Derry death notices - Monday, March 9, 2020

McDAID, 8th March 2020, peacefully at South Western Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, after a long illness bravely borne, JOHN, beloved son of the late Seamus and Vera, a dear and loving brother to Vincent, Iris, Jim, Ann, Paul, Helen, Vera, Donna, Patricia and the late Neil, a dear uncle, great-uncle and brother-in-law. Funeral leaving his home, "Laurel Villa", 25 Park Avenue at 9:20am on Tuesday the 10th March to St. Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family time please from 11:00pm to 10:30am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

TOLAND, (Nee Sweeney) 7th March 2020, Rhona, at her home 11 Joseph Place, beloved wife of John Anthony Loving mother of Susannah. Beloved Daughter of the late William and Annie, dear sister of Sally and the late Liam, Maria, Michael and Anna. A much loved aunt to all her nephews and nieces. Funeral from her home on Monday at 9.20am to St Columba’s Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her Family Circle. Sacred heart of Jesus has mercy on her soul. Our lady of Knock pray for her.

MALAUGHLIN, Bridie, 7th March 2020 beloved wife of the late Felix, loving mother of Eugene, Linus, Neil and Austin, mother-in-law of Donna, Caroline and Kate, much loved grandmother of Mary, Orla, Kevin, Ciara and Eamonn, great-grandmother of Caoimhin-og and a very dear aunt. Funeral from her home, 84 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Tuesday at 11.30 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Bridie’s remains will leave W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton today at 3 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

BROWN, March 8th 2020 passed away, Peacefully at Foyle Hospice, Gordon Thomas, 14 Mount Eden, Limavady. Much loved partner of Sharon, loving father of Carla and step father of Darren, loving son of the late Betty , dear brother of Ivan, Sharon, Manuel and the late Eamon also a dear Uncle. Funeral leaving his late home on Tuesday at 1.30pm for service in Christ Church at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors,10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

DRIPPS, March 8th 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 7 Crawfordsburn, Maghera, John Carson, beloved Husband of the late Jeannie and Brother of the late Mary, Bobby, Willie, Tommy, Matt, Maggie and Samuel. Wake and Funeral details to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Lurach's Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Fondly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

CAMPBELL, (Magherafelt) 7th March 2020 William (Billy) R.I.P. beloved husband of Collette and loving father of Christopher and Deirdre, dear brother of Margaret McLaughlin and the late Gerry Campbell and Bernie Dinsmore. Funeral from his home 26 Hospital Road on Monday 9th March at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of Our Lady of the Assumption, interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St John Milltown Magherafelt. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his wife, son, daughter, daughter in law Diane, son in law Cyril, grandchildren Scott, Tim, Mollie, Freya, Elsa, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family flowers only, donation in lieu if so desired to Dementia Care c/o the Campbell Family.

FOSTER, Irene Margaret ( nee Reid ) March 8, 2020 Peacefully at her home 55, Mallory Park, Eglinton ( in the tender loving care of her family in her 87th year ) dearly beloved wife of the late Andrew ( Andy ) much loved mother of Florence, loving mother-in-law of Noel, adored grandmother of twins Danielle and Jade. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Tuesday 10th March at 1.30pm followed by burial in Burt Presbyterian Church Burial Ground (Family home strictly private). Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family. Peace is yours, memories ours.

RODDY (nee Cooney), Winifred, 8th March 2020 beloved wife of the late Michael (formerly of Top of the Hill, Derry and Buncrana), daughter of the late Commandant Richard and Susan Cooney and dear sister of the late James. Her remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Monday at 5.45 pm to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana (arriving at 6.45 pm) for Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HASSON, (Coolnamonan, Feeny), Jim 7th March 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital R.I.P. Beloved husband of Maeve and loving father of Cahal, brother of Margaret, Gerry and Bridie, a much loved grandfather to Rachel, Rebecca and Luke. Funeral leaving his late residence 37, Glenedra Road Coolnamonan on Monday 9th at 10.25am for 11am Requiem Mass in St.Joseph’s Church Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, sisters, brother, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family circle. House private please except for relatives and close friends. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for him.

BAXTER – 7th March 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, John Lawson, ‘Beardiville’ 3 Ballyhome Road, Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of Astrid, loving father of Warren, David and Max, father-in-law of Olga, Juliet and Helen, devoted grandfather of Max, Madeleine, Vanessa, Julia, Catriona, Jessica and Isobel and dear brother of Jane. Service of thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Friday at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Much loved and sadly missed by all the family.

MULLAN, (Glenullin) 7th March 2020. Peacefully Anna Marie R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late James R. and Brigid; loving sister of Seamus and Cathal and sister-in-law of Mary and Pat. Funeral from her late residence, 28 Lisnascreagh Road, on Monday at 12:45 pm for 1:30 pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Family flowers only please.

McMULLAN (nee Purdy), Mildred, March 6, 2020 peacefully, at her home, 2 Grangewood Park, Londonderry in her 85th year, dearly beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Abigail and Virginia, and a dear grandmother, mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law. Service in Rossdowney Meeting Room, 1a, Rossdowney Drive, Londonderry BT47 5PR, at 1.30pm on Monday 9th March, followed by interment in Altnagelvin Cemetery, Church Brae, Londonderry BT47 2LS at 3.00pm DV. No flowers, please. If desired, donations in lieu for Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director,, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Absent from the body and present with the Lord (2 Cor. 5 :8)

GRIFFIN, (CLAUDY), 6th March, 2020, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Bernard, beloved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Gary and David and much loved grandad of Carla, Sophie, Alex and Laura. RIP. BERNARD will repose at his late residence 472, Glenshane Rd, Claudy from Saturday evening until removal to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for 11 am Requiem Mass on Monday 9th inst. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE ON SATURDAY, PLEASE. OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY FROM 11am UNTIL 7pm.

GIVEN, 6th. March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, EDWARD, (Eddie), beloved husband of Mary, loving father to Siobhan, Kathleen, Geraldine, Marie, Pauline and Elaine and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his home 25 Marlborough Street on Monday the 9th. Inst. at 9:30 A.M. to St. Eugene's Cathedral for requiem mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family Flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Parkinson's Society, Foyle Branch, 17 Farlow Road, Caw, BT47 6TE. House Private From 10:00 P.M. to 11:00 A.M. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

KELLY, (nee O'Kane), Madeline, We regret to inform that the death has taken place of Madeline Kelly née O’Kane peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 6th of March 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 26 Pellipar Park, Dungiven , Co Derry. Beloved wife of Patsy and loving mother of Martin, Kieran, Cathal and late Mary R.I.P. Much loved grandmother of Fionnula, Ryan, Eileen, Catherine and Fíachra. Dear sister of Jeanie, Thomas, Jim, Carmel, Ethna, Colm and late Josephine, Frank, Rosaleen, Dan, Billy, and Flora R.I.P. A fond mother in law to Terrance , Dymphna and Grain. Reposing at her late residence from 6pm this evening , funeral from there on Monday 9th of March , leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 10am on Sunday night. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, daughter in law, son in law and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her.

LOWNEY. (Garvagh & formerly Cork) 5th March 2020. Peacefully Joseph R.I.P. late of 37A Rectory Park, Garvagh. Beloved husband of Pat and loving father of Linda, Catherine, Kevin and Brian. Joseph is reposing in McKiernans Funeral Home. Removal on Sunday evening at 5:15pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin (Arriving approx 5:45pm). Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for him. House and Funeral Home private. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.