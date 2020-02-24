Derry death notices - Tuesday, February 24, 2020

CUNNINGHAM, (nee McCallion), Rose Philomena (Phyllis), 24th February 2020, beloved wife of the late Lawrence, formerly of Milldale Crescent and Beechwood Street, loving mother of Eamonn, Marie, Laurence, Gerard, Patricia and the late Kevin and a much loved granny and great-granny. Phyllis’ wake will take place in her daughter’s home, The Cottages, 2 Benview Estate, Coshquin from 12 noon to 9 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday. House private at all other times. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Ardmore on Thursday at 11 o’clock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. To mark the celebration of her 96 years, everyone attending the funeral is requested to wear bright colours. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

CRAIG (nee Mullan), Margaret Mary, 23rd FEBRUARY, 2020, peacefully in Telford, Shropshire. England, and formerly of Ballyowen, Ardlough Rd., Co. Derry, Margaret, Mary, dear wife of John, beloved mother of Mary, John, Charles and Mathew, and much loved sister of Tommy, Annie (Deighan), Bridie (McIntyre) and Bernard Mullan, and the late Charlie, James, Sally (Poynton), Willie, George, Paddy Philip, Francie, Gerry and John. RIP. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

O'DONNELL, James, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of James O’Donnell peacefully on the 24th of February 2020, may he rest in peace. Late of Dernaflaw and Bradagh Fold Dungiven Co Derry. Loving son of the late Hugh and Ann Jane. Dear brother of Mary, Teresa, Joe and the late Hugh, John, Sam, Suzanna, Tommy and infant Philomena R.I.P. Leaving McLaughlin’s Funeral Home on Tuesday 25th of February at 2pm to repose from his sister Teresa Kealey’s Home 47 Lackagh Park, Dungiven, Co Derry. Funeral from there on Thursday 27th of February 2020 leaving at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven followed by interment in St Joseph’s Church Cemetery Banagher. Family time from 10pm to 12 midday. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and the entire family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

McKENNA, Maghera 23rd Feb 2020 Frank R.I.P. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Maisie and loving father of Maria, Kevin, Anne, Pat, Michael, Sinead, Rory, Stephen and the late infant Kevin. Funeral from his home 105 Glen Rd BT46 5JG on Wednesday 26th February at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's church Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family only morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Marie Currie c/o of the family. Sacred heart of Jesus have on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and family circle.

LEIGHTON, 23rd February 2020 (suddenly) at his home, 8 Maybrook Avenue, Coleraine, John (Jed), dearly loved husband of Rosemary, loving father of Tracey, father-in-law of Alex, loving grandfather of Jill and dear brother of June, Hubert and Alanna. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Thursday at 11.30am followed by interment in Ballywatt Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

GLENN, (nee Wilton) - 22nd February 2020 (peacefully) at hospital Kathleen (Kate), 49 Maple Drive, Coleraine, much loved mother of Liz and Jason, dear mother-in-law of Sean and Michelle and devoted nana of Jordan, Leo, Aria and Cody. Service in her home on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.

STEWART, 22nd February 2020 (as the result of an accident in England), Jonathan Andrew, beloved husband of Nicola, father of William, youngest son of John and Mary Stewart, 7 Newbridge Drive, Coleraine, BT52 1PL, brother of Philip, David and Alan and brother-in-law of Fiona, Sharon and Joanne. He will be missed by the whole family circle and by all who knew him. "The Lord gave and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord" Job 1 : 21

BIRT, (10 Bogashen Road, Portglenone) 24th February 2020 (peacefully at home) Michael Eamon (Mickey) RIP, beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Terence, Claire (Toner) and Ciaran, and loving brother of Noleen, Joey, Sarah, Francie, Arthur and Dolores. His remains will leave his late residence tomorrow Wednesday 26th February at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Clady, burial immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Greenlough. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law Paula and Catherine, son in law Liam, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren Shea, Cadhla, Aoife and Cara and all the family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

DOYLE (McGeehan), Mary, 22nd February 2020, beloved wife of Jimmy (formerly of Lower Nassau Street) loving mother of Colm, Jim, John, Gerard, Theresa and Bernadette, a much loved grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister of Susan. Funeral from her home, 7 Coneyville, Culmore on Tuesday at 9.20 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Mary's wake will commence at 4 pm today (Sunday). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GLASGOW ( nee Logue ) ( Draperstown) February 22, 2020 Sadie peacefully at Marina Nursing Home, Ballyronan surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Seamus, Rosemary, Ann, Pauline, Patsy, Brian, Terence and the late Brigid and sister of May , Annie, Pat, Rose, Gerard, Tina and the late Noel R. I. P. Funeral from her late residence 25, Gortnari, Moneyneena, Draperstown on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Sixtowns. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother and sister- in- laws and large family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

O’KANE (Kilrea) 23rd February 2020. Peacefully at Hospital, Archie R.I.P. beloved husband of Rita and devoted father of Seamus, Derek, Dermot, Mairead (McAllister), Fergal and Kieran. Funeral from his late residence, 154 Kilrea Road, Upperlands on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Bella, Alice, Susan, Maggie and entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45 -47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

LINDSAY, Jim - 22nd February, 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a long illness courageously borne. Loving husband of Norma, beloved father of Laurie and Kathryn, dear father-in-law of Helena, devoted grandfather of Clarke and a dear brother of Hugh and Valerie. Funeral leaving his home, 43 Rockport Park at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Service in All Saints Clooney Church on Tuesday 25th February, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Clooney Parish Church Select Vestry c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way BT47 6GL.

KAVANAGH, Barry, 21st February 2020, died peacefully in the commendable care of the NHS staff within A&E and the ICU at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of Mary and the late Fergus, much loved brother of David. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral leaving his home, 74 Gleneagles, on Tuesday the 25th February at 9:20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Family time from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.