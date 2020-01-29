Derry death notices - Thursday, January 30, 2020

MOORE, Eamon, 29th January 2020 cherished husband of Grace, devoted father of Sandra, Stephen, Eamon, Amanda, Gareth and Rhonda, a much loved grandfather, great-grandfather, father-in-law and dear brother of Colm, Loreen, Desmond and the late Jim. Funeral from his home, 19 Meadowbank Place, Greysteel, on Saturday at 10.20 am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Faughanvale. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Eamon’s remains will be removed from W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday at 12 noon. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



SMALLWOODS - 27th January 2010 at hospital, John Edward 54 Greenmount Road, Coleraine dearly loved husband of Julia, loving father of Lorraine and Ruth, dear father- in -law of Gary, dear brother of Billy Trevor and Ross and brother-in-law of Annie, Jean and Cynthia. Service in Murdock’s Funeral Home 2A Windsor Avenue, Coleraine on Saturday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. House strictly private. Deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.



CONVERY, (Maghera) 26th January 2020 Michael Óg R.I.P. Darling son of Michael and Lisa and loving brother of Tony, Caolán, Lakoda, Emily, and Carly. Adored grandchild of Michael and Jennifer and the late Michelle Gordon. Funeral from his grandparents’ home 3 Fallylea Rd, BT46 5PG on Thursday 30th January at 12.30pm for 1pm Mass of the Angels in St Patrick's Church, Glen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers to Antrim accident and emergency department c/o of the family. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by sorrowing father, mother, granda, granny, brothers, sisters, great grandmothers Bridget Convery and Rosetta Lynn, aunts, uncles and family circle. Michael Óg's wake will commence today Wednesday 29th. Visitors welcome from 11am to 10pm.



ROULSTON, Robert (Bertie), 28th January 2020 peacefully at Culmore Manor, beloved son of the late William and Annie Roulston (formerly of Carrigans) and dear brother of the late Archie, Mary, William, Sally, Martha, Margaret and John. Funeral service in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton on Thursday at 1.30 pm. Interment afterwards in Monreagh Presbyterian Church burying ground. The Lord is my shepherd.



STEELE, 27th January 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, James (Jim), 27 Hazelbank Road, Coleraine, cherished husband of Betty, devoted father of Janeen, Trevor and Alan, a much loved father-in-law, granda and great-granda and dear brother of Ernie, Willie, Charlotte and the late Tommy, Robbie and Kathleen. Service in New Row Presbyterian Church on Thursday 30th January at 1.00pm followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for New Row Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by his loving family and entire family circle. "In Heavenly love abiding."



VINUE-BARBA – 27th January 2020, Victoria, 6 Kings Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Alvaro, loving mother of Victoria, mother-in-law of Gerry and grandmother of Ava. Funeral Mass in St Johns Church Coleraine on Saturday at 10.00am. Lovingly remembered.



WOLFE – 25th January 2020, suddenly at hospital, Phyllis, late of Greenhall Manor, Coleraine. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ronnie and loving mother of Jennifer, Karen, Judith and Alison and a loving mother-in-law and grandmother. Service of thanksgiving in Coleraine Baptist Church on Friday at 1.30pm followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if wished to Gideons International (Coleraine Branch) or Barnabas Fund c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Lovingly remembered by all her family circle. “God is our refuge and strength” Psalm 46 V 1.



ROBINSON - January 27th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Frank George, Thomas, 7 Rossnavanna, Limavady. Much loved husband of Florence loving father of Karen and Frank, devoted grandfather of Sarah-Jane and Steven, dear brother of Harry and Violet. Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday at 11.30am for service in Christ Church at 12noon followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.