ciaran. Funeral from his late residence, 348 Mayboy Terrace, on Wednesday at 11.20am for 12 Noon Mass of the Angels in St. Mary's Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with the Derry Diocese regulations and the ongoing health situation Mass will be limited to immediate family only. St. Patrick & St. Theresa pray for him. Deeply regretted by the entire McGilligan & O'Kane large family circles.

DEMPSEY, (née McAuley) Kilrea 16th March 2020. Peacefully at hospital Bernie R.I.P. beloved wife of Gerald and loving mother of Annemarie, Geraldine, Bernie and James and cherished sister of Harry, Sean, Claire (O’Kane), Josie (Delaney) and the late Mary (Mulvenna) and Tessie (Dempsey). Funeral from her late residence, 2 Drumard Road, on Thursday at 10:30am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and entire family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Dementia NI c/o McKiernan & Sons, 45-47 Maghera St. Kilrea. BT51 5QL. N.B. Bernie’s wake will commence on Tuesday morning at 11am.

LOGUE, Charles Columba (Charlie), 15th March 2020 beloved husband of Philomena, formerly from Argyle Street, loving father of Charlotte, Deborah, Charles, Sinead and Dominic and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home, 104 Glenrandel, Eglinton, on Tuesday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral will be restricted to family and close friends only please.

CULLEN (née Hauser), 14th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Christine, beloved wife of Daniel, loving daughter of the late Anne and John Hauser (Stoke-on-Trent), a devoted aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews and a dear sister-in-law to Sheila. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her nephew’s home, 31 Burnside Manor, on Tuesday the 17th March at 9:00am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 9:30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.