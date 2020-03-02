Derry death notices - Tuesday, March 3, 2020

CAMPBELL - 1st March 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 10 Bruce Park, Castlerock, John Gerald, dearly loved husband of Melda, much loved father of Diane and Nigel, dear father-in-law of Abdul and Michelle and devoted granda to Yasmin, Darius, Jack and Leah. Service in Christ Church Castlerock on Thursday at 2.30pm followed by interment in St. Paul's Churchyard, Articlave. House private. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Action for Children NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

RAMSEY, (nee McGlinchey), Elizabeth (Lily), 1st March 2020 beloved wife of the late Samuel (Sambo), loving mother of Frank, Michael, Martin, Paul, John, Josephine, Ann Marie, Samuel and Teresa, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Sonsie and the late Agnes, Willie, Bridget, Bernie and Josie. Funeral from her home, 5 Ramore Gardens, Creggan on Tuesday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Our Lady intercede for her.

KEYS, Robert (Bertie), March 1, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 93rd year) much loved husband of the late Winnie, devoted dad of Roberta and June, loving father-in-law of Terry and Billy, adored grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather, a dear uncle. Funeral leaving his daughter Roberta’s home 40 Church Brae, Altnagelvin, Londonderry on Tuesday 3rd March at 1.30pm followed be a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Carlisle Road Presbyterian Church c/o All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Directors 028 71312567. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.

McCANN, Margaret, 1st March 2020 beloved wife of Malachy, loving mother of Declan, Lorraine, Terry, Neil, Sean and Stephen, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Charlie, Patrick, Colm and the late Tillie and Mary. Funeral from her home, 77 Shanreagh Park, Limavady on Tuesday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in St Finlough’s Cemetery, Ballykelly. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Motor Neurone Disease Association or the Foyle Hospice C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, Co Derry, BT47 3PU. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

MURRAY, Gerald, 29th February 2020, beloved husband of May, loving father of Helen, Michael, Colm, Joe, Patricia, Ann and the late David and Marie, a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his home, 42 Ardlough Road, on Tuesday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10 pm to 11 am please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

SIMPSON, Bridie (nee Bradley) February 29, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, dearly beloved wife of the late Bobby Simpson, much loved mother of Kathleen, Billy, Bobby, Sandra, David, Deborah, Crinda, Samantha, Jim and those who went before her Avril and Wayne, a loving mother-in-law, devoted grandmother and great-grandmother, precious sister of Pauline, Willie and Matt. Funeral arrangements later. (All enquires to D. & R. Hay & Sons Funeral Directors 028 71312567). It’s with much sadness that we say goodbye, but will be comforted that her suffering has now ended after years of ill health.

GOLIGHER, Norman February 29, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 59th year) formerly of Lisnavar Court, Altnagelvin, much loved son of Jean and the late Norman, loving brother of Edwin, Joe, Colin, Adrian, Alastair, Joyce, Louise, Kenneth and the late Rodney. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St. Canices Parish Church, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd

JORDAN - February 29th 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 19 Moneyhaw Road, Moneymore, Thomas Ireland (Tom), dearly loved Husband of Ida, much loved Father of Viola, Lexie, Geoffrey, Keith, Dawn, Gwen and Mark and a dear Father-in-Law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. House private. Funeral from his home on Tuesday, March 3rd at 1.30pm to St. John's Parish Church, Moneymore for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by his sorrowing Wife, Family and Family Circle.

McQUAIDE, (Manchester & formerly Kilrea). Pat R.I.P. beloved son of the late Joe and Rose and loving brother of Thomas, Matt, Bridie and the late Francis and John. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th March 2020 in Christ the King Church, Manchester. Will be sadly missed by his partner Rita, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Ria, daughter Amy, grandson Connor and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.