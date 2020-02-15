Derry death notices - Sunday, February 16, 2020

FARREN, James, 14th February 2020, beloved husband of Philomena, loving father of Jude, Gabriel, Garwin and Cora, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Margaret, Kathleen, Liam, Michael and the late Anna. Funeral from his home, 30 Abbeyfields, Dungiven on Tuesday at 10.25 am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Dungiven. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private - family only please. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

NUTT – 15th February 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre (in his 92nd year), John, formerly of “San Paula”, 17 Bell’s Hill, Limavady, much loved husband of the late Margaret, beloved father of Lesley, Lois and Orla, father-in-law of David, Paul and Peter, cherished “Pa” of Rachel and husband Tom, Adam and Matthew, Patrick and Calum, Rory and Abigail, and Bea, Humphrey and Jemimah. House strictly private. Family and friends very welcome to call at Cornfield Care Centre on Tuesday 18th February from 6.00-9.00pm. Funeral service in Christ Church, Limavady on Wednesday 19th February at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired by making cheques payable to Christian Aid c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. He will be sadly missed but never forgotten. “The Lord Is My Shepherd”

MILLER – 15th February 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen, 235 Longland Road, Claudy (in her 90th year), much loved wife of the late Alex, devoted mother of Yvonne, Helen, Hazel, Samuel, Rodney, Ivor and Linda, a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Service in her late home on Tuesday 18th February at 1.00pm followed by committal in Alla Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired by making cheques payable to Upper Cumber Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.

MOORE - February 15th 2020, Alexander Adam (Lexie) late of Glenmill Park, Limavady. Much loved brother Violet, Joy, Margaret, Hazel and the late Albert, brother in law of Gerry also a dear uncle. Funeral arrangements later enquires to Browns Funeral Directors 028 777 65364. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

KEATLEY – February 15, 2020 (suddenly) at Causeway Hospital, David Gordon, dearly loved husband of Pauline, 31 Aughagaskin Road, Magherafelt, much loved father of Karyn and Cheryl, dear father-in-law of Keith and Paul, loving grandfather of Amy, Emma, Hannah and Ryan and dearest brother of William, James and John. Family time between 10pm and 11am please. Funeral from his home, Tuesday, February 18 at 1:15pm, for service in St. Swithin’s Parish Church, Magherafelt at 2:00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke and St. Swithin’s Parish Church Building Fund, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c), 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP. Will be ever so sadly missed by his Wife, Daughters, Sons-in-law, Grandchildren and the entire Family Circle. “Absent from the body, present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5 v 8.

GERVAIS – 14th February 2020, peacefully at Glenview Care Home, Dungannon, Robert (Rupert), formerly of 32 Inglewood Avenue, Coleraine, dearly loved husband of the late Edith Florence, devoted father of Nigel, Lorna and Colin and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather and brother. House Private. Service of thanksgiving in Coleraine Baptist Church on Monday at 1.00pm preceded by a service of committal at Portstewart Cemetery at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations if wished to Baptist Missions or Glenview Care Home Residents Comfort Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. John 10:27 Jesus said, “My sheep hear my voice and I know them and they follow me.”

EVANS, Winnifred, 13th February 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine. 87 Kilraughts Road, Ballymoney, formerly of Terrydreen, Feeny, Co Londonderry, (in her 90th year), much loved wife of the late George, dear mother of Godfrey, Nigel and Margaret, mother-in-law of Jennifer, Doreen and Chris, a loved and loving grandmother of David (Joanne), Ian (Ellen), Lesley (Tom) and Steven and a great-grandmother of Isabella, George, Emily and Amelia. House private. Thanksgiving service in Banagher Presbyterian Church on Sunday 16th February at 2.30pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired by making cheques payable to The Royal British Legion or Help For Heroes c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

McKEEGAN – 14th February 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, Cuthbert, 45 Rosseden Park, Limavady, treasured and loving husband of Jean, much loved father of Carol, Ian, Janet, Mark and Michelle, a dear father-in-law, selfless grandfather and great-grandfather and a dear brother and brother-in-law. Funeral leaving his late home on Monday 17th February at 12.15pm (service in home at 12pm) for service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired by making cheques payable to Cancer Research UK c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. “You have left us all with beautiful memories, deep in our hearts.”

CORRIGAN-BRADLEY, (Draperstown) 12th February 2020, suddenly surrounded by her loving family, Gracie-Mae, aged 8 years, R.I.P, darling daughter of Conor and Toireasa and loving sister of Caoilte, Caitlin and Fionnan, precious Grand-daughter of Peter and Bernie Corrigan (Kildress) and Francis and Geraldine Bradley (Moyard, Draperstown). Wake commencing 12noon on Friday 14th February 2020. Funeral on Sunday 16th February 2020 from her late residence, 40 The Orchard, Draperstown at 1.15pm for 2pm Mass of the Angels in St Columba's Church, Straw. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted her loving Father, Mother, sisters, brother, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and extended family circle. Family time only on Sunday morning. Extended parking facilities in St Colm's GAA grounds, Corick Road. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Children's Heartbeat Trust, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, c/o O' Kane Funeral Directors, 39 Cahore Road, Draperstown BT45 7LY. “May the Angels in Heaven keep you in their arms always”.

GORDON, February 13th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Stephanie Patricia, beloved Daughter of George and Eileen, dearest Sister of Debra and God Mother of Rebecca, 6 Fortwilliam Road, Tobermore. All welcome at her home. (Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am). Funeral from her home on Sunday, February 16th at 1.30pm to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donkey Sanctuary and The Dogs Trust, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Father, Mother, Sister, God Daughter, Friends and the entire Family Circle. "At home with the Lord".

QUINN, (nee Birt) (1 Churchfield Close, Portglenone, BT44 8BG) 13th February 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Theresa RIP, beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mother of Bernard, Kevin, Damian, Siobhan (O’Kane), Pauline (Mc Manus), Carmel, and loving sister of the late Barney, Annie (Kealey) and Eddie. Her remains will leave her late residence on Sunday 16th February at 10.20am for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church Portglenone, burial immediately afterwards in Aughnahoy Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law Roddy and Peter, daughters in law Ursula and Claire, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren Conor, Brian, Anna, Clara, Therese and Niall and all the family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Family time requested please between 10pm and 10am.

McCLUSKEY, Patricia (Patsy) 13th February 2020 Peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre late of 45 Church Street Limavady. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Alice McCluskey RIP, Loving sister of Alice O’Brien, Dear aunt of Donna Dawson, Peter O’Brien, Paul O’Brien, Andrea Gavin, Philip O’Brien and Clare Hall. Great-aunt of Michael, Martin, Dan, Amy, Pat, Heather, Nick, Niamh, Dylan, Kirsty, Brandon, Aria, Gary, Orla, and Erin. Funeral from her niece Donna’s home 58 Alexander Road on Sunday 16th at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in Christ the King Church followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Irish Green Street, Limavady. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Patsy’s wake will commence Friday at 1pm. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.