Derry death notices - Friday, February 28, 2020

BARTON (nee O’Dowd) (Newbridge) 27th February 2020, peacefully at Fairfields Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, Margaret R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Richard (Dick) and mother of Marie Carron, Eddie, Damian, Richard, Kieran, Paddy and Frances Mullan, dear sister of Mary McDonnell and the late Patsy, Maureen, Oliver, Susie and Benny. Funeral from her home 68 Hillhead Road on Sunday 1st March at 11.15am for 12.00 noon Mass in Church of St. Trea Newbridge. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul, deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, daughters in law Anne, Roisin, Grainne, Roisin, Ann Marie, sons in law Michael Carron, John A. Mullan, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. Family time from 11.00pm to 11.00am and House Private on Sunday morning Margaret’s Wake will commence at 4.00pm on Friday.

IRWIN, 27th February 2020, Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital Samuel (Sammy), 534 Seacoast Road, Limavady. Much loved husband of the late Jean, dear brother of Elizabeth, Ena and Thomas and the late May, William, Jim, Leslie, Ethel, Margaret, Harry, George, Bobby. Funeral service in Magilligan Presbyterian church on Sunday at 2.30pm followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Private family time please between 11pm and 11am . Donations if desired to Magilligan Presbyterian Church and WHSCT Coronary Care c/o Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

DOWNEY, (Lavey), 27th February 2020 Marie R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Pat and loving mother Anne Breen and much loved sister of Philomena McGurk devoted grandmother of Sarah and Declan. Funeral from her home 15 School Lane, Mayogall, BT45 8PE on Saturday 29th at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Lavey. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, grandchildren, son in law Paddy, sister, nephews, nieces and family circle.

WEIR – February 27, 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 36 Toberhead Road, Curran, Magherafelt, George Victor, loving and devoted husband of Elizabeth, dearly loved father of Alan, Trevor, Derek and Joanne, loving father-in-law of Jackie, Lorraine, Sandra and Mark, also a dear grandfather and much loved brother. Funeral from his home on Sunday, March 1 at 2:30pm, for service in Calvary Free Presbyterian Church, Magherafelt at 3:15pm, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by the entire Family Circle.

DOWNES – 27th February 2020 (peacefully) at Brooklands Nursing Home, Magherafelt, Mary, dearly beloved wife of the late Albert (late of Drumcroone Road, Coleraine), dear mother of Valerie and Stephen, mother-in-law of Joan, grandmother of Peter and John (his wife Alisha) and great-grandmother of Hollie and Elle. Service in Murdock’s Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Saturday at 12.00noon followed by interment in Macosquin Presbyterian Church Burying Ground, Englishtown. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for N.I.C.H.S. c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

OLPHERT, Robert Gamble Robinson February 27, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 96th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Florence (Florrie) much loved father of Heather, Hazel, Pamela and Claire, dear father-in-law of Ivan, Joe and Alan, adored grandfather of Lyndsey, Kris, Jan, Lauren, Hollie, Jade, Peter and the late baby Angela, loving great-grandfather of Izzi, Harper, Ollie, Zara, Emily and Sienna, dearest brother of the late Harry, Andrew, Sammy, Jim, John and David, dear brother-in-law of George, Joy, Gretta and May. Funeral leaving his late home 6, Brookfield, Magheramason on Saturday 29th February at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St. John’s Parish Church, Dunnalong at 2.00pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Withers Ward, Paediatric Rheumatology Musgrave Park Hospital, c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. One of life’s true Gentlemen.

MURPHY (nee McReynolds), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Bernadette Murphy Née McReynolds peacefully in the Mater Hospital on 26th of February 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 70 Magheramore Road, Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved wife of the late Eddie R.I.P. Loving mother of Kieran, Ursula, Grainne and Emer. Much loved grandmother to Ryan, Jessica, Sarah and Adam. A dear mother in law to Ramey, Ian and Steven. Wake will commence at her late residence on Friday 28th of February at 11am, funeral from there on Saturday 29th of February, leaving at 1.45pm for 2.30pm Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church Banagher, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her daughters, son, sons in law, grandchildren and the entire family circle . Jesus I trust in you.

DOHERTY (nee Edgar) 27th February 2020, peacefully at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart and late of Strand Crescent, Portstewart. Dora, dearly beloved wife of the late David, much loved mother of Vivien and Jonathan, mother-in-law of Paul and Katherine and devoted nana of Richard, Conor, Stephen, Blane and the late wee Patrick. Funeral Service in Agherton Parish Church, Portstewart on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Agherton Parish Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. “Will never be forgotten”

O'HARA, Patrick, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick O'Hara at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 26th of February 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of John, Jude and Martin. Devoted father-in-law to Vivienne, Cathy and Diane. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Patrick's remains will be reposing at his late home 423 Carnhill from 6pm this evening, funeral leaving from there on Friday 28th February at 9:00am for 9:30am requiem mass in St Brigid's Church, Carnhill, burial afterwards in the City Cemetery. To Know Him Was To Love Him.

O'KANE, John Bernard. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Bernard O’Kane peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 26th of February 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 168 Main Street (The Grove), Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Jeanette Kelly, Nuala McIntyre, Brian, David and Kieran. Much loved grandfather of Niamh, Aoife, Eoin, Orla, Eimear, Caolan, Fearghal, Christopher, Erin, Caragh Roís, Connor, Emma, Aine, Catháin and Aoibheann. Dear brother of Seamus, Kathleen, Helena, Margaret and the late Vola and infant Roshein R.I.P. Reposing from his late residence, funeral from there on Friday 28th of February, leaving at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, daughters in law, sons in law , grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters in law, brothers in law and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you.

ROBINSON (nee Johnston), Sally, (Ballerin) 26th February 2020, Sally R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Caroline, Bernadette, Geraldine, Gillian, Catherine and the late Michael and Linda, dear sister of Lily, Jackie and the late Richard, Robert and Bridget. Funeral from her home 16 Coolnasillagh Road Garvagh on Friday 28th February at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Ballerin, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle.

O'NEILL, Liam 24th February 2020 in North London (formerly Of Drumslave, Feeny), Beloved son of the late John & Rosie, loving brother of Kevin, Maureen, Anna, Sean, Roisin, Gabriel, Clement and the late Sadie,Tony, Donal and Brendan. R.I.P.

Funeral arrangements later to St.Joseph’s Church Fincarn, Feeny. Deeply regretted by his brothers , sisters and family circle.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray For Him.

DIAMOND (nee McCauley), Elizabeth (Bertha) DIAMOND, Passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 25th February 2020, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Marie, dear mother-in-law of Martin, much loved nanny of Kevin and Deborah, devoted great-grandmother of Sophie, Grace and Olivia and dear sister of Benny, John, Kevin, Ray and the late Mary and Jean. Funeral from her home, 9 Burnside Gardens, Kilfennan on Friday at 9.25 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DAVIES – 25th February 2020, at Causeway Hospital, Shawn McCay, 9 Culdaff Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Helen, dear father of Alistair, Jenni and the late Stuart, father-in-law of Joana and Lee, grandad of Missy, Connor, Teddy and Fiona and dear brother of Marten. Service of thanksgiving in Portstewart Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 11.00am followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to Leprosy Missions c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

KELLY (Nee Connolly) Ann, 25th February 2020 peacefully at home (formerly of Ballyholly and Greysteel), beloved wife of Patrick, devoted mother of James, Claire and Una, mother-in-law of Niall, daughter of the late James and Kathleen Connolly and dear sister of Michael, Maria, Pauline, Frank, Kate, James and Siobhan. Funeral from her home, 2 Greenwood, Culmore, on Friday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Faughanvale. Ann’s wake will commence at 12 noon on Wednesday 26th February. Family time please from 10 pm to 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.