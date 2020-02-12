Derry death notices - Thursday, February 13, 2020

DUFFY. 19th. January 2020. peacefully in St. George's Hospital London, JOSEPHINE. (Joy, Formerly of Bishop Street) beloved daughter of the late James and Martha, loving sister to Clare Meehan and the late Ethne, Willie, Siolene. Mac, Madeline and J.P. Removal leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home on Thursday the "13th. Inst. at 6:"15 P.M. to St. Columba's Church Longtower for Requiem Mass on Friday at "10:00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

FLEMING, William, 12th February 2020, peacefully at Greenhaw Lodge Care Home, beloved husband of Sheila (formerly of New Street, Pennyburn) loving father of Martina, father-in-law of Liam, much loved grandfather of Peter, Bryan and Kathryn and dear brother of Celine, Teresa, Gabrielle, Marie, Joseph, Patricia, Ann and the late John. Funeral from his daughter’s home, 15 Bramhall Crescent, Kilfennan, on Friday at 9.40 am for 10.15 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in Ballyoan cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

McHUGH (nee Donnelly), Cathy, 12th February 2020, beloved wife of David, loving mother of Ciara, Tiernan, Niaomh and Cadi, much loved daughter of Kathleen and the late Joseph and dear sister of Alega, Stephen, Noel and the late Pierce. Funeral from her home, 69 Grainnan Drive, Belmont, on Friday at 1 o’clock for 1.30 pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her.

HARKNESS, (nee Orr), Jeanie Logan, February 11th 2020, peacefully in Foyle Hospice after a long illness courageously Bourne. Beloved wife of Jim. A loving aunt to all her nieces, grandnieces, nephews and grandnephews. Funeral service in Adair & Neely funeral home 10-12 Foyle Road on Friday 14th February at 2.00pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family Flowers only, donation if desired Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry BT48 8JE All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her loving family circle.

JOHNSTON (nee Jackson), Elizabeth Ann, 12th February 2020 peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved mother of Valerie, Daphne, Louise, Mervyn and the late Marcus and a much loved mother-in-law and grandmother. Funeral service in her late home, 181 The Fountain, on Friday at 1.30 pm followed by burial in Altnagelvin cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Foyle Hospice (Day Care), 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry, BT48 8JE or Motor Neurone Disease Association NI, 5 Brooklands Drive, Newtownards, BT23 4YX. The Lord is my Shepherd.

DOWNEY (nee Caldwell), May, 10th. February 2020, suddenly at her home 33 Lavery Fold. Wife of the late Seamus, loving mother to Michael, Seamus, Caroline and Colette, dear sister to George and the late Billy and Martin and a dear and loving grandmother. Funeral leaving the family home 7 Lindenwood Park, Foyle Springs, on Friday the 14th. Inst. at 10:45 A.M. to St. Columba's Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 11 :30 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for her.

McILVENNA, (née O'Neill) (20 Garvaghy Road, Portglenone) 11th February 2020 (peacefully at home) Sarah RIP, beloved wife of the late Felix, much loved mother of Moya, Claire, Terence, Dermot, Jerome, Bronagh, Brenda and the late Paul and loving sister of the late Cassie, Agnes, Michael and Danny. Her remains will leave her late residence on Friday 14th February at 1.20pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Portglenone, burial immediately afterwards in Aughnahoy Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, sister in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and all the family circle. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Detail enquires to WJ O'Donnell & Sons, Funeral Directors, Tel: 028 2563 1406 or visit: nifunerals.com. NB Sarah's wake will begin at her late residence on Thursday 13th February at 10am.

PRENDERGAST (née Barrett), 10th February 2020, peacefully at Edenballymore Lodge Care Home, ANNE MONICA (Nan), beloved wife of the late James, loving mother to Sarah, Patrick and Grain. Funeral leaving Bradley & McLaughlin's Funeral Home, William Street, on Thursday the 13th at 9:30am to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Steelstown, for Requiem Mass at 10:00 A.M. Followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Co. Cavan on Friday at 12:00 noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.

COCHRANE, (nee Hamill), Valerie, 11th February 2020 peacefully at hospital. 70 Ballinteer Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of William, loving mother of Rachel, William and John, mother-in-law of Ruth, grandmother of Isobella, Heidi, Grace and Rose and dear sister of Terry and Elizabeth. Service of thanksgiving in Macosquin Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

MURRAY, (Glengomna, Draperstown), 11th February 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, William (Willie) R.I.P, dearly beloved husband of the late Mary and loving father of John, Una (Harding), Olivia (Newton) and Mary Teresa (Brady), brother of John, Jimmy, Frances, Peter, Agnes (O'Sullivan), Philomena (Smith) and the late Eileen (Shannon), Paddy and Joe, son of the late John and Teresa and brother of Michael and John who died in infancy. Father-in-law of Maria, Tim, Peter and Christopher, Funeral on Thursday 13th February 2020 from his son's residence, 59 Glengomna Road, Draperstown at 10.15am for 11.00 Clock Requiem Mass in St Columba's Church, Draperstown. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his loving, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and large family circle. “On His Soul sweet Jesus have Mercy”

ROBINSON, Ernest Frederick (Ernie) February 10, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family after an illness courageously borne) much loved husband of Barbara, devoted dad of Ian, Michael, Rachel and Susan, loving father-in-law of Donna, Amanda and Denis, adored granda of Zoe, Lauren, Adam, Lydia, Reuben, Jacob, Ethan, Jordan, Nathan, Caolin and Julia, dearest brother of Esther. Funeral leaving his late home 15, Elder Crescent, Brigade on Thursday 13th February at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Glendermott Parish Church at 1.00pm burial, afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to “ Friends of Altnagelvin“ c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his entire family circle. Absent from the body present with the Lord. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better. Redeemed by his precious blood.

GREER, February 11th 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre Limavady, Victor, late of 21 Crawford Square, Limavady.

Much loved husband of Ruby loving father of David and Derek. Funeral leaving late home on Thursday at 1.30pm for service in 2nd Limavady Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by interment in Christ Church burying ground. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to British Heart Foundation and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Friends welcome at his family home on Wednesday from12noon to 9pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family circle.

McKEOWN, 11th February 2020 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart, Agnes (formerly of Ballaghmore Road, Portballintrae), dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Alastair, Mother-In-Law of Dorothy, granny of Aaron, Kelsey and Adam, much loved sister of Lily, Margaret, Laura, Jean and Pearl and a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Service in Dunluce Parish Church on Friday at 12.00noon followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Friends welcome at her sister Jean's home, 26 Laurel Park, Coleraine. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Dunluce Parish Church c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

McCLOSKEY (nee Moore) 9th February 2020, peacefully at Ratheane Private Nursing Home, Margaret Moore, formerly of Cherry Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late William, loving mother of William, Wilson and Patricia and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service in Killowen Parish Church, Coleraine on Thursday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Killowen Parish Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.

