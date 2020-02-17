Derry death notices - Tuesday, February 18, 2020

GREGG – 16th February 2020 at Causeway Hospital, Harry OBE, dearly loved husband of Carolyn, much loved father of Linda, Julie, Jane, Suzanne, John-Henry and the late Karen and a dear father-in-law, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral Service in St Patrick's Parish Church Coleraine on Friday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery (cortege via The Showgrounds). House Private. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Harry Gregg Foundation c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

LENNOX – 16th February 2020, peacefully at Belfast City Hospital, Neville Charles, 14 Islay Court, Castlerock. Dearly loved husband of Carol, loving father of John and David, father-in-law of Anna and Ashley and grandfather of June and Harrison. House private. Funeral service in Christ Church, Castlerock on Thursday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

PURCELL – 16th February 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Harold, late of 12 Cherry Place, Coleraine. Much loved dad of Adrian and Sharon, devoted granda of Adam, Megan, Isaac and Jake, dearly loved partner of Maureen and dear brother of Valerie and Barry. Funeral Service in Wades Funeral Home on Thursday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished by making cheques payable to NI Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

HASSON, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Orla Bridgeen Hasson suddenly on 16th of February 2020, may she rest in peace. Late of 25 Glenedra Road, Feeny, Co Derry. Loving daughter of the Mary née Murray and Colm (Colly).

Much loved sister of Brona, Cara and Shay. Dear grand daughter of Kathleen and the late Noel Hasson R.I.P and the late Mary and Paddy Murray R.I.P. Wake and Funeral arrangements later. Deeply regretted and will be sorely missed by her loving parents, sisters, brother, grandmother, aunts, uncles, cousins and the entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you, Saint Michael pray for her.

McGINNIS, (Kilrea) 15th February 2020. Peacefully at Hospital Gerald (Mo) R.I.P. beloved son of Gerry and Moira, loving brother of Kelly, Barry and Stacey and cherished uncle of Ellen, Liam and Ronan. Mo is reposing in McKiernans Funeral Home. Wake strictly private. Funeral from McKiernans Funeral Home on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St.Mary's Church, Drumagarner. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing father, mother, brother, sisters, nephews, niece, Nana Annie (McCorriston), uncles, aunts and entire family circle. Family flowers only please.

WAY, Kathleen Marianne (Girlie), 15th February 2020, in her 98th year, beloved wife of the late Bill, loving mother of Heather and Garrow, a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Maureen, Deirdre, Oonagh and the late Desmond. Funeral service in her home, 6 Tyler Park, Limavady, on Tuesday at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in Christ Church Cemetery, Limavady. House private with the exception of family, close friends and neighbours. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if wished to The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association, C/o W J O’Brien & Son Funeral Directors, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU. The Lord is my Shepherd.

McGURK, February 16, (Late of Portstewart and Dunamore). Peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Julia Mary (Sheila) R.I.P. Ex Teacher of St Malachy’s Primary Coleraine and St Colum’s Primary Portstewart. Funeral Arrangements later. Enquires to Dempsey Funeral Directors Kilrea 02829540226. On her Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.

SCULLION, (Newbridge) 16th February 2020 Sean Patrick R.I.P. beloved son of the late John and Elizabeth and loving brother of Phyllis (McCusker), Ergnat (Fyffe), Oliver, Terry and Angela (McKeown). Funeral from his brother Oliver’s home, 13 Moyola View, on Tuesday 18th February at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Trea Newbridge, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, brothers in law Gerry, Michael and James, sisters in law Maggie and Bernie, nephews, nieces and extended family circle. House Private.

BRADLEY, (Magherafelt) 15th February 2020 peacefully at Jordanstown Care Home, Philomena R.I.P. beloved daughter of the late Dan and Bridget and loving sister of Moira (Mulholland). Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street on Tuesday 18th February at 6.40pm for arrival 7.00pm Church of our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt. Requiem Mass 11.00am Wednesday 19th, interment afterwards in cemetery of Church of St John Milltown. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister, niece Anne (Garrod), nephew Gerard and extended family circle. Viewing from 5.00pm Tuesday 18th February.

FARREN, James, 14th February 2020, beloved husband of Philomena, loving father of Jude, Gabriel, Garwin and Cora, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Margaret, Kathleen, Liam, Michael and the late Anna. Funeral from his home, 30 Abbeyfields, Dungiven on Tuesday at 10.25 am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Dungiven. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private - family only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

NUTT – 15th February 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre (in his 92nd year), John, formerly of “San Paula”, 17 Bell’s Hill, Limavady, much loved husband of the late Margaret, beloved father of Lesley, Lois and Orla, father-in-law of David, Paul and Peter, cherished “Pa” of Rachel and husband Tom, Adam and Matthew, Patrick and Calum, Rory and Abigail, and Bea, Humphrey and Jemimah. House strictly private. Family and friends very welcome to call at Cornfield Care Centre on Tuesday 18th February from 6.00-9.00pm. Funeral service in Christ Church, Limavady on Wednesday 19th February at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired by making cheques payable to Christian Aid c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. “The Lord Is My Shepherd”.

MILLER – 15th February 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen, 235 Longland Road, Claudy (in her 90th year), much loved wife of the late Alex, devoted mother of Yvonne, Helen, Hazel, Samuel, Rodney, Ivor and Linda, a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Service in her late home on Tuesday 18th February at 1.00pm followed by committal in Alla Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired by making cheques payable to Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Sadly missed. “In Heavenly Love Abiding”.

MILLER – 15th February 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen, 235 Longland Road, Claudy (in her 90th year), much loved wife of the late Alex, devoted mother of Yvonne, Helen, Hazel, Samuel, Rodney, Ivor and Linda, a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Service in her late home on Tuesday 18th February at 1.00pm followed by committal in Alla Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired by making cheques payable to Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.

MOORE - February 15th 2020, Alexander Adam (Lexie) late of Glenmill Park, Limavady. Much loved brother Violet, Joy, Margaret, Hazel and the late Albert, brother in law of Gerry also a dear uncle. Funeral arrangements later enquires to Browns Funeral Directors 028 777 65364. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

KEATLEY – February 15, 2020 (suddenly) at Causeway Hospital, David Gordon, dearly loved husband of Pauline, 31 Aughagaskin Road, Magherafelt, much loved father of Karyn and Cheryl, dear father-in-law of Keith and Paul, loving grandfather of Amy, Emma, Hannah and Ryan and dearest brother of William, James and John. Family time between 10pm and 11am please. Funeral from his home, Tuesday, February 18 at 1:15pm, for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke and St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by his Wife, Daughters, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5 v 8.