Derry death notices - Sunday, February 23, 2020

LINDSAY, Jim - 22nd February, 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, after a long illness courageously borne. Loving husband of Norma, beloved father of Laurie and Kathryn, dear father-in-law of Helena, devoted grandfather of Clarke and a dear brother of Hugh and Valerie. Funeral leaving his home, 43 Rockport Park at 1.30pm for 2.00pm Service in All Saints Clooney Church on Tuesday 25th February, followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Clooney Parish Church Select Vestry c/o Mrs Helen Henderson, 5 Manning Way BT47 6GL.

McLAUGHLIN, Jacqueline, 22nd February 2020 at her home 47 Linsfort Drive. Beloved Wife of Danny, Loving Mother of Damien, Brendan, Michael, Daniel, Colleen, Gavin and Lawrence, A much loved grandmother and Sister. Funeral from her home on Monday 24th February at 9.20am to St Mary’s Church, Creggan for requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all her family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Soul Our Lady of knock, Pray for her.

LYTTLE David 20th February 2020 at Altnagelvin Hospital, late of Lincoln Courts. Beloved son of the late David and Lena and loving brother of Alan, Dallas and the late Karen. Funeral Service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road, at 11am on Monday 24th February followed by burial in Altnagelvin Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

KAVANAGH, Barry, 21st February 2020, died peacefully in the commendable care of the NHS staff within A&E and the ICU at Altnagelvin Hospital. Beloved son of Mary and the late Fergus, much loved brother of David. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral leaving his home, 74 Gleneagles, on Tuesday the 25th February at 9:20am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. Family and close friends only please tonight (Saturday) with the wake commencing tomorrow (Sunday) at 11:00am. Family time from 10:00pm to 10:00am. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.

CURRAN (nee Moore), Elizabeth (Betty), 22nd February 2020, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Patricia and Sean, mother-in-law of Ryan and Nichola and much loved grandmother of Elena, Lily, Rose and Joseph. Funeral from her home, 14 Whitehill Park, Limavady, on Monday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Limavady. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry, BT48 8JE. Betty’s wake will commence on Sunday at 3 pm. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

PARKHILL (née McCloskey), 20th February 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Mary, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of the late Alex and baby John, loving mammy to Caroline, devoted grandmother of Johann and the late Mary and great-grandmother of Rebekah and Daisy, dear sister of Bridie, Margaret and the late James, Lexie, Willie and Kay, sadly missed by her nephew Kevin and wife Ashlene and all her nieces and nephews. Dearly loved and sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving her home, 83B Drumleck Drive, on Sunday the 23rd February at 10:30 am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Muff.

O'KANE, Moneymore 20th February 2020 Tony R.I.P. much loved husband of Anna and loving father of Louise and devoted grandfather of Danielle and Ben and brother of Paddy and the late Evelyn, Maureen, Harry and John Joe. Funeral from his home 67 Desertmartin Rd, BT45 7RB on Sunday 23rd at 1.15pm for 2pm Mass in St Patrick's church, Keenaught. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughter, grandchildren, brother, sister in law Annie, nephews, nieces and family circle.

KING, James, February 21st 2020. Late of Anderson Crescent, Limavady. Husband of Betty, dear father of Trevor, Graham, Harry and Gillian. Dear father in law and Grandfather. House private. Funeral service in his daughter Gillian's home 46 Barley Hill, Limavady on Sunday at 1.30pm followed by internment in Enagh Cemetery. (Friends and family welcome at funeral) Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to WHSCT (Cardiac Unit) and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Sadly missed by his entire family circle.

STEVENSON (nee Dargan) (Canterbury, Portstewart and Cookstown) Margaret died peacefully February 20, 2020 in Canterbury Hospice. Loving wife of Michael and dear mother of Peter, Niall and Conor. Daughter of the late Benny and Roisin Dargan.

Deeply regretted by her brothers and sisters, Paddy, Sheelagh, Joseph, Larry, Marie Louise, Brian and wider family circle. Funeral to take place in Canterbury at a date to be arranged. Please contact a family member for details. May she rest in peace.

GIVEN, Paul. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul Given suddenly at his late home 32D Meenan Drive on the 19th of February 2020. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Paula and Jamie. Husband of the late Brenda. Loving son of the late Alex and Helen. A much loved brother of Donna, Alex, Sandra and Deborah. A dear grandfather and uncle. Paul's remains will be reposing at his late home 32D Meenan Drive from 6pm this evening. Funeral will leave from there at 09:20am on Monday 24th February for 10:00am Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Longtower, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. To Know Him Was To Love Him.

WILSON (nee Peoples), 20th February 2020 peacefully at home, beloved wife of Oliver, loving mother of Philip, Martin, Peter and Sandra, mother-in-law of Denise, Charlene, Amy and Kevin, much loved grandmother of Aaron, Jason, Nathan, Aidan, Connor, Mason and Amelia, great-grandmother of Daniel, Faye, Leo, Hollie and dear sister of John, Martin, Frankie, James, Mary, Sandra, Jacqueline and the late Elizabeth. Funeral from her home, 12 Ardnarea Crescent, Kingsfort Park, on Sunday at 11.45 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.