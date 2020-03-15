Derry death notices - Sunday, March 15, 2020

O'KANE (nee O'Hagan), Kathleen (Rena), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Rena ( Kathleen ) O’Kane Née O’Hagan peacefully on the 14th of March 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 6 Bradagh Fold, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Tony R.I.P and loving mother of Rose, Kathleen, Jean, Pauline, Caroline, Amelia and the late James and Tom R.I.P. Dear sister of Peggy Donaghy, Thomas O’Hagan and the late John, Jean, Francie and James R.I.P. Reposing at her late son Tom O’Kane’s family home 35 Barnes Road , Dreen, Park, Co Derry, house private due to the Coronavirus pandemic recommendations and restrictions. Funeral from there on Monday 16th of March leaving at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

O'HAGAN, Daryl, suddenly 12th March 2020. Partner of Rachel, Loving Father of Niall, Nevaeh & Kai. Beloved son of Dessie and Marcella, Dear Brother of Niall and Callum. Funeral from his home, 70 Moss Park, Derry on Sunday at 12.50pm to St Joseph’s Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

McKEE (Née Watters) Moneyneena 13th March 2020 Patricia R.I.P. Suddenly beloved wife of the late Michael and devoted mother of James, Colm and Kevin, much loved sister of Derek, Cecil, Raymond, Eleanor Convery, Una and the late Marie. 68 Fivemilestraight, Draperstown. Reposing in J A Gormley’s Funeral Home, Maghera. Visitors welcome from 2pm to 8pm Sunday 15th March Funeral on Monday 16th at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Church, Moneyneena. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. House private. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.

McCLINTOCK (nee McLucas), Esther, 12th March 2020 beloved wife of Billy, 8 Cherryburn Gardens, Kilfennan, loving mother of Niall and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Trench Road on Monday at 1 o’clock. Cremation will take place at a later date. House private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GORDON (nee Murray), Anna, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Anna Gordon , peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre on the 14th of March 2020, may she rest in peace. Formerly of Carnanbane. Beloved wife of the late Frank R.I.P. Reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road, Dungiven, Co Derry BT474NQ). Wake commencing at 6pm to 9pm tonight and 3pm to 9pm on Sunday. Funeral from McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Monday 16th of March, leaving at 10.10am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Dementia N.I c/o of McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. St Joseph Patron of the departing souls pray for her.

DARRAGH (Ballinderry) 13th March 2020 Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Very Reverend Fr Vincent Darragh P.E. Dearly beloved son of the late Patrick and Josephine, brother of the late Mary Ellen (Quinn), Josie (Heaney), Bridie (Harkin) R.I.P. and much loved brother of SR. Frances Darragh. Remains will be reposing at St Patrick's Church Ballinderry from 6.15pm-9pm on Saturday 14th March. Requiem Mass on Sunday 15th March at 12pm. Funeral Mass strictly private due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation. A Mass in memory of Fr Darragh will be arranged at a later date so that his many friends and former parishioners can attend. St Theresa of the Child Jesus pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nephews, nieces, Archbishop Martin and Priests of the Archdiocese of Armagh and entire family circle.

HENDERSON, David Craig, March 13, 2020 Peacefully at home 10, Faughan Crescent, Drumahoe (surrounded by his loving family in his 97th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved father of Derek, Heather, Christine and Robin, loving father-in-law of Jeanette, Jim and Deirdre and the late Ronnie, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his late home on Monday 16th March at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church ( Building fund ) c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ ( All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Directors 028 71312567 ). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

CLIFFORD (née McCafferty), 13th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET, beloved wife of the late Willie, loving daughter of the late Jim and May, dear sister of Richard, Moira, Jim, Kathleen, Michael, Valerie, Angela and the late Eamonn, a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews and sister-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and her friends. Funeral leaving her home, 75 Corrody Road, at 11:50am on Sunday the 15th March to St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, for Funeral Mass at 12:30pm. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Family time from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McKEEVER (née McShane), 12th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET, beloved wife of Gerald, loving mother of Shaun, Orla, Declan and Aine, a devoted grandmother and a dear and loving daughter of Annie and the late Peter and a dear sister. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 35 The Meadows, at 11:20am on Sunday the 15th March to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Funeral Mass at 12:00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DUNLOP, David Thompson, March, 12, 2020 Peacefully at his home 58, Mourne Drive, Waterside, much loved and loving husband of Kathleen, cherished brother of Violet and the late William, Betty, Iris and Jimmy, dearest uncle & great-uncle, loving brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Dickie. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Augustine’s Parish Church on Sunday 15th March at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Augustine’s Parish Church c/o Mr Richard Montgomery, 1, Sycamore Gardens, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 3BZ. All enquires to D & R Hay, Funeral Directors, 02871 312567. In God's keeping.

COOKE, Kathleen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen Cooke née Long peacefully at her late home 15 Culmore Park on the 12th of March 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Joy, Nigel, Denis and the late Ronnie. A much loved grandmother of Rory. Deeply regretted and missed by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathleen's remains are reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest. Her remains will leave the McClafferty funeral home at 4:15pm on Saturday 14th March to repose overnight in St Columba's Church Longtower for funeral mass on Sunday 15th March at 10am, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

MCCOURT, Patricia (Pat), 12th March 2020, died peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, dear partner of the late Gerry Hogan, eldest daughter of Joe and the late Sheila, beloved sister of Gerard, Liam, Niall, Una and Nuala and a much loved sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral from her home, 2 Mount Pleasant, on Sunday 15th March at 12 noon for 12.30 pm funeral mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Pat’s wake will take place from 6 pm to 10 pm on Friday and 11 am to 10 pm on Saturday. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. St Peregrine intercede for her.

OLPHERT, Jeanette Christine ( Jean ) nee Sargent March 11, 2020 Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital ( in her 93rd year formerly of 38, Donnybrewer Road, Campsie, Londonderry much loved wife of the late Lowry, dear sister-in-law of Townley, loving aunt and great-aunt. Funeral leaving her nephew Philips home 442, Glenshane Road, Claudy, on Sunday 15th March, at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to “ Let the Bible speak “ c/o Mr John Murray, 51, Vale Road, Greysteel, Co Londonderry BT47 3BL (all enquires to D & R Hay, & Sons Funeral Directors 02871 312567). Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better.

MCLAUGHLIN, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin suddenly on the 6th of March 2020, may he rest in peace. Beloved son of William and the late Theresa R.I.P and loving brother of Julie. Dear grandson of the late Michael & Betty McLaughlin R.I.P (Killywool) and the late Richard & Ann Warren R.I.P (Derry). Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road Dungiven BT474NQ) today - Friday at 11am to repose at his uncle Brian McLaughlin‘s home 63a Dunlade Road, Greysteel, Co Derry BT47 3EF , funeral from there on Sunday 15th of March leaving at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Star Of The Sea Church, Faughanvale , interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry. Deeply regretted by his loving father, sister, aunts, uncles and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

TUNNEY – 12th March 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 4 Burnside Park, Coleraine, Adam, devoted husband of Ashley, much loved daddy of Bryony and Bethan. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 2.00pm for service in Killowen Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. By Adam’s request would mourners please wear a red coloured item of clothing. Family flowers only, please donations in lieu for Gillian Adams Angel Foundation c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle. “If love could have saved you, you never would have died”

NESBITT, Dr Geoffrey Alexander, 10th March, 2020, peacefully at home, 9 Stoneywood. Beloved husband of Yvonne, loving father of Jennifer and James, dear father-in-law of Mark and Genna and a devoted grandfather of Olivia. Funeral leaving Adair and Neely Funeral Home at 11.30am on Monday 16th March for 2.00pm Service in Roselawn Crematorium. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to The Sperrin Room, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.