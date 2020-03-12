Derry death notices - Friday, March 12, 2020

OLPHERT, Jeanette Christine ( Jean ) nee Sargent March 11, 2020 Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital ( in her 93rd year formerly of 38, Donnybrewer Road, Campsie, Londonderry much loved wife of the late Lowry, dear sister-in-law of Townley, loving aunt and great-aunt. Funeral leaving her nephew Philips home 442, Glenshane Road, Claudy, on Sunday 15th March, at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Londonderry Free Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm, burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to “ Let the Bible speak “ c/o Mr John Murray, 51, Vale Road, Greysteel, Co Londonderry BT47 3BL (all enquires to D & R Hay, & Sons Funeral Directors 02871 312567). Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better.

CONNELL – 11th March 2020, peacefully at Hospital, Margaret Norah Elizabeth, (in her 94th year), “Ballyrory”, 109 Learmount Road, Claudy, much loved wife of the late James, dear mother of Margaret (Young), Samuel, Ruth and Gareth, mother-in-law of Edmund, Karen and Louise, grandmother of Louise, Richard, Alan, Christopher, David, Rachel, Sarah, Emma, Ryan and Anna, great-grandmother of Chloe, Katie, Sophie, Hannah, James, Olivia and William and step great-grandmother of Max and Katie. Funeral leaving her late home on Saturday 14th March at 1.15pm for service in Banagher Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Banagher Presbyterian Church c/o W D Scott, 502 Glenshane Road, Claudy. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family, sister Ruth and the entire family circle.

TURNER (Swatragh) 12th March 2020 Liam R.I.P. beloved father of Jack and Rachel, son of Willie and the late Philomena and dear brother of Barry, Paula, Tracy, Martina and Joseph. Funeral from his father’s home 80 Gorteade Road on Saturday 14th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. John the Baptist Granaghan, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his son, daughter, father, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donation in lieu if so desired to the Staff at Hollywell Lissan 1, c/o the family.

BRADLEY, Maghera 12th March 2020. Shane R.I.P. Peacefully at Antrim Area hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of Seamus (Snowball) and Marian and devoted brother of Terry, Ciaran, Ryan, Gavin and Carla Mccauley. Funeral from his home 29 Crawfordsburn BT46 5AH on Saturday 14th March at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's church Glen. Private family cremation to follow. Family time from 11pm to 12 Noon please. No flowers. Donations in lieu to Marie Currie c/o of the family. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing father, mother, sister, brothers nephews Dale, Jake, Cahan, nieces Kerrie, Rebecca, Eve, Katy and Ara, brother in law, sisters in law, Aunts, Uncles and family circle.

MCLAUGHLIN, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael McLaughlin suddenly on the 6th of March 2020, may he rest in peace. Beloved son of William and the late Theresa R.I.P and loving brother of Julie. Dear grandson of the late Michael & Betty McLaughlin R.I.P (Killywool) and the late Richard & Ann Warren R.I.P (Derry). Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road Dungiven BT474NQ) today - Friday at 11am to repose at his uncle Brian McLaughlin‘s home 63a Dunlade Road, Greysteel, Co Derry BT47 3EF , funeral from there on Sunday 15th of March leaving at 11.15am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in Star Of The Sea Church, Faughanvale , interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery, Derry. Deeply regretted by his loving father, sister, aunts, uncles and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

TUNNEY – 12th March 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 4 Burnside Park, Coleraine, Adam, devoted husband of Ashley, much loved daddy of Bryony and Bethan. Funeral from his home on Sunday at 2.00pm for service in Killowen Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. By Adam’s request would mourners please wear a red coloured item of clothing. Family flowers only, please donations in lieu for Gillian Adams Angel Foundation c/o Mrs Mona Murdock 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle. “If love could have saved you, you never would have died”

MAGUIRE (nee Brown), Jean, 11th March 2020 beloved wife of the late Patrick Joseph, loving mother of Marie, Eileen, Marion, Isobel, Paula, Evelyn, Jacqueline, Terry, Shaun and the late Patricia and Charles, a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Bridie and the late Charlie, Willie, John, Isobel, Eileen, Kathleen and Leena. Funeral from her home, 42 Lislane Drive, Creggan, on Friday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BURNS, Seamus, 10th March 2020 beloved husband of Bridie, 228 Culmore Road, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, loved and missed by Paul and Miriam, Mark and Aisling and Carol, devoted grandfather of Tom, James, Peter, Tara and Michael and dear brother of John and the late Alec, Tommy, Joey, Sadie and Margaret. Funeral from his son Paul’s home, 5 Thornhill Park on Friday at 11 am for 11.30 am Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 10 pm to 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Waterside, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McQUILLAN (née Kirkwood) – March 10, 2020 (peacefully) at Fairfields Care Home, Cookstown, Winnie (in her 91st year), formerly of Gulladuff Road, Bellaghy, dearly beloved wife of the late Henry (Harry), much loved mother of Anne, Harry and Elaine, dear mother-in-law of Evelyn, Drew and the late John, also a loving grandmother and great-grandmother and dearest sister of Shirley (Patterson). House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Thursday evening, March 12 from 7:00pm – 8:30pm. Funeral from Garvin’s Funeral Home, Friday, March 13 at 1:30pm for service in Ballyscullion Parish Church, Bellaghy at 2:00pm approx., followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Dementia NI, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). “Winnie’s strong and courageous spirit will forever live in our hearts. The time has come for you to go, the reason why we will never know. Until we meet again someday, stay safe in the arms of Jesus”

CUSHENAN, (Draperstown) 10th March 2020, Josie R.I.P. beloved fiancé of Terence Glasgow and loving mother of Danielle, daughter of Mary and the late Gerry and dear sister of Bernie, Mary, Gerald, Maureen, Francis, Patricia, John and Vincent. Funeral from her home 46 Glenelly Villas on Saturday 14th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Eugene Moneyneena, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her fiancé, daughter, mother, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Josie’s wake will commence on Thursday at 11.00am.

KERLIN, (nee Deeny), Claudy (10th March 2020) At her home, 44 Carnanreagh Road, Claudy. Mary, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Ann Marie (Hegarty), Patrick and Charles, sister of Lizzie, Josephine, Bridie and the late Fred (R.I.P.). Her remains will leave her late home at 10.30am on Friday 13th March for 11.00am requiem mass in St Joseph's Church Craigbane. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards. Scared Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Hilda, grandchildren Patrick, Sean, Jessica and Kelsie, her sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and family circle.

NESBITT, Dr Geoffrey Alexander, 10th March, 2020, peacefully at home, 9 Stoneywood. Beloved husband of Yvonne, loving father of Jennifer and James, dear father-in-law of Mark and Genna and a devoted grandfather of Olivia. Funeral leaving Adair and Neely Funeral Home at 11.30am on Monday 16th March for 2.00pm Service in Roselawn Crematorium. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to The Sperrin Room, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

BAXTER – 7th March 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, John Lawson, ‘Beardiville’ 3 Ballyhome Road, Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of Astrid, loving father of Warren, David and Max, father-in-law of Olga, Juliet and Helen, devoted grandfather of Max, Madeleine, Vanessa, Julia, Catriona, Jessica and Isobel and dear brother of Jane. Service of thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Friday at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Much loved and sadly missed by all the family.