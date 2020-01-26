Derry death notices - Monday, January 27, 2020

NICHOLL, January 26th 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital, Anna Rosalie, formerly of Roefold, Limavady.

Much loved wife of the late Lex, devoted Mother of Lee and mother in law of Nicholas, and adored grandmother of Ross and Fionnuala. House strictly private by her own request. Funeral service in Christ Church Limavady on Wednesday at 2pm followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please donations if desired and cheques payable to Christ Church Limavady and forwarded to Browns Funeral Directors, 10 Linenhall Street, Limavady. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her entire family circle.



MITCHELL, Patrick (Pat), 25th January 2020, beloved husband of Kitty, loving father of Tracy, Conor and the late Sean, Darren and Ailish, much loved grandfather of Kayleigh, Lee, Oonagh and Oisin and dear brother of Susie, Bridie, Gerard, Mary, Sean, Roseleen, Martina and the late Margaret and Willie. Funeral from his home, 2 Leenan Gardens, Creggan on Tuesday at 9.30 am for 10 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Creggan. Interment afterwards in the City cemetery. Anyone wishing to pay their respects, may do so between 12 noon to 10 pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.



GREEN (née McCarron), 25th January 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, Anna (formerly of Lisfannon Park), beloved wife of the late Jim, a devoted and gentle mother to Jean Marie, Cathy and the late Patsy, a much loved grandmother to Catherine, George, Martin, Emma, Conor, David and Ben and a loving great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home, 14 Miller Street at 9:20am on Monday the 27th January to St. Eugene’s Cathedral for Requiem Mass at 10:00am. Interment afterwards in the City Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Our Lady of Lourdes intercede for her.



ALLISON – 25th January 2020, peacefully at Cornfield Care Centre, Limavady, Maude, formerly of 12 Scotchtown Road, Bellarena, much loved wife of the late John, devoted mother of Leslie, Richard and Graeme, a loving mother-in-law of Rosie and Roslyn, a very special granny of Jayne, Christopher, Oliver, Sarah, Emily, Caitlin and Sam, a great-granny and a dear sister of Moira and Joy. House private. Funeral leaving her former home on Monday 27th January at 1.15pm for service in Magilligan Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, by making cheques payable to Magilligan Presbyterian Church Repair Fund c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.



CUMMINGS, Gregory Frederick, 25th January 2020 Peacefully in Meadowbank Care Home. Late of Woodend Road Strabane. Beloved son of the late Mitchell and Heather. Devoted brother of Gail. Dear Brother in-law of Keith. Loving Uncle of Jack, Robert and Mark. Funeral Leaving Adair and Neely funeral home, 10-12 Foyle Road on Monday 27th January at 1pm for 2pm Service in Leckpatrick Presbyterian Church, Artigarvan followed by burial in the Adjoining burial Ground. Family Flowers only, donation if desired to Parents and friends of Glenside A.T.C C/O Mrs H Bell, 45 Derry Road Strabane, BT82 8DY. All Enquires to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors 02871311321. Deeply regretted By His Loving Family Circle. The Day Thou Gavest Lord is Ended.



IRWIN – 24th January 2020, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, James Alexander, 75 Mount Eden, Limavady, much loved husband of Margaret, devoted father of Jill, Richard, Ian and Mark, father-in-law of Ryan, Julie-Ann, Joanne and Hannah, special grandfather of Chelsea, Imogen, Ryan, Khloe and Sophie, son of Kathleen and the late Harry and brother of Mary, Mervyn and Gwen. Funeral service in Drumachose Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 28th January at 1.00pm followed by interment in Enagh Cemetery. Family time only please from 11.00pm to 10.00am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, by making cheques payable to WH & SC Trust (Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 50) c/o Robinson Funeral Directors, 166 Ballyquin Road, Limavady, BT49 9HA.



SMYTH, 25th January 2020 (peacefully) at hospital, Margaret, 3 Rosemary Place Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of John, much loved mother of Louise and Alan and devoted grandmother of Colleen, Aaron and Rocco and great-grandmother of Emily. Service in her home on Wednesday at 11.00am followed by interment in Coleraine Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for the Macmillan Nurses c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.



CRAIG, 26th January 2020 (peacefully) at Madelayne Court Private Nursing Home Portstewart, Kathleen, late of 22 Millview Park, Ballybogey. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, dear mother of William-James and John, mother-in-law of Diane and Ann and much loved grandmother of Stephen, Mark and Adrian and a devoted great-grandmother. Service in Murdocks Funeral Home 2A Windsor Avenue Coleraine on Wednesday at 2.00pm followed by interment in Ballymoney Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired for Ballyrashane Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Mona Murdock, 31 Bushmills Road, Coleraine. Deeply regretted and very sadly missed by her loving family and entire family circle.



HIGGINS, (nee O'Donnell) Ballerin 25th January 2020. Peacefully at hospital Paula R.I.P. beloved wife of Jimmy and loving mother of Keilan and the late baby Michael. Daughter of the late Micky and Nora (Strathroy, Omagh) and loving sister of Martin, Chris, Anthony, Bernie, Gabriel, Sean, Peter, Carmel, Sharon, Kevin and the late Geraldine and Bernard. Funeral from her late residence, 51 Coolnasillagh Road BT51 5EN, on Wednesday at 9:45am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Ballerin. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St. Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, brothers, sisters, mother-in-law and entire O’Donnell and Higgins family circle. Family time from 10pm to 10am. N.B. Paula’s wake will commence at 12 noon on Monday.



MCCULLAGH, Patricia (Pat), 25th January 2020, peacefully at Causeway Hospital, late of Rathain Fold and formerly of Screen Road, Coleraine. Dearly loved wife of the late Fred, much loved mother of Melody and Nigel and grandmother of Sarah, Justine, Natalie and Nathaniel. Service of thanksgiving in Coleraine Congregational Church on Saturday at 12.00 noon followed by interment in Portstewart Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished to Alzheimers Society c/o Ms Charlene Wade, 3 Upper Abbey Street, Coleraine, BT52 1BF. Will be loved and remembered every day.



