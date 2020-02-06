Derry death notices - Friday, February 7, 2020

CLIFFORD, Patricia (Patsy), (née Long). A wonderful woman who passed away peacefully on 6th February 2020, sadly missed by her beloved husband Jimmy, loving mother of Martina, Annmarie, Patricia and Roisin and much loved grandmother of Conor, Martin, Emma, Colleen and Adrian. Funeral from her home, 92 Iniscarn Road on Sunday at 11.45 am for 12.15 pm funeral mass in St Mary's Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Queen of the Most Holy Rosary, pray for her. Blessed Martin intercede for her.



DEIGHAN, 5th February 2020. Beloved husband of Josephine and loving father of Daniel and Melissa. A dear brother of Isobel. Funeral from his residence 20 Shackleton Crescent Ballykelly on Saturday 8th February at 10.30am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Finlough's Church Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetry. Family flowers only, please. If wished, donations to Foyle Hospice c/o Brian Hassan Funeral Services, 1 Whitehill Park, Limavady. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all is loving family and wide circle of friends. Saint Pio pray for him.



CASKEY, February 6th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hosptial, Mark Henry John, dearly loved Son of Billy and Prudy, 21 Magherafelt Road, Tobermore, much loved Brother of Laurence, a dear Brother-in-Law of Nadine and cherished Uncle of Catherine and her Husband David. All welcome at his home (Family time from 10pm to 10am). Funeral from his home on Sunday, February 9th at 1.30pm to Kilcronaghan Parish Church for service at 2.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Sadly missed by his sorrowing Family and Family Circle.



ELLIOTT, Margaret Jane (Peggy), nee Harte, February, 6, 2020 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, (in the tender loving care of her family in her 94th year late of Cornfield Care Home) dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley Wilton Elliott, much loved mother of Jenny and Angela, precious grandmother of Francesca. Funeral leaving her late home 70, Heron Way, Clooney on Sunday 9th February at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in St Augustine’s Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in City Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Augustine’s Parish Church or Cornfield Care Home c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ

(House Strictly Private). Dearly loved and will be sadly by her friends and entire family circle. In thy presence is fullness of joy Psalm Chap. 16 v 11.



BROLLY, Francis Richard Gerard (Francie), We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Francis Richard Gerard (Francie) Brolly suddenly at his home 2 Boviel Road, Dungiven, Co Derry, BT47 4RY on the 6th of February 2020. Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal. Beloved husband of Anne and loving father of Joe, Proinnsias, Conal, Áine and Nodlaig. Much loved grandfather to Scarlett, Áine, Pearse, Rory, Toirealach, Meabh, Aodhan, Joe, Niall, Ruairí Óg, Bláithín, Conall and Dualta. Dear brother of Sue, Gertrude, Mary K, Bernie and Eunan. Reposing from his late residence, funeral from there on Saturday 8th February leaving at 12.15pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungiven , interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please and donations if desired in lieu to Cherish All The Children Equally c/o McLaughlin Funeral Directors. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and morning of funeral. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family and the entire family circle. Saint Francis of Assisi pray for him. I measc laochra agus Naoimh na hÉireann go raibh sé.



ANDERSON, James Irvine (Irvy), February 6, 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre surrounded by his loving family, late of Craigmore Road, Blackhill, Coleraine. House strictly private. Much-loved husband of the late Marie loving father of Graeme and Noelene, devoted grandfather of Caoimhe and Luke. A Funeral Service will take place in Cornfield Care Centre on Sunday (9th) at 11.00 a.m., followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome at Cornfield Care Centre on Friday and Saturday from 7.00 p.m. to 9.0 p.m. Family flowers only, donations if desired and cheques payable to Macmillan Cancer support or Foyle Hospice forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady BT49 0HQ. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.