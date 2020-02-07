Derry death notices - Saturday, February 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Isabella Jane Elizabeth (Bella) nee McCombe February 6, 2020, in her 101st year, peacefully, in the loving care of her family, dearly beloved wife of the late David, a loving mother of Oswald, William, Irwin, Wesley, Pearl, Dorothy and the late Kenneth, loving mother-in-law of Jayne, Olive, Avril, Yvonne, Maureen, William and Ashley, a special grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her late home, 40 Teenaght Road, Claudy, on Sunday, 9th February at 2.00 pm, followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Banagher Presbyterian Church at 2.45 pm, with burial in the adjoining Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Banagher Presbyterian Church Property Fund, c/o Mr. Douglas Scott, 502 Glenshane Road, Claudy, BT47 4BS. (All enquires to D. & R. Hay and Sons, Funeral Directors, 028 71312567).Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her loving family circle. 'She died as she lived, everyone's friend'



MITCHELL, May, February 7, 2020, peacefully at home 73, Bann Drive, Waterside (in the loving care of her family in her 91st year) devoted daughter of the late Jim and Meta, beloved sister of Jack, Gardiner, Maurice and the late Evelyn and Thompson, adored by all her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews. Service of Thanksgiving in her late home on Monday 10th February at 2.00pm followed by burial in Faughan Reformed Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to “ The Rainbow Centre “ c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ.The Lord is my Shepherd.



MURPHY, 5th February 2020 peacefully at Craigdun Care Home, Esther, late of Drumagarner Road, Kilrea, dearly beloved wife of the late Robert (Bertie), dearest mother of William, Cora, John, Philip, Gordon, David, Kenneth, Esther and the late Barbara and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. Service of committal in Drimbolg Reformed Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 2pm followed by service of Thanksgiving at 2.30pm. Friends welcome at her son David's home, 48, Liminary Road, Ballymena, BT42 3HN. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired to Drimbolg Reformed Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o James McMullan and Son, 18, Church Street, Kilrea BT51 5QU. Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and the entire family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.



FERNIE, Albert. 6th February 2020 Peacefully at Owen- Mor Care Centre. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Vilma. A loving Father of Stephen, Diane, Ruth, and Louise. A devoted Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Funeral will take place at a later date in Teeside. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel 02871311321. He will Wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more. Revelations 21 Verse 4.



MURPHY, February 6th 2020 (suddenly), Ronald Charles (Ronnie), 4 Rockview, Moneymore, loved Father of Sharon and her Partner Roger, John and his Partner Alison and Norman, their Mum Teresa, Granda Murphy of Tyler, Ami and Anna and Brother of Virginia, Belle and the late John, Sammy, William, Geordie and Hannah. Friends and Family welcome at his Daughter Sharon's home, 7a Springvale, Moneymore. Funeral service in First Moneymore Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 8th at 3.45pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Diabetes NI, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by all his Family.



CLIFFORD, Patricia (Patsy), (née Long). A wonderful woman who passed away peacefully on 6th February 2020, sadly missed by her beloved husband Jimmy, loving mother of Martina, Annmarie, Patricia and Roisin and much loved grandmother of Conor, Martin, Emma, Colleen and Adrian. Funeral from her home, 92 Iniscarn Road on Sunday at 11.45 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Blessed Martin intercede for her.



DEIGHAN, 5th February 2020. Beloved husband of Josephine and loving father of Daniel and Melissa. A dear brother of Isobel. Funeral from his residence 20 Shackleton Crescent Ballykelly on Saturday 8th February at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Finlough's Church Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetry. Family flowers only, please. If wished, donations to Foyle Hospice c/o Brian Hassan Funeral Services, 1 Whitehill Park, Limavady. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all is loving family and wide circle of friends. Saint Pio pray for him.



CASKEY, February 6th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hosptial, Mark Henry John, dearly loved Son of Billy and Prudy, 21 Magherafelt Road, Tobermore, much loved Brother of Laurence, a dear Brother-in-Law of Nadine and cherished Uncle of Catherine and her Husband David. All welcome at his home (Family time from 10pm to 10am). Funeral from his home on Sunday, February 9th at 1.30pm to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by his sorrowing Family and Family Circle



ELLIOTT, Margaret Jane (Peggy), nee Harte, February, 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (in the tender loving care of her family in her 94th year late of Cornfield Care Home) dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley Wilton Elliott, much loved mother of Jenny and Angela, precious grandmother of Francesca. Funeral leaving her late home 70, Heron Way, Clooney on Sunday 9th February at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St Augustine’s Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in City Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Augustine’s Parish Church or Cornfield Care Home c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ

(House Strictly Private). Dearly loved and will be sadly by her friends and entire family circle. In thy presence is fullness of joy Psalm Chap. 16 v 11.



BROLLY, Francis Richard Gerard (Francie), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Francis Richard Gerard (Francie) Brolly suddenly at his home 2 Boviel Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, BT47 4RY on the 6th of February 2020. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Joe, Proinnsias, Conal, Áine and Nodlaig. Much loved grandfather to Scarlett, Áine, Pearse, Rory, Toirealach, Meabh, Aodhan, Joe, Niall, Ruairí Óg, Bláithín, Conall and Dualta. Dear brother of Sue, Gertrude, Mary K, Bernie and Eunan. Reposing from his late residence, funeral from there on Saturday 8th February leaving at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Cherish All The Children Equally c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and morning of funeral. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. Saint Francis of Assisi pray for him. I measc laochra agus Naoimh na hÉireann go raibh sé.



ANDERSON, James Irvine (Irvy), February 6, 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, late of Craigmore Road, Blackhill, Coleraine. House strictly private. Much-loved husband of the late Marie loving father of Graeme and Noelene, devoted grandfather of Caoimhe and Luke. A Funeral Service will take place in Cornfield Care Centre on Sunday (9th) at 11.00 a.m., followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome at Cornfield Care Centre on Friday and Saturday from 7.00 p.m. to 9.0 p.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer support or Foyle Hospice forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady BT49 0HQ. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.