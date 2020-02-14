Derry death notices - Saturday, February 15, 2020

McKeegan – 14th February 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, Coleraine, Cuthbert, 45 Rosseden Park, Limavady, treasured and loving husband of Jean, much loved father of Carol, Ian, Janet, Mark and Michelle, a dear father-in-law, selfless grandfather and great-grandfather and a dear brother and brother-in-law. Funeral leaving his late home on Monday 17th February at 12.15pm (service in home at 12pm) for service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church at 1.00pm followed by burial in Enagh Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired by making cheques payable to Cancer Research UK c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. “You have left us all with beautiful memories, deep in our hearts.”

COYLE, Fidelma, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Fidelma Coyle at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge on the 9th of February 2020. May she rest in peace. Loving daughter of Pearse and the late Maire. A much loved sister of Mary, Anthony, Edel, Louis, Terence, Roisin, Barry, Gareth, Mark, Claire, John Paul, and Angela. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by all of her brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews and godson Fearghal. Fidelma's remains are reposing at her late family home 41 Strangford Park. Funeral will leave from there at 9:20am on Saturday 15th February for 10am Requiem Mass in the Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. On Her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy. Our Lady Of Knock Pray For Her.

O'CONNOR, Rose-Ann (Ann), Limavady. Peacefully at Rush Hall Care Home. Caring mother of Sean, Maoliosa and the late Patrick RIP. Devoted sister of Sheila, Theresa, Barney and the late Tommy RIP. Nana of Kiera, Nikita, Danielle and the late Patrick RIP.

Her remains will leave her late residence of 21 Gorteen Crescent on Saturday 15th February at 9.15am for 10.00am requiem mass at St.Mary's Church. Internment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

CORRIGAN-BRADLEY, (Draperstown) 12th February 2020, suddenly surrounded by her loving family, Gracie-Mae, aged 8 years, R.I.P, darling daughter of Conor and Toireasa and loving sister of Caoilte, Caitlin and Fionnan, precious Grand-daughter of Peter and Bernie Corrigan (Kildress) and Francis and Geraldine Bradley (Moyard, Draperstown). Wake commencing 12noon on Friday 14th February 2020. Funeral on Sunday 16th February 2020 from her late residence, 40 The Orchard, Draperstown at 1.15pm for 2pm Mass of the Angels in St Columba's Church, Straw. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted her loving Father, Mother, sisters, brother, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and extended family circle. Family time only on Sunday morning. Extended parking facilities in St Colm's GAA grounds, Corick Road. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Children's Heartbeat Trust, Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, c/o O' Kane Funeral Directors, 39 Cahore Road, Draperstown BT45 7LY. “May the Angels in Heaven keep you in their arms always”.

GORDON, February 13th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Stephanie Patricia, beloved Daughter of George and Eileen, dearest Sister of Debra and God Mother of Rebecca, 6 Fortwilliam Road, Tobermore. All welcome at her home. (Family time from 10.00pm to 11.00am). Funeral from her home on Sunday, February 16th at 1.30pm to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donkey Sanctuary and The Dogs Trust, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing Father, Mother, Sister, God Daughter, Friends and the entire Family Circle. "At home with the Lord".

QUINN, (nee Birt) (1 Churchfield Close, Portglenone, BT44 8BG) 13th February 2020 (peacefully at hospital) Theresa RIP, beloved wife of the late Brian, much loved mother of Bernard, Kevin, Damian, Siobhan (O’Kane), Pauline (Mc Manus), Carmel, and loving sister of the late Barney, Annie (Kealey) and Eddie. Her remains will leave her late residence on Sunday 16th February at 10.20am for 11am Mass in St Mary’s Church Portglenone, burial immediately afterwards in Aughnahoy Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law Roddy and Peter, daughters in law Ursula and Claire, sisters in law, brother in law, grandchildren Conor, Brian, Anna, Clara, Therese and Niall and all the family circle. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Family time requested please between 10pm and 10am.

CONCANNON, 25th. January 2020, suddenly in Sydney, Australia, BRYAN, (Formerly of Elaghmore Park, Derry) beloved husband of Jade, loving father to Anna and Leo, much loved son of Dam and Angela, dear brother to Dominic, Claire, Shaun and the late Christopher. Funeral from the family home 41 Elaghmore Park on Saturday the 15th. Inst. to St. Joseph's Church Galliagh, for Requiem Mass at 11:00A.M. House Private, All Welcome to the Requiem Mass. Family flowers only donations in lieu if wished to Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Derry. St. Anthony and Our Lady Of Lourdes Pray For Him. Rest In Peace.

ATKINS, Georgina Hester Irvine (nee McClintock), February 12, 2020 Peacefully at Rushall Care Home, Limavady (in the tender loving care of her family formerly of 3, Farlow Road, Caw) dearly beloved wife of the late William James (Bill), much loved mother of Jill, devoted grandmother of Alison, Andrew and wife Sarah, great-grandmother of Robyn and Toni, loving sister of Violet, Doreen, Irvine and the late Hazel. Funeral leaving her daughter Jill’s home 16 Church Road, Altnagelvin on Saturday 15th February at 1.00 pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in All Saints’ Clooney Parish Church at 1.30 pm, burial afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donation in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her entire family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

McCLUSKEY, Patricia (Patsy) 13th February 2020 Peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre late of 45 Church Street Limavady. Beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Alice McCluskey RIP, Loving sister of Alice O’Brien, Dear aunt of Donna Dawson, Peter O’Brien, Paul O’Brien, Andrea Gavin, Philip O’Brien and Clare Hall. Great-aunt of Michael, Martin, Dan, Amy, Pat, Heather, Nick, Niamh, Dylan, Kirsty, Brandon, Aria, Gary, Orla, and Erin. Funeral from her niece Donna’s home 58 Alexander Road on Sunday 16th at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 12noon in Christ the King Church followed by interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Irish Green Street, Limavady. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road, Derry BT48 8JE. Enquiries to Brendan or Thomas: O’Briens of Limavady Funeral Directors. Telephone 02877764732. Patsy’s wake will commence Friday at 1pm. Queen of the most Holy Rosary pray for her.

COCHRANE, (nee Hamill), Valerie, 11th February 2020 peacefully at hospital. 70 Ballinteer Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of William, loving mother of Rachel, William and John, mother-in-law of Ruth, grandmother of Isobella, Heidi, Grace and Rose and dear sister of Terry and Elizabeth. Service of thanksgiving in Macosquin Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.