Derry death notices - Wednesday, February 5, 2020 (Updated)



PATTON, John, 3rd, February 2020, as the result of a tragic accident. Beloved son of Marian, (Marnie), loving brother to Keith, devoted uncle to Kian, Conor and Eve. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle and friends. Funeral Leaving his home 219 Lone Moor Road on Thursday the 6th. Inst. at 9:20 A.M. to St. Columba's Church Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.



O’DONNELL, 4th. February 2020, peacefully at Foyle Hospice, ARCHIE, ( Ex. Bank Of Ireland ), beloved son of the late Daniel and Mary-Ann, loving brother to the late Mary And Johnny, devoted uncle to Niamh, Maria, Danielle and Roisin. Funeral leaving his home, 13 Moyola Drive, on Thursday the 6th. Inst. at 9:20 A.M. to Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Steelstown for Requiem Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him.



LOGUE, Eamon, 3rd February 2020 suddenly, loving father of Adele and Diana, much loved grandfather of Brandon, Harry, Alex and Kiaan and dear brother of Grace, Ann, John-Joseph, Gabrielle, Tony, Charles, Kay, Noel, Christopher, Martin, Bernadette and Raymond. Funeral from his home, 127 King’s Lane, Ballykelly, on Thursday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Finlough’s Church, Ballykelly. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



BROWN, Anthony, 4th February 2020 beloved husband of Catherine, loving father of Caroline, Kieran, Adrian and Laura, father-in-law of Ryan, Angelo, Emma and Sabrina, a much loved grandfather and dear brother of Teresa, Eileen, Jim and the late May and Patsy. Funeral from his home, 22 Clon Road, on Thursday at 11.20 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Tamnaherin. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



Mc GONIGLE, (Claudy), 3rd February, 2020, at her residence, 121 Muldonagh Rd., Claudy, Co. Derry, KATHLEEN, beloved daughter of the late John and Susan, and very dear sister of SADIE, and the late Francie, William, James, Thomas and Gérard, R.I.P. Funeral from her late residence to St Peter and St Paul's Church, Ballymonie, Dungiven on Thursday 6th for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment immediately after in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sister.



McIVOR, nee O’Neill, (Ballinderry formerly Ballyneil Loup) 4th February 2020 Mary Alice R.I.P. 12 Derrychrin Road Ballinderry, beloved wife of Malachy and loving mother of Brian, Caroline (McAleese), Ciara and Stephen, sister of Jean (McGuckin), Bridie (McGeehan), Martina (O’Neill), Gerard and Kieran. Funeral from her daughter Caroline’s home, 69 Piney Hill Magherafelt, on Thursday 6th February at 10.00am for 11.00am Requiem Mass in Church of St Patrick Ballinderry, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, sons in law Brian and Kevin, daughter in law Laura, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.



BABEY, Margaret Dorothy (Dot) - 31st January, 2020, peacefully at The Foyle Hospice, late of 11 Somme Park. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Jim, Geoff and the late Ian, dear mother-in-law of Denise and Jacqueline and a devoted grandmother of David, Rachel, Jenna and Lee. Funeral service in her son Geoff’s Home 47 Shearwater Way at 12 noon on Thursday 6th February followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel. 028 71311321. Safe in the arms of Jesus.



BROWN – February 5, 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Victor, dearly loved husband of the late Iris, 6 Chichester Avenue, Castledawson, loving father of Arnold and the late Alva, dear father-in-law of Janice, much loved grandfather of Stephen, David and Melvin and dearest brother of Violet, Roland, Winnie, Olive, Pat, Eva, Grace, Sheila and the late Dermot, Sidney, Cyril and Glynis. House strictly private. Family and friends welcome in Garvin’s Funeral Home, 15 Ballyronan Road, Magherafelt, BT45 6BP on Thursday evening, February 6 from 7:00pm – 8:30pm. Funeral from Garvin’s Funeral Home, Friday, February 7 at 1:00pm, for service in Castledawson Presbyterian Church at 1:30pm (approx.) followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, for Cancer Research UK, payable to Garvin’s Funeral Service (Donations A/c). Always loved and remembered by the entire Family Circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”.