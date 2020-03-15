Derry death notices - Monday, March 16, 2020

LOGUE, Charles Columba (Charlie), 15th March 2020 beloved husband of Philomena, formerly from Argyle Street, loving father of Charlotte, Deborah, Charles, Sinead and Dominic and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home, 104 Glenrandel, Eglinton, on Tuesday at 1.30 pm for 2 o’clock funeral mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the wake and funeral will be restricted to family and close friends only please.

CULLEN (née Hauser), 14th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Christine, beloved wife of Daniel, loving daughter of the late Anne and John Hauser (Stoke-on-Trent), a devoted aunt and great-aunt to all her nieces and nephews and a dear sister-in-law to Sheila. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her nephew’s home, 31 Burnside Manor, on Tuesday the 17th March at 9:00am to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 9:30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. St. Pio pray for her.

O'KANE (nee O'Hagan), Kathleen (Rena), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rena ( Kathleen ) O’Kane Née O’Hagan peacefully on the 14th of March 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 6 Bradagh Fold, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Tony R.I.P and loving mother of Rose, Kathleen, Jean, Pauline, Caroline, Amelia and the late James and Tom R.I.P. Dear sister of Peggy Donaghy, Thomas O’Hagan and the late John, Jean, Francie and James R.I.P. Reposing at her late son Tom O’Kane’s family home 35 Barnes Road , Dreen, Park, Co Derry, house private due to the Coronavirus pandemic recommendations and restrictions. Funeral from there on Monday 16th of March leaving at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

McKEE (Née Watters) Moneyneena 13th March 2020 Patricia R.I.P. Suddenly beloved wife of the late Michael and devoted mother of James, Colm and Kevin, much loved sister of Derek, Cecil, Raymond, Eleanor Convery, Una and the late Marie. 68 Fivemilestraight, Draperstown. Reposing in J A Gormley’s Funeral Home, Maghera. Visitors welcome from 2pm to 8pm Sunday 15th March Funeral on Monday 16th at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Church, Moneyneena. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House private. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.

McCLINTOCK (nee McLucas), Esther, 12th March 2020 beloved wife of Billy, 8 Cherryburn Gardens, Kilfennan, loving mother of Niall and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road on Monday at 1 o’clock. Cremation will take place at a later date. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GORDON (nee Murray), Anna, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Anna Gordon , peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre on the 14th of March 2020, may she rest in peace. Formerly of Carnanbane. Beloved wife of the late Frank R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, Co Derry BT474NQ). Wake commencing at 6pm to 9pm tonight and 3pm to 9pm on Sunday. Funeral from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Monday 16th of March, leaving at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Dementia N.I c/o of McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. St Joseph Patron of the departing souls pray for her.

HENDERSON, David Craig, March 13, 2020 Peacefully at home 10, Faughan Crescent, Drumahoe (surrounded by his loving family in his 97th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved father of Derek, Heather, Christine and Robin, loving father-in-law of Jeanette, Jim and Deirdre and the late Ronnie, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his late home on Monday 16th March at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church ( Building fund ) c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ ( All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Directors 028 71312567 ). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.