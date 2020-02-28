Derry death notices - Saturday, February 29, 2020

CLARKE, 28th. February 2020, peacefully at Meadowbank Care Home, JOHN, (formerly of Springtown Camp and Drumleck Gardens), beloved son of the late Robert (Elkey) and Frances, brother to Frances and the late Robert (Bobby). Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, William Street, on Sunday the 1st. of March at 11:30 A.M. to St. Patrick’s Church Pennyburn for Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

DOHERTY (nee Wilson), Sarah (Sadie), 27th February 2020, beloved wife of the late James (Jamesie), 7 Rossdowney Park, Waterside, Londonderry, dear mother of Keith, Avril, Wendy and David, loving grandmother of Pamela, Gary and Tracy, great-grandmother of Sophie and mother-in-law of David. Funeral service in her daughter, Avril Throne’s home, 7 Willow Road, Bready, BT82 0DJ on Sunday at 2.30 pm. Interment afterwards in Glendermott Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to Glendermott Presbyterian Church, C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. Peace perfect peace.

HASSON, (Dungiven) Bridie 27th February 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved Wife of Billy and Loving mother of Gerard , Sharon , Maria, Dermot and the late Mark. Sister of Kathleen (Mc Keever) and the late Billy. RIP. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral leaving her late residence 27, Mitchell Park Dungiven on Sunday 1st March at 12.45pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church Dungiven. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving Husband, Sons, Daughters, Sister, Grandchildren, Great-grandchild and the entire family circle. Padre Pio Pray for her

CRICHTON, Dorcas, 28th February 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, formerly of 13 Arden Place. Dearly beloved wife of George. A loving Mother of Gareth, and Serena. Much loved mother-in-law of Tracy and John. A devoted grandmother of Rege, Aemilia and Josh. A funeral service will take place on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 1:00pm in Ebrington Presbyterian Church followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House private. Family flowers only. Donations if wished to Ebrington Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Julie Faulkner, 22 Glenaden Hill, Londonderry, BT47 2LJ. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sister, family Circle and friends.

McQUAIDE, (Manchester & formerly Kilrea). Pat R.I.P. beloved son of the late Joe and Rose and loving brother of Thomas, Matt, Bridie and the late Francis and John. Requiem Mass on Thursday 5th March 2020 in Christ the King Church, Manchester. Will be sadly missed by his partner Rita, son Patrick, daughter-in-law Ria, daughter Amy, grandson Connor and the entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

BARTON (nee O’Dowd) (Newbridge) 27th February 2020, peacefully at Fairfields Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, Margaret R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) and mother of Marie Carron, Eddie, Damian, Richard, Kieran, Paddy and Frances Mullan, dear sister of Mary McDonnell and the late Patsy, Maureen, Oliver, Susie and Benny. Funeral from her home 68 Hillhead Road on Sunday 1st March at 11.15am for 12.00 noon Mass in Church of St. Trea Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul, deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law Anne, Roisin, Grainne, Roisin, Ann Marie, sons in law Michael Carron, John A. Mullan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am and House Private on Sunday morning Margaret’s Wake will commence at 4.00pm on Friday.

IRWIN, 27th February 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Samuel (Sammy), 534 Seacoast Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Jean, dear brother of Elizabeth, Ena and Thomas and the late May, William, Jim, Leslie, Ethel, Margaret, Harry, George, Bobby. Funeral service in Magilligan Presbyterian church on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Private family time please between 11pm and 11am . Donations if desired to Magilligan Presbyterian Church and WHSCT Coronary Care c/o Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

DOWNEY, (Lavey), 27th February 2020 Marie R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Pat and loving mother Anne Breen and much loved sister of Philomena McGurk devoted grandmother of Sarah and Declan. Funeral from her home 15 School Lane, Mayogall, BT45 8PE on Saturday 29th at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, grandchildren, son in law Paddy, sister, nephews, nieces and family circle.

WEIR – February 27, 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 36 Toberhead Road, Curran, Magherafelt, George Victor, loving and devoted husband of Elizabeth, dearly loved father of Alan, Trevor, Derek and Joanne, loving father-in-law of Jackie, Lorraine, Sandra and Mark, also a dear grandfather and much loved brother. Funeral from his home on Sunday, March 1 at 2:30pm, for service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt at 3:15pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

DOWNES – 27th February 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Magherafelt, Mary, dearly beloved wife of the late Albert (late of Drumcroone Road, Coleraine), dear mother of Valerie and Stephen, mother-in-law of Joan, grandmother of Peter and John (his wife Alisha) and great-grandmother of Hollie and Elle. Service in Murdock’s Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Saturday at 12.00noon followed by interment in Macosquin Presbyterian Church Burying Ground, Englishtown. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for N.I.C.H.S. c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

OLPHERT, Robert Gamble Robinson February 27, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 96th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Florence (Florrie) much loved father of Heather, Hazel, Pamela and Claire, dear father-in-law of Ivan, Joe and Alan, adored grandfather of Lyndsey, Kris, Jan, Lauren, Hollie, Jade, Peter and the late baby Angela, loving great-grandfather of Izzi, Harper, Ollie, Zara, Emily and Sienna, dearest brother of the late Harry, Andrew, Sammy, Jim, John and David, dear brother-in-law of George, Joy, Gretta and May. Funeral leaving his late home 6, Brookfield, Magheramason on Saturday 29th February at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St. John’s Parish Church, Dunnalong at 2.00pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Withers Ward, Paediatric Rheumatology Musgrave Park Hospital, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. One of life’s true Gentlemen.

MURPHY (nee McReynolds), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernadette Murphy Née McReynolds peacefully in the Mater Hospital on 26th of February 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 70 Magheramore Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Eddie R.I.P. Loving mother of Kieran, Ursula, Grainne and Emer. Much loved grandmother to Ryan, Jessica, Sarah and Adam. A dear mother in law to Ramey, Ian and Steven. Wake will commence at her late residence on Friday 28th of February at 11am, funeral from there on Saturday 29th of February, leaving at 1.45pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son, sons in law, grandchildren and the entire family circle . Jesus I trust in you.

DOHERTY (nee Edgar) 27th February 2020, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart and late of Strand Crescent, Portstewart. Dora, dearly beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Vivien and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Paul and Katherine and devoted nana of Richard, Conor, Stephen, Blane and the late wee Patrick. Funeral Service in Agherton Parish Church, Portstewart on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Agherton Parish Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “Will never be forgotten”

DAVIES – 25th February 2020, at Causeway Hospital, Shawn McCay, 9 Culdaff Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Helen, dear father of Alistair, Jenni and the late Stuart, father-in-law of Joana and Lee, grandad of Missy, Connor, Teddy and Fiona and dear brother of Marten. Service of thanksgiving in Portstewart Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 11.00am followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to Leprosy Missions c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.