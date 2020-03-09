Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 10, 2020

McNUTT (née Sheils), 9th March 2020, peacefully at her home, 49 Elm Grove, MARY (formerly of Creggan Heights), beloved wife of Roy, loving mother of Roy, Paul, Shaun, Helen, Ciaran and Kevin, a dear and loving grandmother and dear sister of Owen, Bridie, Adeline, Geraldine and the late Helen and Mannix. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Mary will be reposing at Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home from 10:00am today (Tuesday the 10th) with the removal leaving there at 6:20pm to St. Mary’s Church, Creggan for Requiem Mass at 10:00am on Wednesday. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

McDAID, 8th March 2020, peacefully at South Western Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, after a long illness bravely borne, JOHN, beloved son of the late Seamus and Vera, a dear and loving brother to Vincent, Iris, Jim, Ann, Paul, Helen, Vera, Donna, Patricia and the late Neil, a dear uncle, great-uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral leaving his home, "Laurel Villa", 25 Park Avenue at 9:20am on Tuesday the 10th March to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 11:00pm to 10:30am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

MALAUGHLIN, Bridie, 7th March 2020 beloved wife of the late Felix, loving mother of Eugene, Linus, Neil and Austin, mother-in-law of Donna, Caroline and Kate, much loved grandmother of Mary, Orla, Kevin, Ciara and Eamonn, great-grandmother of Caoimhin-og and a very dear aunt. Funeral from her home, 84 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Tuesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bridie’s remains will leave W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today at 3 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BROWN, March 8th 2020 passed away, Peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Gordon Thomas, 14 Mount Eden, Limavady. Much loved partner of Sharon, loving father of Carla and step father of Darren, loving son of the late Betty , dear brother of Ivan, Sharon, Manuel and the late Eamon also a dear Uncle. Funeral leaving his late home on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service in Christ Church at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors,10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

FOSTER, Irene Margaret (nee Reid) March 8, 2020 Peacefully at her home 55, Mallory Park, Eglinton (in the tender loving care of her family in her 87th year) dearly beloved wife of the late Andrew (Andy) much loved mother of Florence, loving mother-in-law of Noel, adored grandmother of twins Danielle and Jade. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Tuesday 10th March at 1.30pm followed by burial in Burt Presbyterian Church Burial Ground (Family home strictly private). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family. Peace is yours, memories ours.

BAXTER – 7th March 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, John Lawson, ‘Beardiville’ 3 Ballyhome Road, Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of Astrid, loving father of Warren, David and Max, father-in-law of Olga, Juliet and Helen, devoted grandfather of Max, Madeleine, Vanessa, Julia, Catriona, Jessica and Isobel and dear brother of Jane. Service of thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Friday at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Much loved and sadly missed by all the family.