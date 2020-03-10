Derry death notices - Wednesday, March 11, 2020

MCGRORY (nee Ward), 9th March 2020 beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of Kevin, Shaun, Barry, Michelle and Darren, devoted grandmother of Chloe, Tiernan, Oisin, Fiann, Brogan, Thea, dear daughter of Tony and the late Lily Ward and a much loved sister. Funeral from her home, 126 Magowan Park, Creggan, on Thursday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DONNELL, William (Billy), 9th March 2020 (formerly of Creggan Road, Rosemount) beloved husband of Dolores, loving father of Bill, Annette and Sinead, father-in-law of Leroy and dear brother of Josie and the late May, Hessie, Annie, Vonnie, Patsy and Eleanor. Funeral from his home, 90 Culmore Road, on Thursday at 12.30 pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Billy's wake will take place daily from 10 am to 11 pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Friends of Altnagelvin (Ward 26), C/o Mr Brian Moran, PO Box MDEC, Altnagelvin Hospital, Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 6SB. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes, intercede for him.

MCLAUGHLIN (nee) (Culling), Kathleen, 10th March 2020 beloved wife of the late James, loving mother of Noel, Brendan, Patrick, Mary, Martin, Joseph and Kevin and a much loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral from her home, 35 Slaughtmanus Road, on Thursday at 12.20 pm for 1 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DUFFY, Raymond, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Raymond Duffy peacefully on the 9th of March 2020, may he rest in peace. Loving father of Martina (Gray), Ryan and the late Conor R.I.P. Much loved grandad to Corin, Ronan, Tomás, Aoife and Conor. A fond father in law to Tony and Joanne. Dear brother of Marion, John Bernard, Kieran, Kathleen, Bernadette, Barry, Caroline, Deirdre and Donna. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home (414a Ballyquin Road Dungiven BT474NQ), at 1pm today to repose at his late residence 7 Quiet Water, Muff, Co Donegal, funeral from there on Thursday 12th March leaving at 11.10am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Muff, interment afterwards in St Patrick’s Church Cemetery, Claudy, Co Derry. Family time please 11pm to 11am and morning of funeral. Family flowers only and donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter, son, Susan, Bridget, grandchildren, son in law, daughter in law, sisters and brothers and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you.

KERLIN, (nee Deeny), Claudy (10th March 2020) At her home, 44 Carnanreagh Road, Claudy. Mary, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Ann Marie (Hegarty), Patrick and Charles, sister of Lizzie, Josephine, Bridie and the late Fred (R.I.P.). Her remains will leave her late home at 10.30am on Friday 13th March for 11.00am requiem mass in St Joseph's Church Craigbane. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately afterwards. Scared Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Knock Pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Hilda, grandchildren Patrick, Sean, Jessica and Kelsie, her sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and family circle.

NESBITT, Dr Geoffrey Alexander, 10th March, 2020, peacefully at home, 9 Stoneywood. Beloved husband of Yvonne, loving father of Jennifer and James, dear father-in-law of Mark and Genna and a devoted grandfather of Olivia. Funeral leaving Adair and Neely Funeral Home at 11.30am on Monday 16th March for 2.00pm Service in Roselawn Crematorium. House strictly private. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if wished, to The Sperrin Room, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors, 92 Duke Street, Londonderry. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle.

BAXTER – 7th March 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, John Lawson, ‘Beardiville’ 3 Ballyhome Road, Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of Astrid, loving father of Warren, David and Max, father-in-law of Olga, Juliet and Helen, devoted grandfather of Max, Madeleine, Vanessa, Julia, Catriona, Jessica and Isobel and dear brother of Jane. Service of thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Friday at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Much loved and sadly missed by all the family.