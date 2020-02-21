Derry death notices - Saturday, February 22, 2020

GIVEN, Paul, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Paul Given suddenly at his late home 32D Meenan Drive on the 19th of February 2020. May he rest in peace. Devoted father of Paula and Jamie. Husband of the late Brenda. Loving son of the late Alex and Helen. A much loved brother of Donna, Alex, Sandra and Deborah. A dear grandfather and uncle. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. To Know Him Was To Love Him.

WILSON (nee Peoples), 20th February 2020 peacefully at home, beloved wife of Oliver, loving mother of Philip, Martin, Peter and Sandra, mother-in-law of Denise, Charlene, Amy and Kevin, much loved grandmother of Aaron, Jason, Nathan, Aidan, Connor, Mason and Amelia, great-grandmother of Daniel, Faye, Leo, Hollie and dear sister of John, Martin, Frankie, James, Mary, Sandra, Jacqueline and the late Elizabeth. Funeral from her home, 12 Ardnarea Crescent, Kingsfort Park, on Sunday at 11.45 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

FLEMING (nee Dougan), Sheila, 20th February 2020, peacefully at Greenhaw Lodge Care Home, beloved wife of the late William (formerly of New Street, Pennyburn) loving mother of Martina, mother-in-law of Liam, much loved grandmother of Peter, Bryan and Kathryn and dear sister of Mary, Ann and Patsy. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 15 Bramhall Crescent, Kilfennan, on Saturday at 1 pm for 1.30 pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

TONER( Desertmartin) February 20, 2020, Dolores. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mary Toner ( formerly of Brackalislea ) R.I.P. Dear sister of Paddy, Ann Moran (Desertmartin), Joe, Peggy McMullan ( Ballymoney ), Teresa O'Kane ( Kilrea ), Michael, Bernie Donnelly ( Moneymore ), Mary O'Hagan ( Desertmartin). Her remains will leave her sister's home 86, Iniscarn Rd, Desertmartin on Sunday 23rd at 11.30am for 12.00am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Keenaught. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wider family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

McCRORY 19th February 2020, Park, Co. Derry. Suddenly at her residence, No 2 Eden Road, Park, Co. Derry. Kathleen dearly beloved wife of the late Peter McCrory R.I.P. and daughter of the late John and Susanna Kerlin R.I.P. and sister of the late Eileen R.I.P. Kathleen will be reposing at her late residence after 6.00pm on Thursday 20th. Funeral from there on Saturday 22nd February at 10.20am going to St Mary's Church, Altinure for 11.00am requiem mass. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her Nieces, Nephews and all the family circle. Family time please from 10.00pm to 11.00am Our Lady of Knock Pray for her. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

CRAIG (Nee Davidson) – 19th February 2020, peacefully at the Robinson Hospital, Rebecca (Ruby), 32 Laurel Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of John, loving mother of Richard, Alan, David and Stephen, mother-in-law of Emma, Lili and Lucie and grandmother of Katelyn, Ethan, Keke and Dylan. House private. Service of thanksgiving in Hazelbank Presbyterian Church, Coleraine on Saturday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Portstewart cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished by making cheques payable to R.V.H. Liver Support Group c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle.

SIMPSON - February 19, 2020, (peacefully) at hospital, Robert Stanage (Robin), 9 Freehall Road, Castlerock, dearly beloved husband of Paddie, much loved father of Richard and Alistair, father-in-law of Wendy and Rowena and papa of Katie, Molly, Michael and Jessica. Service of Thanksgiving will take place in Christ Church, Castlerock on Saturday at 2.00pm. House private. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished by making cheques payable to Cancer Research, c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. This charity is funding the Oesophageal Cancer Research Study between Queens University Belfast and the University of Cambridge of which Robin was proud to play his part.

ANDERSON, Robert Colm, 19th February 2020 peacefully at home, beloved husband of the late Teresa (Tessie) (formerly of Ferndale Park, Greysteel) loving father of Sinead and Kellie-Anne, father-in-law of Pius and Stuart, dear brother of William, Annie-Mary and the late John and Jim, devoted grandfather of Grainne, Caóimhe, Ruairi, Eoin, Tiarnan and Cian. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 7 Sheskin Park, Greysteel, on Saturday at 11.25 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11 pm to 11 am please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Alzheimer’s Society, Sevenoaks, Derry, BT47 6AL. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

BALLATINE, February 19th 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 140 Kilrea Road, Upperlands, Brian Hamill, devoted Husband of Pauline and cherished Daddy of Thomas, Daniel and Samuel. House private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Brian's life will be held in Tobermore Baptist Church on Saturday, February 22nd at 2.00pm, preceded by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward C7, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "The Lord is my light and my salvation". Psalm 27 v 1

McCARTNEY, Liam, 18th February 2020 peacefully at his home 61 Donal Casey Court, beloved husband of the late Bessie, loving father of Jimmy, Liam, Gerard, Noel, Raymond, Helen, Elizabeth and Andrew, brother of Margaret and the late Mary and Sadie, a dear father-in-law, much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. Funeral from his son Andrew’s home, 76 The Branch on Saturday at 9.10 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Multiple Sclerosis Society (Derry Branch), 58 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7AJ. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him.