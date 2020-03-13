Derry death notices - Saturday, March 14, 2020

DARRAGH (Ballinderry) 13th March 2020 Peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Very Reverend Fr Vincent Darragh P.E. Dearly beloved son of the late Patrick and Josephine, brother of the late Mary Ellen (Quinn), Josie (Heaney), Bridie (Harkin) R.I.P. and much loved brother of SR. Frances Darragh. Remains will be reposing at St Patrick's Church Ballinderry from 6.15pm-9pm on Saturday 14th March. Requiem Mass on Sunday 15th March at 12pm. Funeral Mass strictly private due to the ongoing Coronavirus situation. A Mass in memory of Fr Darragh will be arranged at a later date so that his many friends and former parishioners can attend. St Theresa of the Child Jesus pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sister, nephews, nieces, Archbishop Martin and Priests of the Archdiocese of Armagh and entire family circle.

HENDERSON, David Craig, March 13, 2020 Peacefully at home 10, Faughan Crescent, Drumahoe (surrounded by his loving family in his 97th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Annie, much loved father of Derek, Heather, Christine and Robin, loving father-in-law of Jeanette, Jim and Deirdre and the late Ronnie, devoted grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his late home on Monday 16th March at 1.30pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Glendermott Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Glendermott Presbyterian Church ( Building fund ) c/o Mrs Joanna Walker, 28, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ ( All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Directors 028 71312567 ). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

MCLAUGHLIN, Michael. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin suddenly on the 6th of March 2020, may he rest in peace. Beloved son of William and the late Theresa R.I.P and loving brother of Julie. Dear grandson of the late Michael & Betty McLaughlin R.I.P (Killywool) and the late Richard & Ann Warren R.I.P (Derry). Reposing at his uncle Brian McLaughlin‘s home 63a Dunlade Road, Greysteel, Co Derry BT47 3EF, removal from there on Saturday 14th March at 3.15pm for 4pm Requiem Mass in Star Of The Sea Church, Faughanvale. Michael's remains will return to Dunlade road to repose until Sunday 15th at 1.15pm Interment in The City Cemetery, Derry at 2pm. Deeply regretted by his loving father, sister, aunts, uncles and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

CLIFFORD (née McCafferty), 13th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET, beloved wife of the late Willie, loving daughter of the late Jim and May, dear sister of Richard, Moira, Jim, Kathleen, Michael, Valerie, Angela and the late Eamonn, a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews and sister-in-law. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and her friends. Funeral leaving her home, 75 Corrody Road, at 11:50am on Sunday the 15th March to St. Columb’s Church, Chapel Road, for Funeral Mass at 12:30pm. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Ardmore. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Family time from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McKEEVER (née McShane), 12th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARGARET, beloved wife of Gerald, loving mother of Shaun, Orla, Declan and Aine, a devoted grandmother and a dear and loving daughter of Annie and the late Peter and a dear sister. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 35 The Meadows, at 11:20am on Sunday the 15th March to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Funeral Mass at 12:00noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

DUNLOP, David Thompson, March, 12, 2020 Peacefully at his home 58, Mourne Drive, Waterside, much loved and loving husband of Kathleen, cherished brother of Violet and the late William, Betty, Iris and Jimmy, dearest uncle & great-uncle, loving brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Dickie. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Augustine’s Parish Church on Sunday 15th March at 1.30pm, followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Augustine’s Parish Church c/o Mr Richard Montgomery, 1, Sycamore Gardens, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 3BZ. All enquires to D & R Hay, Funeral Directors, 02871 312567. In God's keeping.

COOKE, Kathleen, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kathleen Cooke née Long peacefully at her late home 15 Culmore Park on the 12th of March 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Joy, Nigel, Denis and the late Ronnie. A much loved grandmother of Rory. Deeply regretted and missed by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Kathleen's remains are reposing at the McClafferty chapel of rest. Her remains will leave the McClafferty funeral home at 4:15pm on Saturday 14th March to repose overnight in St Columba's Church Longtower for funeral mass on Sunday 15th March at 10am, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.

MCCOURT, Patricia (Pat), 12th March 2020, died peacefully at the Foyle Hospice, dear partner of the late Gerry Hogan, eldest daughter of Joe and the late Sheila, beloved sister of Gerard, Liam, Niall, Una and Nuala and a much loved sister-in-law and aunt. Funeral from her home, 2 Mount Pleasant, on Sunday 15th March at 12 noon for 12.30 pm funeral mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Cremation will take place at a later date. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Pat’s wake will take place from 6 pm to 10 pm on Friday and 11 am to 10 pm on Saturday. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. St Peregrine intercede for her.

OLPHERT, Jeanette Christine ( Jean ) nee Sargent March 11, 2020 Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital ( in her 93rd year formerly of 38, Donnybrewer Road, Campsie, Londonderry much loved wife of the late Lowry, dear sister-in-law of Townley, loving aunt and great-aunt. Funeral leaving her nephew Philips home 442, Glenshane Road, Claudy, on Sunday 15th March, at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to “ Let the Bible speak “ c/o Mr John Murray, 51, Vale Road, Greysteel, Co Londonderry BT47 3BL (all enquires to D & R Hay, & Sons Funeral Directors 02871 312567). Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better.

CONNELL – 11th March 2020, peacefully at Hospital, Margaret Norah Elizabeth, (in her 94th year), “Ballyrory”, 109 Learmount Road, Claudy, much loved wife of the late James, dear mother of Margaret (Young), Samuel, Ruth and Gareth, mother-in-law of Edmund, Karen and Louise, grandmother of Louise, Richard, Alan, Christopher, David, Rachel, Sarah, Emma, Ryan and Anna, great-grandmother of Chloe, Katie, Sophie, Hannah, James, Olivia and William and step great-grandmother of Max and Katie. Funeral leaving her late home on Saturday 14th March at 1.15pm for service in Banagher Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Banagher Presbyterian Church c/o W D Scott, 502 Glenshane Road, Claudy. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sister Ruth and the entire family circle.

TURNER (Swatragh) 12th March 2020 Liam R.I.P. beloved father of Jack and Rachel, son of Willie and the late Philomena and dear brother of Barry, Paula, Tracy, Martina and Joseph. Funeral from his father’s home 80 Gorteade Road on Saturday 14th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, father, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donation in lieu if so desired to the Staff at Hollywell Lissan 1, c/o the family.

BRADLEY, Maghera 12th March 2020. Shane R.I.P. Peacefully at Antrim Area hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Seamus (Snowball) and Marian and devoted brother of Terry, Ciaran, Ryan, Gavin and Carla Mccauley. Funeral from his home 29 Crawfordsburn BT46 5AH on Saturday 14th March at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's church Glen. Private family cremation to follow. Family time from 11pm to 12 Noon please. No flowers. Donations in lieu to Marie Currie c/o of the family. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing father, mother, sister, brothers nephews Dale, Jake, Cahan, nieces Kerrie, Rebecca, Eve, Katy and Ara, brother in law, sisters in law, Aunts, Uncles and family circle.

TUNNEY – 12th March 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 4 Burnside Park, Coleraine, Adam, devoted husband of Ashley, much loved daddy of Bryony and Bethan. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 2.00pm for service in Killowen Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. By Adam’s request would mourners please wear a red coloured item of clothing. Family flowers only, please donations in lieu for Gillian Adams Angel Foundation c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle. “If love could have saved you, you never would have died”

MAGUIRE (nee Brown), Jean, 11th March 2020 beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph, loving mother of Marie, Eileen, Marion, Isobel, Paula, Evelyn, Jacqueline, Terry, Shaun and the late Patricia and Charles, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Bridie and the late Charlie, Willie, John, Isobel, Eileen, Kathleen and Leena. Funeral from her home, 42 Lislane Drive, Creggan, on Friday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CUSHENAN, (Draperstown) 10th March 2020, Josie R.I.P. beloved fiancé of Terence Glasgow and loving mother of Danielle, daughter of Mary and the late Gerry and dear sister of Bernie, Mary, Gerald, Maureen, Francis, Patricia, John and Vincent. Funeral from her home 46 Glenelly Villas on Saturday 14th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Eugene Moneyneena, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her fiancé, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Josie’s wake will commence on Thursday at 11.00am.

NESBITT, Dr Geoffrey Alexander, 10th March, 2020, peacefully at home, 9 Stoneywood. Beloved husband of Yvonne, loving father of Jennifer and James, dear father-in-law of Mark and Genna and a devoted grandfather of Olivia. Funeral leaving Adair and Neely Funeral Home at 11.30am on Monday 16th March for 2.00pm Service in Roselawn Crematorium. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to The Sperrin Room, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.