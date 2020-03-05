Derry death notices - Friday, March 6, 2020

CURRAN, 5th March 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Charlie (late of Glenbrook House), beloved son of Willie and the late Elizene, loving brother of Liam, John, Eleanor, Orlaith, Elizabeth, Maire, Mairead and the late Declan, a devoted uncle and great-uncle to all his nieces and nephews and a dear brother-in-law, dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 2 Beechwood Avenue at 9:30am on Saturday the 7th March to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Ward 24, Altnagelvin Hospital, c/o Bradley & McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Family time from 10:00pm to 11:00am and on the morning of the funeral. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

McCROSSAN, Patrick, 4th March 2020, Suddenly at home, Beloved son of the late Gerard & Margaret and Loving Father of Calum. Dear Brother of Wendy, Shauna, Mark and Laura. Loving uncle of Rachel, Zahra, Zach and Jacob. Brother-in-law of Brian, Colin and Laura. Funeral from his sister Wendy's home 3 Grianan Park, Burnfoot, Donegal on Sunday 8th March at 1:30pm to St Brigid's Church, Carnhill for Requiem mass at 2:00pm. Interment immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul.

SCOTT (née Young) - March 4th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Olive, 6 Carson Court, Tobermore, dearly beloved Wife of the late Raymond, loving and devoted Mother of Randolph, Jason and Melissa, much loved Mother-in-Law of Eileen and Tracey and cherished Grandmother of Hannah. House strictly private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Friday evening, March 6th from 7.00pm - 8.30pm. Funeral service in Kilcronaghan Parish Church on Saturday, March 7th at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

O'HARA (nee Curran), Jane, 5th March 2020 beloved wife of the late Anthony, loving mother of Bernie, Colum, Cyril, Liam and Claire and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral from her home, 18 Westland Crescent, Gortgar, Greysteel on Saturday at 12.45 pm for 1.30 pm Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MCFEELY, Derek, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Derek McFeely suddenly on 4th of March 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 26 Briar Hill, Greysteel, Co Derry. Loving father of Ciara, Catriona, Conal, Tiernan and Bella-Rose.

Dear partner of Charlene. Much loved brother of May, Bridie, Thomas, Gabriel, Dessie, Noel, Siobhan, Loretta, Ronald and the late Geraldine , Pascal and Philomena R.I.P. Wake & Funeral Arrangements later. Deeply regretted by his daughters, sons, partner, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, sisters in law, brothers in law and the entire family circle. St Joseph patron of the departing souls pray for him.

ELDER, (née Bradley) - March 4th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 18 Rock Villas, Knockloughrim, Sadie, dearly loved Wife of Sammy, much loved and adored Mother of Karen, Nicky, Jason and Debbie, a dear Mother-in-Law of Barry, Fiona, Denise and Seamus, a devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a much loved Sister. House private. Funeral from her home on Friday, March 6th at 12.30pm to Termoneeny Parish Church for serve ce at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Husband, Family and Family Circle.

DOHERTY, Micky R.I.P.: 4th March 2020, beloved husband of the late Martina, loving father of Michael, Grainne, Eamon, Bronagh, Eoghan, Liam, Tiarnan, Darragh and Caomhan, a much loved grandfather, son of Grace and the late Wiliam Doherty and dear brother of Willie, Dessie, Pat, Adrian, Paul, Anne, Deirdre and Edel. Funeral from his home, 28 Moyola Drive, on Friday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MCCURRY, Casey Leigh, 4th March 2020 R.I.P. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Age 12 Darling daughter of Danielle McCurry and Ryan Cunmingham, loving sister of Chloe, Demi, Marcus, and baby J, a much loved granddaughter of Anne and Ronnie McCurry. Funeral from her home: 9 Ballyclose Street, Limavady on Saturday 7th at 11.25am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Bright casual clothes at funeral please by family request. ** Wake will be held from 4pm until 10pm on Thursday 5th. ** House Private at all other times please.

SINGH, Michael (Mickey), 2nd March 2020, suddenly at his home 9 Brookdale Park, Michael (Mickey) beloved son of the late Bridget and brother to Billy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his cousin Kit's home 10 Brookdale Park on Friday the 6th. Inst. at 10:30 A.M. to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11 :00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

LEE – March 4, 2020 (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Alexander (Sandy), 42 Ballinahone Road, Knockloughrim, dearly beloved husband of Vera, loving and devoted father of Heather, dear father-in-law of William and a much loved grandfather of John, Lee-Ann, James, Emma, Rebecca and Joanna. Funeral from his home, Friday, March 6 at 1:45pm, for service in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church at 2:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Nursing Care and Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church Sunday School, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.