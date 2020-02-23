Derry death notices - Monday, February 24, 2020

McCLOSKEY (née Harley), 22nd February 2020, in the care of the doctors, nurses and staff at Altnagelvin Hospital, MARY (formerly of Maybrook Park and Carlisle Place, the Bog), deeply regretted by her husband John, children John, Moya, Ann and the late Michael, her brothers William, Michael, Joseph and the late Charles and Seamus and her sister Sarah and the wider family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 27 Blackthorn Manor, Waterside, at 9:35am on Monday the 24th February to St. Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn for Requiem Mass at 10:15am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Macmillan Cancer Support, 5A Stirling Business Park, Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. Family time from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

Ard dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.

DOYLE (McGeehan), Mary, 22nd February 2020, beloved wife of Jimmy (formerly of Lower Nassau Street) loving mother of Colm, Jim, John, Gerard, Theresa and Bernadette, a much loved grandmother and great grandmother and dear sister of Susan. Funeral from her home, 7 Coneyville, Culmore on Tuesday at 9.20 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Mary's wake will commence at 4 pm today (Sunday). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GLASSER, David Frederick (Dave), February 23rd 2020. Late of Roemill Walk, Limavady. Much loved husband of Gladys, dear father of Bryan and David, Father in law of Carrie and Mary, dear grandfather of Aaron and Jessica. Funeral arrangements later. Friends and family welcome at his son David's home 13 Newton Road, Limavady on monday 24th from 3pm to 10pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

GLASGOW ( nee Logue ) ( Draperstown) February 22, 2020 Sadie peacefully at Marina Nursing Home, Ballyronan surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Jim, loving mother of Seamus, Rosemary, Ann, Pauline, Patsy, Brian, Terence and the late Brigid and sister of May , Annie, Pat, Rose, Gerard, Tina and the late Noel R. I. P. Funeral from her late residence 25, Gortnari, Moneyneena, Draperstown on Tuesday at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Sixtowns. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother and sister- in- laws and large family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

O’KANE (Kilrea) 23rd February 2020. Peacefully at Hospital, Archie R.I.P. beloved husband of Rita and devoted father of Seamus, Derek, Dermot, Mairead (McAllister), Fergal and Kieran. Funeral from his late residence, 154 Kilrea Road, Upperlands on Tuesday at 10.20am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters Bella, Alice, Susan, Maggie and entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Alzheimer’s Society Northern Ireland c/o Mc Kiernan & Sons, 45 -47 Maghera St. Kilrea BT51 5QL.

LINDSAY, Jim - 22nd February, 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a long illness courageously borne. Loving husband of Norma, beloved father of Laurie and Kathryn, dear father-in-law of Helena, devoted grandfather of Clarke and a dear brother of Hugh and Valerie. Funeral leaving his home, 43 Rockport Park at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Service in All Saints Clooney Church on Tuesday 25th February, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Clooney Parish Church Select Vestry c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way BT47 6GL.

McLAUGHLIN, Jacqueline, 22nd February 2020 at her home 47 Linsfort Drive. Beloved Wife of Danny, Loving Mother of Damien, Brendan, Michael, Daniel, Colleen, Gavin and Lawrence, A much loved grandmother and Sister. Funeral from her home on Monday 24th February at 9.20am to St Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul Our Lady of knock, Pray for her.

LYTTLE David 20th February 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Lincoln Courts. Beloved son of the late David and Lena and loving brother of Alan, Dallas and the late Karen. Funeral Service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road, at 11am on Monday 24th February followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

KAVANAGH, Barry, 21st February 2020, died peacefully in the commendable care of the NHS staff within A&E and the ICU at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of Mary and the late Fergus, much loved brother of David. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral leaving his home, 74 Gleneagles, on Tuesday the 25th February at 9:20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Family and close friends only please tonight (Saturday) with the wake commencing tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:00am. Family time from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

CURRAN (nee Moore), Elizabeth (Betty), 22nd February 2020, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Patricia and Sean, mother-in-law of Ryan and Nichola and much loved grandmother of Elena, Lily, Rose and Joseph. Funeral from her home, 14 Whitehill Park, Limavady, on Monday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Betty’s wake will commence on Sunday at 3 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

GIVEN, Paul. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul Given suddenly at his late home 32D Meenan Drive on the 19th of February 2020. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Paula and Jamie. Husband of the late Brenda. Loving son of the late Alex and Helen. A much loved brother of Donna, Alex, Sandra and Deborah. A dear grandfather and uncle. Paul's remains will be reposing at his late home 32D Meenan Drive from 6pm this evening. Funeral will leave from there at 09:20am on Monday 24th February for 10:00am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. To Know Him Was To Love Him.