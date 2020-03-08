Derry death notices - Sunday, March 8, 2020

HASSON, (Coolnamonan, Feeny), Jim 7th March 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital R.I.P. Beloved husband of Maeve and loving father of Cahal, brother of Margaret, Gerry and Bridie, a much loved grandfather to Rachel, Rebecca and Luke. Funeral leaving his late residence 37, Glenedra Road Coolnamonan on Monday 9th at 10.25am for 11am Requiem Mass in St.Joseph’s Church Fincarn. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, sisters, brother, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family circle. House private please except for relatives and close friends. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary pray for him.

BAXTER – 7th March 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, John Lawson, ‘Beardiville’ 3 Ballyhome Road, Coleraine. Dearly beloved husband of Astrid, loving father of Warren, David and Max, father-in-law of Olga, Juliet and Helen, devoted grandfather of Max, Madeleine, Vanessa, Julia, Catriona, Jessica and Isobel and dear brother of Jane. Service of thanksgiving in St. Patrick’s Parish Church, Coleraine on Friday at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Much loved and sadly missed by all the family.

MULLAN, (Glenullin) 7th March 2020. Peacefully Anna Marie R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late James R. and Brigid; loving sister of Seamus and Cathal and sister-in-law of Mary and Pat. Funeral from her late residence, 28 Lisnascreagh Road, on Monday at 12:45 pm for 1:30 pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Glenullin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brothers, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Family flowers only please.

McMULLAN (nee Purdy), Mildred, March 6, 2020 peacefully, at her home, 2 Grangewood Park, Londonderry in her 85th year, dearly beloved wife of Peter, loving mother of Abigail and Virginia, and a dear grandmother, mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law. Service in Rossdowney Meeting Room, 1a, Rossdowney Drive, Londonderry BT47 5PR, at 1.30pm on Monday 9th March, followed by interment in Altnagelvin Cemetery, Church Brae, Londonderry BT47 2LS at 3.00pm DV. No flowers, please. If desired, donations in lieu for Marie Curie c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director,, 24a, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Absent from the body and present with the Lord (2 Cor. 5 :8)

GRIFFIN, (CLAUDY), 6th March, 2020, peacefully, at Altnagelvin Hospital, Bernard, beloved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Gary and David and much loved grandad of Carla, Sophie, Alex and Laura. RIP. BERNARD will repose at his late residence 472, Glenshane Rd, Claudy from Saturday evening until removal to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for 11 am Requiem Mass on Monday 9th inst. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE ON SATURDAY, PLEASE. OPEN HOUSE ON SUNDAY FROM 11am UNTIL 7pm.

WILSON, Thomas Alexander Kenneth (Ken) March 6, 2020 Peacefully at Owen Mor Care Home, Culmore Road (in the tender loving care of his family) dearly beloved husband of Evelyn, much loved father of Diane, Susan and Heather, loving father-in-law of David, Johnny and Simon, adored grandfather of Scott, Catherine, Alex, Katie, Lauren and Emma. Service of Thanksgiving in his late home 16, Myrtlefield Road, Kilfennan on Sunday 8th March at 1.30pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to St Columb’s Cathedral, (Fabric Fund) c/o Very Rev Dean Stewart “The Deanery“ 30, Bishop Street, Londonderry BT48 6PP (All enquiries to D & R Hay & Sons, 02871 312567). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. No distance can divide.

GIVEN, 6th. March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, EDWARD, (Eddie), beloved husband of Mary, loving father to Siobhan, Kathleen, Geraldine, Marie, Pauline and Elaine and a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral leaving his home 25 Marlborough Street on Monday the 9th. Inst. at 9:30 A.M. to St. Eugene's Cathedral for requiem mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family Flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Parkinson's Society, Foyle Branch, 17 Farlow Road, Caw, BT47 6TE. House Private From 10:00 P.M. to 11:00 A.M. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

KELLY, (nee O'Kane), Madeline, We regret to inform that the death has taken place of Madeline Kelly née O’Kane peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 6th of March 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 26 Pellipar Park, Dungiven , Co Derry. Beloved wife of Patsy and loving mother of Martin, Kieran, Cathal and late Mary R.I.P. Much loved grandmother of Fionnula, Ryan, Eileen, Catherine and Fíachra. Dear sister of Jeanie, Thomas, Jim, Carmel, Ethna, Colm and late Josephine, Frank, Rosaleen, Dan, Billy, and Flora R.I.P. A fond mother in law to Terrance , Dymphna and Grain. Reposing at her late residence from 6pm this evening , funeral from there on Monday 9th of March , leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 10am on Sunday night. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, daughter in law, son in law and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her.

LOWNEY. (Garvagh & formerly Cork) 5th March 2020. Peacefully Joseph R.I.P. late of 37A Rectory Park, Garvagh. Beloved husband of Pat and loving father of Linda, Catherine, Kevin and Brian. Joseph is reposing in McKiernans Funeral Home. Removal on Sunday evening at 5:15pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Glenullin (Arriving approx 5:45pm). Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am followed by interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for him. House and Funeral Home private. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

SMYTH, March 5th 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Thomas Patrick, Much loved husband of Wilma, Dear father of Kerry-Ann, Thomas and Diane, Dear father in law of James and Niall, devoted grandfather of Jordan, Andrew, Sarah, Reece, dear brother of Robert, Sammy, David and Joanne. Funeral from his late home on Sunday at 2pm for service in Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church at 2.30pm followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Tamlaghtfinlagan Parish Church and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire Family Circle.

CURRAN, 5th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Charlie (late of Glenbrook House), beloved son of Willie and the late Elizene, loving brother of Liam, John, Eleanor, Orlaith, Elizabeth, Maire, Mairead and the late Declan, a devoted uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews and a dear brother-in-law, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 2 Beechwood Avenue at 9:30am on Saturday the 7th March to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Ward 24, Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Family time from 10:00pm to 11:00am and on the morning of the funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCROSSAN, Patrick, 4th March 2020, Suddenly at home, Beloved son of the late Gerard & Margaret and Loving Father of Calum. Dear Brother of Wendy, Shauna, Mark and Laura. Loving uncle of Rachel, Zahra, Zach and Jacob. Brother-in-law of Brian, Colin and Laura. Funeral from his sister Wendy's home 3 Grianan Park, Burnfoot, Donegal on Sunday 8th March at 1:30pm to St Brigid's Church, Carnhill for Requiem mass at 2:00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.