Derry death notices - Friday, January 31, 2020



MORRISON, (nee McGettigan) 29th. January 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Kathleen, beloved wife of the late Gerald, loving mother to Paul, Cora, Mary, Jim, Una, Breda and Francis, a dear and loving grandmother and mother-in-law. Funeral leaving her home 17 Victoria Park, Prehen Road, Derry, on Saturday the 1st of February, at 9:20 A.M. to St. Eugene's Cathedral for requiem mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery.Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on her soul.Ní Bheidh A Leithead Ann Aris.House Private From 9:00 P.M. To 2:00 P.M.



GLENN, 30th. January 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Paddy, loving father to Patrick, Martin, Emmet and Erin, a dear and loving grandfather, father-in-law to Christine, beloved son of the late Patsy and Phyllis, dear brother to John, Liam, Michael, Philip, Elaine, Kevin And Mary. Funeral leaving his home 40 Bradley Park on Saturday the 1st of February, at 10:50am to St Brigid's Church, Carnhill for requiem mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart Of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Our Lady Of Lourdes intercede for him. House private from 11.00pm to 11.00am.



BROWN, Henry (Harry), January 30th 2020 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital. Dearly beloved Husband of the late Bella, 11 Hillside, Desertmartin. Much loved Father of Winnie (Elliott), Trevor, Heather (Brown), Shirley (Wilson) and the late Angela (Elliott), a dearly loved Father-in-Law, Grandfather and Great Grandfather and dearest Brother of Leslie, Georgie, Mervyn and the late Jim, Jack, Sammy, Sadie, Albert and Philomena. House private. Funeral from his home on Sunday, February 2nd at 2.30pm, to Desertmartin Parish Church for service at 3.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing Family and the entire Family Circle.



ANDERSON,John : 29th January 2020, Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital. RIP. Beloved husband of Bernadette, a loving father of Peter and Bernadette. A devoted grandfather of Dylan, Chloe, Emer, Sean, Owen, Noah and Aria. Funeral leaving his home 84 Lisfannon Park at 9.30am on Monday 3rd February for 10am requiem mass in Longtower Chapel, followed by burial in the City Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his loving family circle. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Our Lady of Lourdes and Saint Bernadette pray for him.



RIDDEL, (nee McIlreavy) - 29th January 2020 (peacefully) at a private nursing home Eliza (Isa), formerly of Orchard House, Newtonbreda Road, Belfast and Belvedere Park, Castlerock, dearly beloved wife of the late James, much loved mother of Danny, Colin, Paul and Lisa, a dear mother-in-Law of Evelyn, Joan, Amanda and Jonathan, devoted Grandmother of Lynsey, Laura, Daniel, Matthew, Sophie, Jonathan and Erin and great-grandmother of Ben. Service in Christ Church, Castlerock on Monday 3rd February at 11.00 am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. donations in lieu if desired for Dementia NI c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.



MAIRS, 29th January 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Melody, late of Brook Bungalows, Coleraine and Portrush, dearly loved mother of Justin, Kellie, Ashleigh, Michael, Kirsty and Alisha and a dear mother-in-law and much loved nanny. Service in Portrush Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 11.00am followed by interment in Ballywillan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Breathe Easy Causeway c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by her loving family and entire family circle.



DOHERTY, 30th January 2020 (peacefully) at Brookmount Nursing Home, Anne dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) (late of Lever Park, Portstewart), much loved mother of Raymond and the late Pamela, devoted granny of Adrian, Shona, Alan, Geoffrey, Stephanie and Lynda-Jayne and great-granny of Leah, Lucas, Liam-James and Eilish and Poppy. Service in Murdock's Funeral Home, 2a Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Monday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. No flowers please. Donations in lieu if desired for M.S. Society c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.

MOORE, Eamon, 29th January 2020 cherished husband of Grace, devoted father of Sandra, Stephen, Eamon, Amanda, Gareth and Rhonda, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and dear brother of Colm, Loreen, Desmond and the late Jim. Funeral from his home, 19 Meadowbank Place, Greysteel, on Saturday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eamon’s remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday at 12 noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



SMALLWOODS - 27th January 2010 at hospital, John Edward 54 Greenmount Road, Coleraine dearly loved husband of Julia, loving father of Lorraine and Ruth, dear father- in -law of Gary, dear brother of Billy Trevor and Ross and brother-in-law of Annie, Jean and Cynthia. Service in Murdock’s Funeral Home 2A Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Saturday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. House strictly private. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.



VINUE-BARBA – 27th January 2020, Victoria, 6 Kings Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Alvaro, loving mother of Victoria, mother-in-law of Gerry and grandmother of Ava. Funeral Mass in St Johns Church Coleraine on Saturday at 10.00am. Lovingly remembered.



WOLFE – 25th January 2020, suddenly at hospital, Phyllis, late of Greenhall Manor, Coleraine. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie and loving mother of Jennifer, Karen, Judith and Alison and a loving mother-in-law and grandmother. Service of thanksgiving in Coleraine Baptist Church on Friday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Gideons International (Coleraine Branch) or Barnabas Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family circle. “God is our refuge and strength” Psalm 46 V 1.