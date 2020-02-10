Derry death notices - Monday, February 10, 2020 (Updated)

WALLS, (Magherafelt) 10th February 2020 peacefully Rosaleen R.I.P. 22 Garden Street and formerly Colehill. Sister of the late Rachel Kelly (New York), Margaret Ward, Henry P., Elizabeth Keenan, Bridget McKenna (New York), Mary Kealey, Jean Healey and Patricia O’Neill (New Jersey). Removal from McCusker Bros Funeral Home Garden Street on Tuesday 11th February at 7.00pm arriving Church of Our Lady of the Assumption Magherafelt at 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in cemetery at Church of St Trea Newbridge. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces and extended family circle.



Baby Annie McIvor. February 9th 2020. Precious daughter of Aaron and Paula. A much loved granddaughter of James and Eileen McIvor and David and Sadie Moore. A cherished niece and cousin.Sincerest thanks to the doctors, midwives and nurses at Altnagelvin Hospital for their exceptional care, compassion and kindness. House is strictly private please by request of the family.Annie's funeral will be held on Tuesday 11th February 2020 at 10:30am in Ballyoan Cemetery.No flowers please, donations if desired in memory of Annie directly to family members for the Lavender Suite at Altnagelvin Hospital.Gone to the angels.



McCLOSKEY (nee Moore) 9th February 2020, peacefully at Ratheane Private Nursing Home, Margaret Moore, formerly of Cherry Park, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late William, loving mother of William, Wilson and Patricia and a much loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service in Killowen Parish Church, Coleraine on Thursday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Killowen Parish Church c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all the family.



GALLAGHER, nee Murphy (Maghera) 9th February 2020. Nora R.I.P. beloved wife of Danny and loving mother of John, Bryan, Niall, Colm, Anthony and the late Tony, daughter of the late John and Katherine Murphy and sister of Francie. Funeral from her home 122 Glen Road on Tuesday 11th February at 10.15am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St. Patrick Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her husband, sons, daughters in law Diane, Sharon, Jolanta, grandchildren Ciaran, Colm, Siobhan, Teagan, Leigha, Eoghan, Nealla, brother, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

MAGEE, Barry, 8th February 2020 beloved husband of Mary, loving father of Emma Louise and Fergal, dear son of Martha and much loved brother of Karen, Paul, Deborah, Gareth, Naomi and the late Tammy. Funeral from his mother’s home, 42 Marianus Park, on Tuesday at 9.10 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Ardmore. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



LENNOX, (née McCrea) February 9, 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Margaret, beloved wife of the late Robert, 7A Carrydarragh Road, Moneymore, much loved mother of Lorraine, Sarah, David and Keith, a loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and dear sister of Ruby, David and the late James, John, Jean and Molly. Funeral service in Lissan Parish Church on Tuesday, 11 February at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lissan Parish Church Rectory Fund, c/o Steenson Funeral Services, 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. “At home with the Lord.”



TOLAND (née Logue), 9th February 2020, peacefully at her home, 85 Drumard Park, Ann Marie, loving Daughter of the late Patrick and Noreen, devoted Mother to Emmett, Conan, Cianan and the late Aaron, a dear Sister to Johanna, James, Barry, Tony and the late Kathleen, Noreen and Patrick, darling Grandmother to Megan, Gracie, Leo and Aaron, a dear and loving Aunt to all her Nephews and Nieces and Mother-In-Law to Graínne, Lucy and Laura and Wife of Myles. Funeral leaving her home at 9:20am on Tuesday the 11th February to St. Columba's Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE FROM 11:00PM TO 11:00AM. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.



TRACEY, Raymond, 8th February 2020, beloved husband of Ruby, loving father of Ashley, Simon, Mark, Raymond and Denise, father-in-law of Noel, Shauna, Majella, Dolores and Joanne and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral from his home, 145 Carnhill, on Tuesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Raymond’s remains will leave W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 2.30 pm on Sunday afternoon.Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



McELHINNEY – 7th February 2020, peacefully at home 20 Rectory Road, Coleraine. Kenneth (Ken), dearly loved husband of Pat, loving father of Mary, Karan and Sara, much loved grandfather of Kenneth Jnr, Aaron, Alicia, Zoe and Holly and dear brother of Sadie and Catherine. House private. Funeral service in Ballyrashane Parish Church, Coleraine on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.



