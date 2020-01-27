Derry death notices - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

CALLAGHAN, Michael, We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Michael Callaghan peacefully at Greenhaw Lodge Care Home surrounded by his loving family and friends on the 26th of January 2020. May he rest in peace. Beloved son of the late Jean and Paddy (Budgen Callaghan). A much loved brother of Patricia, Jean, Majella, Bernadette, Paddy, Gerry, Don and the late Celine, Frankie and Stella. A devoted and much loved brother-in-law and uncle. Deeply regretted and missed by all his loving family at the Greenhaw Lodge Care Home. Michael's remains are reposing at the Greenhaw Lodge Care Home from 6pm until 9pm on the 27th January 2020. Funeral will leave from there at 11:20am on Tuesday 28th January for 12pm Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church Creggan, burial immediately afterwards in the City Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Greenhaw Lodge Care Home c/o Mr. Kieran Connor, McClafferty Funeral Directors, Unit 3 Rathmor Business Pk, Derry, BT48 0LZ. St Padre Pio Pray For Him.



NICHOLL, January 26th 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital, Anna Rosalie, formerly of Roefold, Limavady. Much loved wife of the late Lex, devoted Mother of Lee and mother in law of Nicholas, and adored grandmother of Ross and Fionnuala. House strictly private by her own request. Funeral service in Christ Church Limavady on Wednesday at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church Limavady and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.



DOUGLAS - January 26th 2020 peacefully at Altnagelvin hospital, Joseph (Joe) late of Freehall Road, Limavady. Dear brother of Anna and the late Johnny, Kathleen, James, Robert and Davy, dear brother in law Ruby, Margaret and Tillie also a dear Uncle. Funeral service on Wednesday at 11am in his nephew Arnold's home 40 Freehall Road, Limavady followed by interment in Drumachose Presbyterian Church burial ground. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Drumachose Presbyterian Church Repair fund

C/O Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.



ROBINSON - January 27th 2020, passed away peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Frank George, Thomas, 7 Rossnavanna, Limavady. Much loved husband of Florence loving father of Karen and Frank, devoted grandfather of Sarah-Jane and Steven, dear brother of Harry and Violet. Funeral leaving his late home on Thursday at 11.30am for service in Christ Church at 12noon followed by interment in adjoining Church yard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Foyle Hospice and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his entire family circle.



IRWIN – 24th January 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, James Alexander, 75 Mount Eden, Limavady, much loved husband of Margaret, devoted father of Jill, Richard, Ian and Mark, father-in-law of Ryan, Julie-Ann, Joanne and Hannah, special grandfather of Chelsea, Imogen, Ryan, Khloe and Sophie, son of Kathleen and the late Harry and brother of Mary, Mervyn and Gwen. Funeral service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 28th January at 1.00pm followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family time only please from 11.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, by making cheques payable to WH & SC Trust (Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 50) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.