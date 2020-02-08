Derry death notices - Sunday, February 9, 2020

TRACEY, Raymond, 8th February 2020, beloved husband of Ruby, loving father of Ashley, Simon, Mark, Raymond and Denise, father-in-law of Noel, Shauna, Majella, Dolores and Joanne and a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral from his home, 145 Carnhill, on Tuesday at 10.30 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Brigid’s Church, Carnhill. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Raymond’s remains will leave W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton at 2.30 pm on Sunday afternoon.Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



McELHENNON, (Nee Mc Glone) (Crocknamihill, Draperstown), 14th January 2020 Helena R.I.P, dearly beloved wife of Declan and darling mother of Kayla, Ben, Kaeden and Niah-Rose. Daughter of Mary and the late Michael and sister of Rosaleen, Teresa, Michael and Sean, daughter-in-law of Brendan and Anna. Wake commencing at 1pm on Saturday 18th January 2020.Funeral on Monday 20th January 2020 from her late residence 11B Crocknamohill Road, Draperstown at 10am for 11 0'clock requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Keenaught Desertmartin. Interment immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, sons,daughters, Mother, sisters, brothers, Mother-in law, father - in -law, sisters-in-law,, brothers-in-law, Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family circle.Family time only on Monday morning please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Sands c/o O Kane Funeral Directors, 39 Cahore Road, Draperstown, Co Derry BT45 7LY. Padre Pio Pray for Her.



HEGARTY, (Maghera) 8th February 2020 Joseph Anthony R.I.P. peacefully at his home. Beloved husband of Kathleen and loving father of Kieran, Ruairi, Stacey, Ronan and the late Emmett and son of the late Paddy and Maureen and brother of Hugh, Collette McErlean, Greta McLarnon, Pat, Maureen Kerr and Kevin.Funeral from his home 19A Glenshane Rd BT46 5JZ on Monday 10th February at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Kailyn and Chris John Joe brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.



McELHINNEY – 7th February 2020, peacefully at home 20 Rectory Road, Coleraine. Kenneth (Ken), dearly loved husband of Pat, loving father of Mary, Karan and Sara, much loved grandfather of Kenneth Jnr, Aaron, Alicia, Zoe and Holly and dear brother of Sadie and Catherine. House private. Funeral service in Ballyrashane Parish Church, Coleraine on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, by making cheques payable to Marie Curie C/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine. Lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.



BUCHANAN – 8th February 2020, suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital, Alexander (Alex), late of 36 East Road, Limavady, much loved partner of the late Joyce, dear uncle of Karl and husband Bob and great uncle of Robert, Kenny, Sabrina and families. Family and friends welcome to call at Robinson Funeral Directors Funeral Home, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA tomorrow Sunday or Monday from 6.00pm to 8.00pm. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Tuesday 11th February at 1.00pm for burial in Enagh Cemetery, Limavady. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.



LINTON, (Nee Speers) Kilrea February 8th 2020. Peacefully at Causeway Hospital Eileen beloved wife of Tommy 25 Lismoyle Rd, Kilrea and dear Mother of Wesley and the late Robert and Helen Anne and a much loved grandmother of Shane, Jordan and Leslie Anne. Funeral from her late home on Monday at 1.20am (family service at 1pm) to Churchtown Presbyterian Church Tamlaght O’Crilly for service at 2pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family Flowers only Donations in lieu of same to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Dempsey Funeral Directors 11 Coleraine St, Kilrea. BT515QA. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing Family & Family Circle. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.



HOUSTON, Isabella Jane Elizabeth (Bella) nee McCombe February 6, 2020, in her 101st year, peacefully, in the loving care of her family, dearly beloved wife of the late David, a loving mother of Oswald, William, Irwin, Wesley, Pearl, Dorothy and the late Kenneth, loving mother-in-law of Jayne, Olive, Avril, Yvonne, Maureen, William and Ashley, a special grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her late home, 40 Teenaght Road, Claudy, on Sunday, 9th February at 2.00 pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Banagher Presbyterian Church at 2.45 pm, with burial in the adjoining Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Banagher Presbyterian Church Property Fund, c/o Mr. Douglas Scott, 502 Glenshane Road, Claudy, BT47 4BS. (All enquires to D. & R. Hay and Sons, Funeral Directors, 028 71312567).Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her loving family circle. 'She died as she lived, everyone's friend'



MITCHELL, May, February 7, 2020, peacefully at home 73, Bann Drive, Waterside (in the loving care of her family in her 91st year) devoted daughter of the late Jim and Meta, beloved sister of Jack, Gardiner, Maurice and the late Evelyn and Thompson, adored by all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Monday 10th February at 2.00pm followed by burial in Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to “ The Rainbow Centre “ c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ.The Lord is my Shepherd.



FERNIE, Albert. 6th February 2020 Peacefully at Owen- Mor Care Centre. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Vilma. A loving Father of Stephen, Diane, Ruth, and Louise. A devoted Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Funeral will take place at a later date in Teeside. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. He will Wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more. Revelations 21 Verse 4.



MURPHY, February 6th 2020 (suddenly), Ronald Charles (Ronnie), 4 Rockview, Moneymore, loved Father of Sharon and her Partner Roger, John and his Partner Alison and Norman, their Mum Teresa, Granda Murphy of Tyler, Ami and Anna and Brother of Virginia, Belle and the late John, Sammy, William, Geordie and Hannah. Friends and Family welcome at his Daughter Sharon's home, 7a Springvale, Moneymore. Funeral service in First Moneymore Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 8th at 3.45pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by all his Family.



CLIFFORD, Patricia (Patsy), (née Long). A wonderful woman who passed away peacefully on 6th February 2020, sadly missed by her beloved husband Jimmy, loving mother of Martina, Annmarie, Patricia and Roisin and much loved grandmother of Conor, Martin, Emma, Colleen and Adrian. Funeral from her home, 92 Iniscarn Road on Sunday at 11.45 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Blessed Martin intercede for her.



CASKEY, February 6th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hosptial, Mark Henry John, dearly loved Son of Billy and Prudy, 21 Magherafelt Road, Tobermore, much loved Brother of Laurence, a dear Brother-in-Law of Nadine and cherished Uncle of Catherine and her Husband David. All welcome at his home (Family time from 10pm to 10am). Funeral from his home on Sunday, February 9th at 1.30pm to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by his sorrowing Family and Family Circle



ELLIOTT, Margaret Jane (Peggy), nee Harte, February, 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (in the tender loving care of her family in her 94th year late of Cornfield Care Home) dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley Wilton Elliott, much loved mother of Jenny and Angela, precious grandmother of Francesca. Funeral leaving her late home 70, Heron Way, Clooney on Sunday 9th February at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St Augustine’s Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in City Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Augustine’s Parish Church or Cornfield Care Home c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ

(House Strictly Private). Dearly loved and will be sadly by her friends and entire family circle. In thy presence is fullness of joy Psalm Chap. 16 v 11.



ANDERSON, James Irvine (Irvy), February 6, 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, late of Craigmore Road, Blackhill, Coleraine. House strictly private. Much-loved husband of the late Marie loving father of Graeme and Noelene, devoted grandfather of Caoimhe and Luke. A Funeral Service will take place in Cornfield Care Centre on Sunday (9th) at 11.00 a.m., followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome at Cornfield Care Centre on Friday and Saturday from 7.00 p.m. to 9.0 p.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer support or Foyle Hospice forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady BT49 0HQ. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

