Derry death notices - Wednesday, March 4, 2020

CONAGHAN, Eamon, 29th February 2020 beloved fiancée of Noeleen, loving father of Michael and Danielle, step-father of Christopher, son of the late Maureen and James and dear brother of Brian, Angela, Eunan, Geraldine, Dessie, Eileen, Billy and Adrian. Funeral from his home, 61 Carrickreagh Gardens, Creggan on Wednesday at 9.30 am for 10 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

DOHERTY, 1st March 2020, suddenly at his home, 23 Helen Street, Gary, Beloved husband of Roisin, dear son of Joe and Teresa, loving brother to Kieran, Charlene, Colm and the late Joseph, a dear and loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving the family home 10 Montrose Gardens on Thursday the 5th. lnst. at 9:20am to St Eugene's Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Destined, 1 Foyle Road, Derry, BT48 6SQ. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

STARRS, John James William - February 29, 2020, suddenly, much loved son of the late Maggie and John, dear stepson of Raymond, loving brother of Kelly, Thomas, Nicole, Richard, Diane, Joanne, David, Cara and Mia, loving uncle of Jessica, Robert, James, Callie, Oisin and CJ, much loved grandson and Nephew. Funeral leaving his Aunt Diane’s home 98 Milltown View, Drumahoe on Thursday 5th March at 1.15pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Richill Baptist Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Peacefully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn’t awake you to suffer again

COLLINS, (formerly Drummullan and Lavey) 1st March 2020 Paul R.I.P. Beloved father of Chris, Niall and Mark and devoted son of the late John and Elizabeth, loving brother of Sean, Bridget Henry, Annie Bridgewater, Francey, Pat, Gerard, Sarah Dinsmore, Seamus, Joe, Tony, Dolores Diamond, Teresa Lewis, and the late Betty and infant Michael. Funeral from his son Chris's home 72 Bancran Rd, Draperstown BT45 7DA on Thursday 5th March at 10.00am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family time form 11pm to 11am please. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, Pauline, grandchildren Tréa, Clodagh, Bella and Ollie, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

CLARKE, 3rd March 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 49 Glentaisie Park, Portrush, George, dearly loved partner of Gillian, much loved dad of Robert and Melissa and granda to Ollie. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Thursday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery, Portrush. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Marie Curie Nursing Service c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

FLOYD - 1st March 2020 (suddenly) Angela Dorothy, late of Omagh and Coleraine, much loved mummy to Adam and Alex, only daughter of Janice and Kenny, step-daughter of Alan and Sarah and much loved sister of Stephen. Service in Coleraine Methodist Church on Thursday at 11.30am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for N.I. Children's Hospice c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

MCCLOSKEY, (Claudy), 2nd March, 2020, at Altnagelvin Hospital, peacefully, surrounded by his family, Harry, beloved husband of MARY, and loving father of Helen (Heaney), Sharon, Seamus, Daniel, Richard, Noleen, and Patricia (McCann), and much loved brother of May (O'Neill), Robbie, Ernie, Pauline (Clinton) and the late Sarah (Irwin), and Jim. RIP. Harry will repose at his late residence, 29 Faughan View Park, Claudy, Co Derry from 7pm on Monday 2nd until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for 11am Requiem Mass on Thursday, 5th March followed by interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters, brothers and wide family circle.

BAKER, (nee O’Neill) (Loup) 2nd March 2020, Mary Josephine R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Emmet and loving mother of Tony, Peter and Cathy, daughter of the late James and Mary (Minnie) and dear sister of Kathleen and the late Seamus. Funeral from her home 3 Rogully Road on Wednesday 4th March at 12.45pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in The Loup Parish Hall, interment afterward in adjourning cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, son in law Gerard, grandchildren Tess, Daniel, Ciaran, sister Kathleen, sister in law Mary O’Neill, nephews, nieces and extended family and friends.

CAMPBELL - 1st March 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 10 Bruce Park, Castlerock, John Gerald, dearly loved husband of Melda, much loved father of Diane and Nigel, dear father-in-law of Abdul and Michelle and devoted granda to Yasmin, Darius, Jack and Leah. Service in Christ Church Castlerock on Thursday at 2.30pm followed by interment in St. Paul's Churchyard, Articlave. House private. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Action for Children NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

McQUAIDE, (Manchester & formerly Kilrea). Pat R.I.P. beloved son of the late Joe and Rose and loving brother of Thomas, Matt, Bridie and the late Francis and John. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th March 2020 in Christ the King Church, Manchester. Will be sadly missed by his partner Rita, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Ria, daughter Amy, grandson Connor and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.