Derry death notices - Wednesday, February 12, 2020

ROBINSON, Ernest Frederick (Ernie) February 10, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family after an illness courageously borne) much loved husband of Barbara, devoted dad of Ian, Michael, Rachel and Susan, loving father-in-law of Donna, Amanda and Denis, adored granda of Zoe, Lauren, Adam, Lydia, Reuben, Jacob, Ethan, Jordan, Nathan, Caolin and Julia, dearest brother of Esther. Funeral leaving his late home 15, Elder Crescent, Brigade on Thursday 13th February at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Glendermott Parish Church at 1.00pm burial, afterwards in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to “ Friends of Altnagelvin“ c/o Mrs. Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his entire family circle. Absent from the body present with the Lord. Gone to be with the Lord which is far better. Redeemed by his precious blood.

GREER, February 11th 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre Limavady, Victor, late of 21 Crawford Square, Limavady.

Much loved husband of Ruby loving father of David and Derek. Funeral leaving late home on Thursday at 1.30pm for service in 2nd Limavady Presbyterian Church at 2pm followed by interment in Christ Church burying ground. Family flowers only please, donations if desired and cheques payable to British Heart Foundation and forwarded to Browns funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Friends welcome at his family home on Wednesday from12noon to 9pm. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his family circle.

McKEOWN, 11th February 2020 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court Care Home, Portstewart, Agnes (formerly of Ballaghmore Road, Portballintrae), dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Alastair, Mother-In-Law of Dorothy, granny of Aaron, Kelsey and Adam, much loved sister of Lily, Margaret, Laura, Jean and Pearl and a dear sister-in-law and aunt. Service in Dunluce Parish Church on Friday at 12.00noon followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Friends welcome at her sister Jean's home, 26 Laurel Park, Coleraine. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Dunluce Parish Church c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.

McCLOSKEY (nee Moore) 9th February 2020, peacefully at Ratheane Private Nursing Home, Margaret Moore, formerly of Cherry Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late William, loving mother of William, Wilson and Patricia and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service in Killowen Parish Church, Coleraine on Thursday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Killowen Parish Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.





