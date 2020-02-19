Derry death notices - Wednesday, February 19, 2020 (Updated)

BALLATINE, February 19th 2020 (peacefully) at his home, 140 Kilrea Road, Upperlands, Brian Hamill, devoted Husband of Pauline and cherished Daddy of Thomas, Daniel and Samuel. House private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Brian's life will be held in Tobermore Baptist Church on Saturday, February 22nd at 2.00pm, preceded by a private burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ward C7, Antrim Area Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "The Lord is my light and my salvation". Psalm 27 v 1

TONER, Samantha Yvonne, 19th February 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady. Much loved daughter of Jean and the late David and treasured sister of Dolores. Funeral leaving her mother’s home, 122 Castle Park, Limavady, on Friday 21st February at 12.30pm for service in Christ Church at 1.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired by making cheques payable to Shine NI (Spina Bifida), c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

BUTCHER, Mary Elizabeth (née McCutcheon), 19th February 2020 beloved mother of Terence, Marie and Adrian, dear mother-in-law of Shaun and Sonya, loving nana of Naomi, Ciara, Courtney, Ryan, Patrick, Kara, Eoin and Leon and a much loved sister, aunt and great-aunt. Funeral from her home, 27 Drumavalley, Magilligan, on Friday at 9.25 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Aidan’s Church, Magilligan. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Marie Curie, C/o Mrs Joan Doherty, 20 Dunhugh Park, Victoria Road, Derry, BT47 2NL. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McGAUGHEY, Jean, (née O’Hagan), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Jean McGaughey Née O’Hagan peacefully at home on the 19th of February 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 56 Monadore Road, Park Village, Co Derry BT47 4DP. Beloved wife of the late Peter R.I.P. Loving mother of William, Margaret McLaughlin , Eileen Doherty, James, Mary Rose O’Kane, Christine and Celine. Dear sister of Peggy Donaghy, Rena O’Kane, Thomas and the late John, Francie and James R.I.P. A much loved mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother. Reposing at her late residence, funeral from there on Friday 21st of February leaving at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary's Altinure, interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Marie Curie c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving daughters and sons, daughter in law and sons in law, sisters, brother, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. O sacred heart of Jesus I place all my trust in thee, Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

DOHERTY, Sarah (Sadie) (née Duffy formerly of Brockagh), 19th February 2020 at Edenballymore Lodge, beloved wife of the late Terry (formerly of Tivoli Park), loving mother of Dora, Terence, Ursula, Brian, Veronica and the late Caroline and Mary and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral from her daughter’s home, 13 Mansfield Grove, on Friday at 9.20 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Eugene’s Cathedral. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sadie’s wake time will be from 1 pm to 9 pm daily. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

McCARTNEY Liam 18th February 2020 peacefully at his home 61 Donal Casey Court, beloved husband of the late Bessie, loving father of Jimmy, Liam, Gerard, Noel, Raymond, Helen, Elizabeth and Andrew, brother of Margaret and the late Mary and Sadie, a dear father-in-law, much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather. Funeral from his son Andrew’s home, 76 The Branch on Saturday at 9.10 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Long Tower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Multiple Sclerosis Society (Derry Branch), 58 Strand Road, Derry, BT48 7AJ. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him.

PITTS, Robert John (Bobby), February 18th 2020 passed away at Antrim Area Hospital. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Sheila, 1 Station Road, Desertmartin, much loved Father of Kyra and Alvin, a dear Father-in-Law of Raymond and Sharon, devoted Grandfather of Natasha, Alanna, Jonathan, Curtis and Jodi and dearest Brother of Iris and the late Anna, Alvie, May, Willie and James. House private. Funeral from his home on Friday, February 21st at 2.30pm to Desertmartin Parish Church for service at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Desertmartin Parish Church, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by his sorrowing Family and Family Circle.

MC GLYNN, (CLAUDY), 18th February, 2020, at Altnagelvin Hospital, GEORGE, beloved husband of KATHLEEN, loving father of Marie (Conway), Ambrose, Monica (Smyth), and Danny, and brother of the late Pat, Frank, Mary (Quigg) and Bella (Coyle). RIP. George will repose at his late residence 39, Pinewood Crescent, Claudy, Co Derry, from 6pm on Wednesday evening, 19th, until funeral from his late residence to St. Patrick's Church, Claudy, for Requiem Mass at 11am on Friday 21st, with interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.

MAILEY, Annie, R.I.P., 18TH February 2020. Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital. Loving mother of Michael, Dear sister of Josephine, Vincent and the late Pat R.I.P. A much loved grandmother of Darren, Martin, and Joanne and great-grandmother of Oscar, Adyson, Amelia, and Farrah, and close family Mark, Joe, Tom, Kate, and Maureen. Funeral from her home: 69 Highland Road, Limavady BT49 9LU on Friday 21st at 9.15am for Requiem Mass at 10am in St Mary’s Church Limavady followed by interment in adjoining Cemetery.

McDAID (nee McGinley), Cathy. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Cathy McDaid née McGinley at her home on the 18th February 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Betty. Loving mother of Alicia, Orlaigh, Richard Og and the late Liam. A much loved sister of James, Peter, Carole, Brian, Paul, Laura, Joy and the late Roderick. Devoted grandmother to all of her much loved grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her wider family circle and friends. Cathy's remains left the McClafferty Funeral Home today at 1pm to repose at her late family home 72 Magowan Park. Funeral will leave from there at 11:50am on Thursday 20th February for 12:30pm Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Her.

FRIEL, 18th. February 2020, peacefully at his home 15 Lislane Drive, John, beloved husband of Ann, loving father to Bridgeen, Tina, John, Patrick, Martin, Thomas, Philip, Kevin, Brian and the late Michael, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday the 20th inst. at 9:20am to St Mary's Church, Creggan, for Requiem Mass at 10:00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

ELMSLIE (nee Conway) Belfast and Draperstown, Bridget died peacefully on 18th February 2020 in hospital. Dearly loved wife of Billy. Bridget's remains will leave Murray's Funeral Home, Draperstown, BT457AF on Friday 21st at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Sixtowns, Draperstown. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, nieces and nephews. R.I.P.

McMAHON, Sean, 18th February 2020 beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Christa, Mary-Clare, Brian, Finn and Jill, father-in-law of Mark and Maeve, much loved grandfather of Ruairi, Conor, Shane, Cíana and Sinead and great-grandfather of Cerys and Nia. Funeral from his home, 7 Templemore Park, on Thursday at 9.40 am for 10.15 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Macmillan Cancer, 5A Sterling House, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

PARKHILL (nee Carroll), Ruth Margaret, 17th February 2020 beloved wife of Adrian, 13 Cricklewood Park, Kilfennan, loving mother of Luke and Leah, much loved grandmother of Abi, daughter of Mary and the late Tom and dear sister of Julia. Funeral service in Glendermott Parish Church on Thursday at 11 am. Cremation will take place later in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE.

McAFEE (nee Smyth) – 17th February 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Margaret (Pearl), 782 Farranseer Park, Macosquin, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Danny, loving mother William, Margaret, Donna and Stephen and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral service in Macosquin Parish Church on Thursday at 3.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Kidney Research N.I. c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

GREGG – 16th February 2020 at Causeway Hospital, Harry OBE, dearly loved husband of Carolyn, much loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service in St Patrick's Parish Church Coleraine on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery (cortege via The Showgrounds). House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Harry Gregg Foundation c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

LENNOX – 16th February 2020, peacefully at Belfast City Hospital, Neville Charles, 14 Islay Court, Castlerock. Dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father of John and David, father-in-law of Anna and Ashley and grandfather of June and Harrison. House private. Funeral service in Christ Church, Castlerock on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

PURCELL – 16th February 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Harold, late of 12 Cherry Place, Coleraine. Much loved dad of Adrian and Sharon, devoted granda of Adam, Megan, Isaac and Jake, dearly loved partner of Maureen and dear brother of Valerie and Barry. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.