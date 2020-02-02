Derry death notices - Monday, February 3, 2020



GALLAGHER, Joe, 1st February 2020 (formerly of Cable Street and Glenabbey Road), loving father of Brendan, Paul, Gary, Cathal and Eoin, father-in-law of Mairead and Amanda, beloved grandfather of Caolan, Trenyce, Brandon, Rhys, Cormac and Araya and dear brother of Ann, Geraldine and the late Lawrence and Jim. Funeral from his son’s home, 7 Clon Elagh, Skeoge on Tuesday at 11.20 am for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Longtower. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



KAVANAGH, 1st February 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, John, beloved husband of Ethel, loving father to Elizabeth, dear and loving grandfather to Alfie, brother to Anna, Lillian and the late Leo, and father-in-law to Roddy. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle. Funeral leaving his home, 4 Iona Court, on Tuesday the 4th February at 9:20am to St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE, IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.



ROBERTS, William Columba (Willie), 1st February 2020 beloved husband of Sally, loving father of Martina, Mark, Grainne, Gary, Keith, Oran, Annette and Christian and a much loved father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. Funeral from his home, 29 Lisnarea Avenue, Kingsfort Park, on Tuesday at 9.45 am for 10.15 am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Pennyburn. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



KERR, 31st January 2020, William Joseph (Bill), beloved husband of Anne (2 North Meadows) loving father of Paul, Noel, Billy and the late Carol-Anne and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his son’s home, 66 Whitehouse Park, on Monday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



GALLAGHER, 31st January 2020, peacefully at his home 32 Elmgrove, Michael (originally William Street), beloved husband of Margaret, loving father to Seamus, Christine, Paul, Martin, Caroline and Mark, a dear and loving grandfather and father-in-law. Funeral leaving his home on Monday the 3rd February at 11:20am to St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE FROM 10:00PM to 10:00AM. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.



BABEY, Margaret Dorothy (Dot) - 31st January, 2020, peacefully at The Foyle Hospice, late of 11 Somme Park. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Jim, Geoff and the late Ian, dear mother-in-law of Denise and Jacqueline and a devoted grandmother of David, Rachel, Jenna and Lee. Funeral service in her son Geoff’s Home 47 Shearwater Way at 12 noon on Thursday 6th February followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel. 028 71311321. Safe in the arms of Jesus.



McCOLLUM (nee Anderson), January 31st 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital, Jean Margaret (in her 91st year) formerly of ‘Ravinemore’, 64 Plantation Road, Ballykelly. Dearly loved wife of the late Marcus, loving mother of John, Anne, Edward, Samuel and Martha, mother-in-law of Jane, Brian, Diane, Helen and Wilmor, dear sister of Boyd and the late David, Samuel and Greer and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Service of thanksgiving in Limavady Reformed Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Monday 3rd February. Friends and family will be welcome to call at her son John’s home at ‘Dunravine’, 54 Glenhead Road, Ballykelly. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.



DOHERTY, 30th January 2020 (peacefully) at Brookmount Nursing Home, Anne dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) (late of Lever Park, Portstewart), much loved mother of Raymond and the late Pamela, devoted granny of Adrian, Shona, Alan, Geoffrey, Stephanie and Lynda-Jayne and great-granny of Leah, Lucas, Liam-James and Eilish, Poppy, Leon, Pyper, Des, Matilda and Lily. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Monday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for M.S. Society c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.



MacDERMOTT Terry (Tarla/Toirleach), January 29, 2020 (Newcastle-upon-Tyne, formerly Draperstown/Ballinascreen and Sligo). Husband to the late Irene (Thompson) and only son of the late Sean MacDermott and Rose McGuigan. A loving brother to his late sisters Maire, Eileen, Teresa, Breige, Roise and Eithne. Deeply regretted by his children Maeve, Aidan and Una, his grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. He was an accomplished Irish speaker, gaelic footballer, hurler and lifelong GAA supporter. Funeral will take place in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.



BRADLEY, January 30th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Hugh, beloved Husband of the late Lily, 12 Kilrea Road, Upperlands, much loved Father of William, Stephen and Beverley and her Fiancé Robbie and a dearly loved Granda. House strictly private. Funeral service in Moyletra Parish Church on Monday, February 3rd at 12.00 O'Clock, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.



MCCLOSKEY (Cargin) 31st January 2020, suddenly as a result of a work accident, Adrian R.I.P. beloved father of Ella Jo, Naoise, Finn and Dara, loving son of Sean and Lizzie and dear brother of Brendan his Twin, Phelim, Ciara, Seaneen, Mickie, Seon and Bradaigh. Gallagh Road Toomebridge. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his daughters, sons, partner Lisa, mother, father, brothers, sisters and extended family circle.



GLASS, 31st January 2020 (peacefully) at Ratheane Private Nursing Home, Iris, late of 8 Portrush Road, Coleraine, dear sister of Reba and Jim (Australia), sister-in-law of Margaret, dear aunt of Rhonda and dearest friend of Joey and Tracy. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Kilrea Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. Deeply regretted.



ARMOUR, January 31st 2020 in Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by her loving Family and Friends, Henrietta Culhoon (Etta), Wife of the late Bobby, formerly resided in Knockloughrim. She is survived by her children William and Margaret and grandchildren Paul, David, Sophie and Rio. Etta is being waked at 30 Crew Road, Maghera (strictly private). Funeral service will be held in Tobermore Baptist Church on Monday 3rd February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Went to be with the Lord".



ANDERSON, John : 29th January 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. RIP. Beloved husband of Bernadette, a loving father of Peter and Bernadette. A devoted grandfather of Dylan, Chloe, Emer, Sean, Owen, Noah and Aria. Funeral leaving his home 84 Lisfannon Park at 9.30am on Monday 3rd February for 10am requiem mass in Longtower Chapel, followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Our Lady of Lourdes and Saint Bernadette pray for him.



RIDDEL, (nee McIlreavy) - 29th January 2020 (peacefully) at a private nursing home Eliza (Isa), formerly of Orchard House, Newtonbreda Road, Belfast and Belvedere Park, Castlerock, dearly beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Danny, Colin, Paul and Lisa, a dear mother-in-Law of Evelyn, Joan, Amanda and Jonathan, devoted Grandmother of Lynsey, Laura, Daniel, Matthew, Sophie, Jonathan and Erin and great-grandmother of Ben. Service in Christ Church, Castlerock on Monday 3rd February at 11.00 am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. donations in lieu if desired for Dementia NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.



