Derry death notices - Thursday, March 5, 2020

ELDER, (née Bradley) - March 4th 2020 (peacefully) at her home, 18 Rock Villas, Knockloughrim, Sadie, dearly loved Wife of Sammy, much loved and adored Mother of Karen, Nicky, Jason and Debbie, a dear Mother-in-Law of Barry, Fiona, Denise and Seamus, a devoted Grandmother and Great Grandmother and a much loved Sister. House private. Funeral from her home on Friday, March 6th at 12.30pm to Termoneeny Parish Church for service at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Husband, Family and Family Circle.

DOHERTY, Micky R.I.P.: 4th March 2020, beloved husband of the late Martina, loving father of Michael, Grainne, Eamon, Bronagh, Eoghan, Liam, Tiarnan, Darragh and Caomhan, a much loved grandfather, son of Grace and the late Wiliam Doherty and dear brother of Willie, Dessie, Pat, Adrian, Paul, Anne, Deirdre and Edel. Funeral from his home, 28 Moyola Drive, on Friday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm to 11 am. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

MCCURRY, Casey Leigh, 4th March 2020 R.I.P. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Age 12 Darling daughter of Danielle McCurry and Ryan Cunmingham, loving sister of Chloe, Demi, Marcus, and baby J, a much loved granddaughter of Anne and Ronnie McCurry. Funeral from her home: 9 Ballyclose Street, Limavady on Saturday 7th at 11.25am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in Christ the King Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery. Bright casual clothes at funeral please by family request. ** Wake will be held from 4pm until 10pm on Thursday 5th. ** House Private at all other times please.

SINGH, Michael (Mickey), 2nd March 2020, suddenly at his home 9 Brookdale Park, Michael (Mickey) beloved son of the late Bridget and brother to Billy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his cousin Kit's home 10 Brookdale Park on Friday the 6th. Inst. at 10:30 A.M. to St. Joseph's Church, Galliagh for Requiem Mass at 11 :00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

LEE – March 4, 2020 (peacefully) at Causeway Hospital, Alexander (Sandy), 42 Ballinahone Road, Knockloughrim, dearly beloved husband of Vera, loving and devoted father of Heather, dear father-in-law of William and a much loved grandfather of John, Lee-Ann, James, Emma, Rebecca and Joanna. Funeral from his home, Friday, March 6 at 1:45pm, for service in Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church at 2:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Macmillan Nursing Care and Knockloughrim Presbyterian Church Sunday School, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.

DOHERTY, 1st March 2020, suddenly at his home, 23 Helen Street, Gary, Beloved husband of Roisin, dear son of Joe and Teresa, loving brother to Kieran, Charlene, Colm and the late Joseph, a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving the family home 10 Montrose Gardens on Thursday the 5th. lnst. at 9:20am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Destined, 1 Foyle Road, Derry, BT48 6SQ. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

STARRS, John James William - February 29, 2020, suddenly, much loved son of the late Maggie and John, dear stepson of Raymond, loving brother of Kelly, Thomas, Nicole, Richard, Diane, Joanne, David, Cara and Mia, loving uncle of Jessica, Robert, James, Callie, Oisin and CJ, much loved grandson and Nephew. Funeral leaving his Aunt Diane’s home 98 Milltown View, Drumahoe on Thursday 5th March at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Richill Baptist Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Peacefully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn’t awake you to suffer again

COLLINS, (formerly Drummullan and Lavey) 1st March 2020 Paul R.I.P. Beloved father of Chris, Niall and Mark and devoted son of the late John and Elizabeth, loving brother of Sean, Bridget Henry, Annie Bridgewater, Francey, Pat, Gerard, Sarah Dinsmore, Seamus, Joe, Tony, Dolores Diamond, Teresa Lewis, and the late Betty and infant Michael. Funeral from his son Chris's home 72 Bancran Rd, Draperstown BT45 7DA on Thursday 5th March at 10.00am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family time form 11pm to 11am please. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, Pauline, grandchildren Tréa, Clodagh, Bella and Ollie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

CLARKE, 3rd March 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 49 Glentaisie Park, Portrush, George, dearly loved partner of Gillian, much loved dad of Robert and Melissa and granda to Ollie. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery, Portrush. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

FLOYD - 1st March 2020 (suddenly) Angela Dorothy, late of Omagh and Coleraine, much loved mummy to Adam and Alex, only daughter of Janice and Kenny, step-daughter of Alan and Sarah and much loved sister of Stephen. Service in Coleraine Methodist Church on Thursday at 11.30am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for N.I. Children's Hospice c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

MCCLOSKEY, (Claudy), 2nd March, 2020, at Altnagelvin Hospital, peacefully, surrounded by his family, Harry, beloved husband of MARY, and loving father of Helen (Heaney), Sharon, Seamus, Daniel, Richard, Noleen, and Patricia (McCann), and much loved brother of May (O'Neill), Robbie, Ernie, Pauline (Clinton) and the late Sarah (Irwin), and Jim. RIP. Harry will repose at his late residence, 29 Faughan View Park, Claudy, Co Derry from 7pm on Monday 2nd until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday, 5th March followed by interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers and wide family circle.

CAMPBELL - 1st March 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 10 Bruce Park, Castlerock, John Gerald, dearly loved husband of Melda, much loved father of Diane and Nigel, dear father-in-law of Abdul and Michelle and devoted granda to Yasmin, Darius, Jack and Leah. Service in Christ Church Castlerock on Thursday at 2.30pm followed by interment in St. Paul's Churchyard, Articlave. House private. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Action for Children NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

McQUAIDE, (Manchester & formerly Kilrea). Pat R.I.P. beloved son of the late Joe and Rose and loving brother of Thomas, Matt, Bridie and the late Francis and John. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th March 2020 in Christ the King Church, Manchester. Will be sadly missed by his partner Rita, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Ria, daughter Amy, grandson Connor and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.