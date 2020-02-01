Derry death notices - Sunday, February 2, 2020

KERR, 31st January 2020, William Joseph (Bill), beloved husband of Anne (2 North Meadows) loving father of Paul, Noel, Billy and the late Carol-Anne and a much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral from his son’s home, 66 Whitehouse Park, on Monday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



GALLAGHER, 31st January 2020, peacefully at his home 32 Elmgrove, Michael (originally William Street), beloved husband of Margaret, loving father to Seamus, Christine, Paul, Martin, Caroline and Mark, a dear and loving grandfather and father-in-law. Funeral leaving his home on Monday the 3rd February at 11:20am to St. Brigid’s Church, Carnhill for Requiem Mass at 12:00 noon. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. HOUSE PRIVATE FROM 10:00PM to 10:00AM. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for him.



BABEY, Margaret Dorothy (Dot) - 31st January, 2020, peacefully at The Foyle Hospice, late of 11 Somme Park. Beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Jim, Geoff and the late Ian, dear mother-in-law of Denise and Jacqueline and a devoted grandmother of David, Rachel, Jenna and Lee. Funeral service in her son Geoff’s Home 47 Shearwater Way at 12 noon on Thursday 6th February followed by cremation in Roselawn Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road. All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Tel. 028 71311321. Safe in the arms of Jesus.



McCOLLUM (nee Anderson), January 31st 2020 (peacefully) at Altnagelvin hospital, Jean Margaret (in her 91st year) formerly of ‘Ravinemore’, 64 Plantation Road, Ballykelly. Dearly loved wife of the late Marcus, loving mother of John, Anne, Edward, Samuel and Martha, mother-in-law of Jane, Brian, Diane, Helen and Wilmor, dear sister of Boyd and the late David, Samuel and Greer and a much loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Service of thanksgiving in Limavady Reformed Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Monday 3rd February. Friends and family will be welcome to call at her son John’s home at ‘Dunravine’, 54 Glenhead Road, Ballykelly. Lovingly remembered by all the family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.



MCKEEVER, (Claudy), 30th January, 2020 at Foyle Hospice, Lynda Dympna, beloved daughter of Sammy Mc Keever and the late Maureen, dear sister of Gary and the late John Joseph, much loved sister in law of Brenda and aunt of Ryan and Kerri. RIP. Linda will repose at her late home, 9 Muldonagh Rd, Claudy, Co Derry from 3.30pm on Friday 31st until funeral to St Patrick's Church, Claudy for Requiem Mass on Sunday afternoon at 3pm. Interment in adjoining cemetery immediately after. Family flowers only, please, with donations in lieu if wished, to Foyle Hospice, c/o C. O'Neill, funeral director, 644 Barnailt Rd, Claudy, Co Derry, BT47 4EA. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.



DOHERTY, 30th January 2020 (peacefully) at Brookmount Nursing Home, Anne dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) (late of Lever Park, Portstewart), much loved mother of Raymond and the late Pamela, devoted granny of Adrian, Shona, Alan, Geoffrey, Stephanie and Lynda-Jayne and great-granny of Leah, Lucas, Liam-James and Eilish, Poppy, Leon, Pyper, Des, Matilda and Lily. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Monday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for M.S. Society c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.



MacDERMOTT Terry (Tarla/Toirleach), January 29, 2020 (Newcastle-upon-Tyne, formerly Draperstown/Ballinascreen and Sligo). Husband to the late Irene (Thompson) and only son of the late Sean MacDermott and Rose McGuigan. A loving brother to his late sisters Maire, Eileen, Teresa, Breige, Roise and Eithne. Deeply regretted by his children Maeve, Aidan and Una, his grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nephews and nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and many friends. He was an accomplished Irish speaker, gaelic footballer, hurler and lifelong GAA supporter. Funeral will take place in Newcastle-upon-Tyne. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.



BRADLEY, January 30th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Hugh, beloved Husband of the late Lily, 12 Kilrea Road, Upperlands, much loved Father of William, Stephen and Beverley and her Fiancé Robbie and a dearly loved Granda. House strictly private. Funeral service in Moyletra Parish Church on Monday, February 3rd at 12.00 O'Clock, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered by the entire Family Circle.



McCARTNEY, 31st January 2020, peacefully at Owen Mor, Care Home, May (formerly of Longtower Street), beloved daughter of the late Daniel and Nellie, loving sister to Anna, Eileen, Daniel and the late Billy and a dear and loving aunt to all her nieces and nephews. Funeral leaving her niece Marie Carlin’s Home 8 Griffith Park, Culmore Road, on Sunday the 2nd. Of February At 9:20A.M. To St. Columba’s Church, Longtower for funeral mass at 10:00a.m. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus Have Mercy On Her Soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes Intercede For Her.



MCCLOSKEY (Cargin) 31st January 2020, suddenly as a result of a work accident, Adrian R.I.P. beloved father of Ella Jo, Naoise, Finn and Dara, loving son of Sean and Lizzie and dear brother of Brendan his Twin, Phelim, Ciara, Seaneen, Mickie, Seon and Bradaigh. Gallagh Road Toomebridge. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Deeply regretted by his daughters, sons, partner Lisa, mother, father, brothers, sisters and extended family circle.



GLASS, 31st January 2020 (peacefully) at Ratheane Private Nursing Home, Iris, late of 8 Portrush Road, Coleraine, dear sister of Reba and Jim (Australia), sister-in-law of Margaret, dear aunt of Rhonda and dearest friend of Joey and Tracy. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Kilrea Presbyterian Church Burying Ground. Deeply regretted.



REGAN, Maghera, 31st January 2020 Niall R.I.P. peacefully at home after a long illness. Beloved husband of Geraldine and loving father Siobhan, Niall and Claire Harrison devoted grandfather of Cliodhna, Katie, Saoirse and Rosa and brother of Matt, Terence, Maeve and the late Barney. Funeral from his home 17 Hall St, BT46 5DA on Sunday 2nd February at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick's church Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private, family and close friends welcome. Family time from 9pm to 11am. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sister, son in law Chris, nephews, nieces and family.



ARMOUR, January 31st 2020 in Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by her loving Family and Friends, Henrietta Culhoon (Etta), Wife of the late Bobby, formerly resided in Knockloughrim. She is survived by her children William and Margaret and grandchildren Paul, David, Sophie and Rio. Etta is being waked at 30 Crew Road, Maghera (strictly private). Funeral service will be held in Tobermore Baptist Church on Monday 3rd February at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest Heart & Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. "Went to be with the Lord".



BROWN, Henry (Harry), January 30th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Bella, 11 Hillside, Desertmartin. Much loved Father of Winnie (Elliott), Trevor, Heather (Brown), Shirley (Wilson) and the late Angela (Elliott), a dearly loved Father-in-Law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and dearest Brother of Leslie, Georgie, Mervyn and the late Jim, Jack, Sammy, Sadie, Albert and Philomena. House private. Funeral from his home on Sunday, February 2nd at 2.30pm, to Desertmartin Parish Church for service at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing Family and the entire Family Circle.



ANDERSON, John : 29th January 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. RIP. Beloved husband of Bernadette, a loving father of Peter and Bernadette. A devoted grandfather of Dylan, Chloe, Emer, Sean, Owen, Noah and Aria. Funeral leaving his home 84 Lisfannon Park at 9.30am on Monday 3rd February for 10am requiem mass in Longtower Chapel, followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Our Lady of Lourdes and Saint Bernadette pray for him.



RIDDEL, (nee McIlreavy) - 29th January 2020 (peacefully) at a private nursing home Eliza (Isa), formerly of Orchard House, Newtonbreda Road, Belfast and Belvedere Park, Castlerock, dearly beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Danny, Colin, Paul and Lisa, a dear mother-in-Law of Evelyn, Joan, Amanda and Jonathan, devoted Grandmother of Lynsey, Laura, Daniel, Matthew, Sophie, Jonathan and Erin and great-grandmother of Ben. Service in Christ Church, Castlerock on Monday 3rd February at 11.00 am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. donations in lieu if desired for Dementia NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.



DOHERTY, 30th January 2020 (peacefully) at Brookmount Nursing Home, Anne dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) (late of Lever Park, Portstewart), much loved mother of Raymond and the late Pamela, devoted granny of Adrian, Shona, Alan, Geoffrey, Stephanie and Lynda-Jayne and great-granny of Leah, Lucas, Liam-James and Eilish and Poppy. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Monday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for M.S. Society c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.