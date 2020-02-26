Derry death notices - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 (Updated)

O'HARA, Patrick, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Patrick O'Hara at Altnagelvin Hospital on the 26th of February 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Loving father of John, Jude and Martin. Devoted father-in-law to Vivienne, Cathy and Diane. A much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Deeply regretted and missed by all his wider family circle and friends. Patrick's remains will be reposing at his late home 423 Carnhill from 6pm this evening, funeral leaving from there on Friday 28th February at 9:00am for 9:30am requiem mass in St Brigid's Church, Carnhill, burial afterwards in the City Cemetery. To Know Him Was To Love Him.

O'KANE, John Bernard. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of John Bernard O’Kane peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on 26th of February 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of 168 Main Street (The Grove), Dungiven, Co Derry. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Jeanette Kelly, Nuala McIntyre, Brian, David and Kieran. Much loved grandfather of Niamh, Aoife, Eoin, Orla, Eimear, Caolan, Fearghal, Christopher, Erin, Caragh Roís, Connor, Emma, Aine, Catháin and Aoibheann. Dear brother of Seamus, Kathleen, Helena, Margaret and the late Vola and infant Roshein R.I.P. Reposing from his late residence, funeral from there on Friday 28th of February, leaving at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors.Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, daughters in law, sons in law , grandchildren, sisters, brother, sisters in law, brothers in law and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you.

ROBINSON (nee Johnston), Sally, (Ballerin) 26th February 2020, Sally R.I.P. beloved wife of the late Michael and loving mother of Caroline, Bernadette, Geraldine, Gillian, Catherine and the late Michael and Linda, dear sister of Lily, Jackie and the late Richard, Robert and Bridget. Funeral from her home 16 Coolnasillagh Road Garvagh on Friday 28th February at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary Ballerin, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family circle.

O'NEILL, Liam 24th February 2020 in North London (formerly Of Drumslave, Feeny), Beloved son of the late John & Rosie, loving brother of Kevin, Maureen, Anna, Sean, Roisin, Gabriel, Clement and the late Sadie,Tony, Donal and Brendan. R.I.P.

Funeral arrangements later to St.Joseph’s Church Fincarn, Feeny. Deeply regretted by his brothers , sisters and family circle.

Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Pray For Him.

DIAMOND (nee McCauley), Elizabeth (Bertha) DIAMOND, Passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital on 25th February 2020, beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Marie, dear mother-in-law of Martin, much loved nanny of Kevin and Deborah, devoted great-grandmother of Sophie, Grace and Olivia and dear sister of Benny, John, Kevin, Ray and the late Mary and Jean. Funeral from her home, 9 Burnside Gardens, Kilfennan on Friday at 9.25 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

DAVIES – 25th February 2020, at Causeway Hospital, Shawn McCay, 9 Culdaff Road, Portstewart. Dearly loved husband of Helen, dear father of Alistair, Jenni and the late Stuart, father-in-law of Joana and Lee, grandad of Missy, Connor, Teddy and Fiona and dear brother of Marten. Service of thanksgiving in Portstewart Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 11.00am followed by interment in Agherton Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to Leprosy Missions c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

KELLY (Nee Connolly) Ann, 25th February 2020 peacefully at home (formerly of Ballyholly and Greysteel), beloved wife of Patrick, devoted mother of James, Claire and Una, mother-in-law of Niall, daughter of the late James and Kathleen Connolly and dear sister of Michael, Maria, Pauline, Frank, Kate, James and Siobhan. Funeral from her home, 2 Greenwood, Culmore, on Friday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Thornhill. Interment afterwards in Star of the Sea Cemetery, Faughanvale. Ann’s wake will commence at 12 noon on Wednesday 26th February. Family time please from 10 pm to 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

CUNNISS, Simone, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Simone Cunniss suddenly on the 25th of February 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of Foyle Springs, Derry. Beloved daughter of Sandra and Robert. Dear sister of Leanne and Chantelle. Loving mother of Dylan and Jacob. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please and donations if desired to Foyle Search & Rescue or The Irish Coast Guard (118) c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors Dungiven. Deeply regretted by her loving mother, father, sisters, sons, aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you.

CUNNINGHAM, (nee McCallion), Rose Philomena (Phyllis), 24th February 2020, beloved wife of the late Lawrence, formerly of Milldale Crescent and Beechwood Street, loving mother of Eamonn, Marie, Laurence, Gerard, Patricia and the late Kevin and a much loved granny and great-granny. Phyllis’ wake will take place in her daughter’s home, The Cottages, 2 Benview Estate, Coshquin from 12 noon to 9 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. House private at all other times. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore on Thursday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. To mark the celebration of her 96 years, everyone attending the funeral is requested to wear bright colours. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

O'DONNELL, James, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of James O’Donnell peacefully on the 24th of February 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of Dernaflaw and Bradagh Fold Dungiven Co Derry. Loving son of the late Hugh and Ann Jane. Dear brother of Mary, Teresa, Joe and the late Hugh, John, Sam, Suzanna, Tommy and infant Philomena R.I.P. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday 25th of February at 2pm to repose from his sister Teresa Kealey’s Home 47 Lackagh Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Funeral from there on Thursday 27th of February 2020 leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven followed by interment in St Joseph’s Church Cemetery Banagher. Family time from 10pm to 12 midday. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

LEIGHTON, 23rd February 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 8 Maybrook Avenue, Coleraine, John (Jed), dearly loved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Tracey, father-in-law of Alex, loving grandfather of Jill and dear brother of June, Hubert and Alanna. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Thursday at 11.30am followed by interment in Ballywatt Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

GLENN, (nee Wilton) - 22nd February 2020 (peacefully) at hospital Kathleen (Kate), 49 Maple Drive, Coleraine, much loved mother of Liz and Jason, dear mother-in-law of Sean and Michelle and devoted nana of Jordan, Leo, Aria and Cody. Service in her home on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.