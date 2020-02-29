Derry death notices - Sunday, March 1, 2020

BORELAND (nee Hunter), Frances, February 29, 2020 Peacefully at her home 68, Heron Way, Clooney, Waterside (surrounded by her loving family in her 99th year) dearly beloved wife of the late Laurence, much loved mother of Frances, Isobel, Alice, Norman, Jean, Jim, Marshall, Colin and the late Valerie, Philip and Bob, a loving mother-in law, devoted granny, great-granny and great-great granny. Funeral leaving her late home on Monday 2nd March, 2020 at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Kilfennan Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Christine Gardiner, 5, Gortica Road, Drumahoe, Londonderry BT47 3LU. All enquiries to D.& R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Directors, 028 71312567. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle. The day thou gavest Lord is ended.

LYNCH (nee Gormley), Katie, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Katie Lynch née Gormley, at Altnagelvin Hospital on 28th of February 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of Park Village, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Packie R.I.P and loving mother of Bridgeen Gormley, Mary Quigg, Denis, Peta Logue, Bernie Bradley, Pat, Don and Kevin.

Dear sister of John Gormley and the late Annie, Maggie, May, Jeanie, Susan, James, Agnes, Gertie and Michael R.I.P. Wake will commence on Sunday 1st March at 11am from her son Don’s home 180 Learmount Road, Park, Co Derry. Funeral from there on Tuesday 3rd March leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Marys Church Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only and donations if desired to M.S Society c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, brother, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the entire family circle . Sacred Heart of Jesus i place all my trust in you.

CLARKE, 28th. February 2020, peacefully at Meadowbank Care Home, JOHN, (formerly of Springtown Camp and Drumleck Gardens), beloved son of the late Robert (Elkey) and Frances, brother to Frances and the late Robert (Bobby). Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, William Street, on Sunday the 1st. of March at 11:30 A.M. to St. Patrick’s Church Pennyburn for Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY (nee Wilson), Sarah (Sadie), 27th February 2020, beloved wife of the late James (Jamesie), 7 Rossdowney Park, Waterside, Londonderry, dear mother of Keith, Avril, Wendy and David, loving grandmother of Pamela, Gary and Tracy, great-grandmother of Sophie and mother-in-law of David. Funeral service in her daughter, Avril Throne’s home, 7 Willow Road, Bready, BT82 0DJ on Sunday at 2.30 pm. Interment afterwards in Glendermott Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Glendermott Presbyterian Church, C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Peace perfect peace.

HASSON, (Dungiven) Bridie 27th February 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of Billy and Loving mother of Gerard , Sharon , Maria, Dermot and the late Mark. Sister of Kathleen (Mc Keever) and the late Billy. RIP. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral leaving her late residence 27, Mitchell Park Dungiven on Sunday 1st March at 12.45pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving Husband, Sons, Daughters, Sister, Grandchildren, Great-grandchild and the entire family circle. Padre Pio Pray for her

CRICHTON, Dorcas, 28th February 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 13 Arden Place. Dearly beloved wife of George. A loving Mother of Gareth, and Serena. Much loved mother-in-law of Tracy and John. A devoted grandmother of Rege, Aemilia and Josh. A funeral service will take place on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 1:00pm in Ebrington Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if wished to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Londonderry, BT47 2LJ. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sister, family Circle and friends.

McQUAIDE, (Manchester & formerly Kilrea). Pat R.I.P. beloved son of the late Joe and Rose and loving brother of Thomas, Matt, Bridie and the late Francis and John. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th March 2020 in Christ the King Church, Manchester. Will be sadly missed by his partner Rita, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Ria, daughter Amy, grandson Connor and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

BARTON (nee O’Dowd) (Newbridge) 27th February 2020, peacefully at Fairfields Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, Margaret R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) and mother of Marie Carron, Eddie, Damian, Richard, Kieran, Paddy and Frances Mullan, dear sister of Mary McDonnell and the late Patsy, Maureen, Oliver, Susie and Benny. Funeral from her home 68 Hillhead Road on Sunday 1st March at 11.15am for 12.00 noon Mass in Church of St. Trea Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul, deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law Anne, Roisin, Grainne, Roisin, Ann Marie, sons in law Michael Carron, John A. Mullan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am and House Private on Sunday morning Margaret’s Wake will commence at 4.00pm on Friday.

IRWIN, 27th February 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Samuel (Sammy), 534 Seacoast Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Jean, dear brother of Elizabeth, Ena and Thomas and the late May, William, Jim, Leslie, Ethel, Margaret, Harry, George, Bobby. Funeral service in Magilligan Presbyterian church on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Private family time please between 11pm and 11am . Donations if desired to Magilligan Presbyterian Church and WHSCT Coronary Care c/o Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

WEIR – February 27, 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 36 Toberhead Road, Curran, Magherafelt, George Victor, loving and devoted husband of Elizabeth, dearly loved father of Alan, Trevor, Derek and Joanne, loving father-in-law of Jackie, Lorraine, Sandra and Mark, also a dear grandfather and much loved brother. Funeral from his home on Sunday, March 1 at 2:30pm, for service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt at 3:15pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

DOHERTY (nee Edgar) 27th February 2020, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart and late of Strand Crescent, Portstewart. Dora, dearly beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Vivien and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Paul and Katherine and devoted nana of Richard, Conor, Stephen, Blane and the late wee Patrick. Funeral Service in Agherton Parish Church, Portstewart on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Agherton Parish Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “Will never be forgotten”