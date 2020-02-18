Derry death notices - Tuesday, February 18, 2020 (Updated)

McDAID (nee McGinley), Cathy. We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Cathy McDaid née McGinley at her home on the 18th February 2020. May she rest in peace. Beloved daughter of the late Peter and Betty. Loving mother of Alicia, Orlaigh, Richard Og and the late Liam. A much loved sister of James, Peter, Carole, Brian, Paul, Laura, Joy and the late Roderick. Devoted grandmother to all of her much loved grandchildren. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her wider family circle and friends. Cathy's remains left the McClafferty Funeral Home today at 1pm to repose at her late family home 72 Magowan Park. Funeral will leave from there at 11:50am on Thursday 20th February for 12:30pm Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Her.

FRIEL, 18th. February 2020, peacefully at his home 15 Lislane Drive, John, beloved husband of Ann, loving father to Bridgeen, Tina, John, Patrick, Martin, Thomas, Philip, Kevin, Brian and the late Michael, a dear and loving grandfather and great-grandfather. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday the 20th inst. at 9:20am to St Mary's Church, Creggan, for Requiem Mass at 10:00am Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.

ELMSLIE (nee Conway) Belfast and Draperstown, Bridget died peacefully on 18th February 2020 in hospital. Dearly loved wife of Billy. Bridget's remains will leave Murray's Funeral Home, Draperstown, BT457AF on Friday 21st at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Sixtowns, Draperstown. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, nieces and nephews. R.I.P.

McMAHON, Sean, 18th February 2020 beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Christa, Mary-Clare, Brian, Finn and Jill, father-in-law of Mark and Maeve, much loved grandfather of Ruairi, Conor, Shane, Cíana and Sinead and great-grandfather of Cerys and Nia. Funeral from his home, 7 Templemore Park, on Thursday at 9.40 am for 10.15 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Family time please from 11 pm to 10 am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if wished to Macmillan Cancer, 5A Sterling House, 478 Castlereagh Road, Belfast, BT5 6BQ. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

PARKHILL (nee Carroll), Ruth Margaret, 17th February 2020 beloved wife of Adrian, 13 Cricklewood Park, Kilfennan, loving mother of Luke and Leah, much loved grandmother of Abi, daughter of Mary and the late Tom and dear sister of Julia. Funeral service in Glendermott Parish Church on Thursday at 11 am. Cremation will take place later in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House private please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if wished, to the Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, BT48 8JE.

McAFEE (nee Smyth) – 17th February 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Margaret (Pearl), 782 Farranseer Park, Macosquin, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Danny, loving mother William, Margaret, Donna and Stephen and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral service in Macosquin Parish Church on Thursday at 3.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Kidney Research N.I. c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

GREGG – 16th February 2020 at Causeway Hospital, Harry OBE, dearly loved husband of Carolyn, much loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service in St Patrick's Parish Church Coleraine on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery (cortege via The Showgrounds). House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Harry Gregg Foundation c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

LENNOX – 16th February 2020, peacefully at Belfast City Hospital, Neville Charles, 14 Islay Court, Castlerock. Dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father of John and David, father-in-law of Anna and Ashley and grandfather of June and Harrison. House private. Funeral service in Christ Church, Castlerock on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

PURCELL – 16th February 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Harold, late of 12 Cherry Place, Coleraine. Much loved dad of Adrian and Sharon, devoted granda of Adam, Megan, Isaac and Jake, dearly loved partner of Maureen and dear brother of Valerie and Barry. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

HASSON, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Orla Bridgeen Hasson suddenly on 16th of February 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 25 Glenedra Road, Feeny, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the Mary née Murray and Colm (Colly).

Much loved sister of Brona, Cara and Shay. Dear grand daughter of Kathleen and the late Noel Hasson R.I.P and the late Mary and Paddy Murray R.I.P. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and will be sorely missed by her loving parents, sisters, brother, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you, Saint Michael pray for her.